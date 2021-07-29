checkAd

Biogen and Eisai Announce Design of ADUHELM ICARE AD-US Study, the First Real-World Observational Phase 4 Study in Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2021

  • ICARE AD-US is an observational real-world phase 4 study designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of ADUHELM in clinical practice
  • ICARE AD-US is one of three programs to generate post-approval data on ADUHELM, including the re-dosing Phase 3b EMBARK study and the planned confirmatory Phase 4 post-marketing requirement study
  • Biogen aims to enroll at least 16 percent Latinx and Black/African American patients with Alzheimer’s disease in the ICARE AD-US study as part of its commitment to increase participation from traditionally underrepresented communities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo) today announced that Biogen led a late-breaking presentation on the design of the first real-world observational Phase 4 study in Alzheimer’s disease called ICARE AD-US, at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), being held both virtually and in Denver, Colo. from July 26 – 30, 2021. ICARE AD-US, a prospective study of ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) 100 mg/mL solution for injection, is designed to collect real-world, long-term effectiveness and safety data on ADUHELM. The virtual oral session (#57522) was titled, “ICARE AD-US: design of a prospective, single-arm, multicenter, noninterventional real-world study of aducanumab in United States.”

ADUHELM is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with ADUHELM should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. There are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction in amyloid beta plaques observed in patients treated with ADUHELM. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

ICARE AD-US is a real-world study that will provide information on the long-term effectiveness and safety of ADUHELM as prescribed in routine clinical practice in the U.S. based on the label approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The primary objective of the study is to characterize and evaluate real-world, long-term changes in cognition, function and neuropsychiatric status in ADUHELM-treated patients. Secondary objectives are related to gaining a better understanding of ADUHELM safety in real-world clinical practice.

