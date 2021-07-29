Hawkins, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

checkAd

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three months ended June 27, 2021, its first quarter of fiscal 2022. Highlights include:

  • Record quarterly sales of $181.2 million, a 27% year-over-year increase, with all three segments growing more than 20%, driven largely by year-over-year volume increases.
  • Record quarterly gross profit of $39.0 million, a 26% increase over the prior year, contributing to record operating income of $22.1 million, a 39% year-over-year increase.
  • Record first quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79, which was $0.24, or 44%, higher than the same period last year.
  • Record first quarter operating cash flow of $14.8 million, compared to $1.6 million a year ago, allowing continued paydown of debt, with leverage ratio of 1.1x at quarter end.
  • Record quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, of $29.1 million, a 29% increase over the prior year.
  • Declared increased dividend of $0.13 per share, resulting in a 12% increase in calendar 2021.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“We are pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2022, with all three operating segments contributing to record operating income of $22.1 million. All three segments experienced double-digit growth in revenue, gross profit and operating income. Our Water Treatment group led the way with a 43% increase in gross profit. As expected Water Treatment grew in the pools, resort and fitness center end markets when compared to last year's results that were impacted by COVID-19. In our Industrial group, our revenue grew by 20% and gross profit increased by 14% despite coming off of strong demand for our bleach products last year. The increase was a result of strong sales of specialty and manufactured products, driven by our agricultural, pharmaceutical and food ingredient products."

Mr. Hawkins continued, "Demand for products in our Health and Nutrition group remained strong in the first quarter, leading to a 23% increase in revenue and 18% increase in gross profit. The increased demand for products in this group has been driven by consumer demand for health and immunity products, which has been high throughout the course of the pandemic. Like many industries, we have experienced supply chain challenges in each of our business segments and expect those supply chain challenges to continue. However, thanks to the efforts of our outstanding employees, the relationships we have with our vendors and the investments we have made in storage and infrastructure, we have been able to overcome these challenges and continue to serve our customers."

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Sales were $181.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 27%, from sales of $143.2 million for the same period of the prior year. Industrial segment sales increased $14.3 million, or 20%, to $85.9 million for the current quarter, as compared to $71.5 million for the same period of the prior year. Sales of our bleach products decreased from the prior year, as prior year sales were high due to increased customer demand as a result of the pandemic. However, this decrease was more than offset by increased sales of both our bulk and our manufactured, blended and repackaged products, in particular our agricultural and food ingredient products. Water Treatment segment sales increased $16.5 million, or 42%, to $56.2 million for the current quarter, as compared to $39.7 million for the same period of the prior year. Water Treatment sales increased due to increased demand for many of our products, as well as the added sales from the acquisitions of ADC and C&L Aqua in fiscal 2021. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $7.2 million, or 23%, to $39.2 million for the current quarter, as compared to $32.0 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by increased sales of both our manufactured and specialty distributed products largely as a result of increased consumer demand for health and immunity products.

Gross profit increased $8.0 million, or 26%, to $39.0 million, or 22% of sales, for the current quarter, from $31.0 million, or 22% of sales, for the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $1.8 million. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $0.1 million. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $1.8 million, or 14%, to $14.3 million, or 17% of sales, for the current quarter, from $12.5 million, or 17% of sales, for the same period of the prior year. Total Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of the increase in sales, partially offset by the negative impact to gross profit as a result of the increase in LIFO reserve. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $4.9 million or 43% to $16.2 million, or 29% of sales, for the current quarter, from $11.3 million, or 29% of sales, for the same period of the prior year. Gross profit in our Water Treatment segment increased as a result of increased sales as well as the added gross profit from the sales in the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $1.3 million, or18%, to $8.5 million, or 22% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.2 million, or 23% of sales, for the same period of the prior year. Gross profit in our Health and Nutrition segment increased as a result of higher sales compared to the prior year.

Company-wide selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1.8 million to $16.9 million, or 9% of sales, for the current quarter, compared to $15.0 million, or 11% of sales, for the same period of the prior year. Expenses increased primarily due to the added costs from the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua, including $0.4 million of expense for amortization of intangibles.

Our effective income tax rate was 24.4% for the current quarter, compared to 26.5% in the same period of the prior year. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of EBITDA is presented below. EBITDA for the three months ended June 27, 2021 was $29.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 29%, from EBITDA of $22.6 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily due to improved gross profit.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with approximately 750 employees across 45 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
(In thousands) June 27, 2021   June 28, 2020
Net Income (GAAP) $ 16,628       $ 11,788    
Interest expense, net 349       380    
Income tax expense 5,373       4,247    
Amortization of intangibles 1,581       1,268    
Depreciation expense 4,354       4,216    
Non-cash compensation expense 799       700    
Non-recurring acquisition expenses 2          
Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,086       $ 22,599    
                   
                   

HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)

    Three Months Ended
    June 27, 2021   June 28, 2020
Sales   $ 181,241       $ 143,172    
Cost of sales   (142,267 )     (112,196 )  
Gross profit   38,974       30,976    
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (16,856 )     (15,038 )  
Operating income   22,118       15,938    
Interest expense, net   (349 )     (380 )  
Other income   232       477    
Income before income taxes   22,001       16,035    
Income tax expense   (5,373 )     (4,247 )  
Net income   $ 16,628       $ 11,788    
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic   21,034,302       21,031,456    
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted   21,178,320       21,285,346    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.79       $ 0.56    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.79       $ 0.55    
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.12250       $ 0.11625    

HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)

    June 27,
2021 		  March 28,
2021
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 5,222       $ 2,998    
Trade accounts receivables, net   90,936       90,603    
Inventories   67,943       63,864    
Income taxes receivable         175    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,671       5,367    
Total current assets   167,772       163,007    
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:   301,953       300,404    
Less accumulated depreciation   159,707       155,792    
Net property, plant, and equipment   142,246       144,612    
OTHER ASSETS:        
Right-of-use assets   11,432       11,630    
Goodwill   70,754       70,720    
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   74,787       76,368    
Other   8,024       6,213    
Total other assets   164,997       164,931    
Total assets   $ 475,015       $ 472,550    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable — trade   $ 38,052       $ 37,313    
Accrued payroll and employee benefits   8,354       18,048    
Income tax payable   5,218          
Current portion of long-term debt   9,907       9,907    
Short-term lease liability   1,620       1,587    
Container deposits   1,501       1,452    
Other current liabilities   1,860       2,155    
Total current liabilities   66,512       70,462    
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION   85,868       88,845    
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY   9,914       10,231    
PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY   4,543       4,631    
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   24,445       24,445    
DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY   8,032       7,322    
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   496       1,368    
Total liabilities   199,810       207,304    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES            
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,946,404 and 20,969,746 shares issued and outstanding as of June 27, 2021 and March 28, 2021, respectively   210       210    
Additional paid-in capital   47,069       51,138    
Retained earnings   227,926       213,898    
Total shareholders’ equity   275,205       265,246    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 475,015       $ 472,550    
                     

HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    June 27,
2021 		  June 28,
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income   $ 16,628       $ 11,788    
Reconciliation to cash flows:        
Depreciation and amortization   5,935       5,484    
Operating leases   481       493    
Gain on deferred compensation assets   (232 )     (477 )  
Stock compensation expense   799       700    
Other   67       22    
Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash:        
Trade receivables   (316 )     (1,992 )  
Inventories   (4,079 )     (8,952 )  
Accounts payable   868       (2,354 )  
Accrued liabilities   (10,159 )     (6,689 )  
Lease liabilities   (572 )     (513 )  
Income taxes   5,393       4,263    
Other   8       (220 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities   14,821       1,553    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment   (2,155 )     (4,848 )  
Other   26       61    
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,129 )     (4,787 )  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Cash dividends declared and paid   (2,600 )     (2,479 )  
Shares surrendered for payroll taxes   (1,467 )     (54 )  
Shares repurchased   (3,401 )        
Net (payments on) proceeds from revolving loan   (3,000 )     6,000    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (10,468 )     3,467    
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   2,224       233    
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD   2,998       4,277    
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD   $ 5,222       $ 4,510    
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Cash paid for interest   $ 292       $ 288    
Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable   $ 497       $ 334    

HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

    Industrial   Water
Treatment 		  Health and
Nutrition 		  Total
Three months ended June 27, 2021:                
Sales   $ 85,850     $ 56,238     $ 39,153     $ 181,241  
Gross profit   14,254     16,234     8,486     38,974  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   6,241     7,062     3,553     16,856  
Operating income   8,013     9,172     4,933     22,118  
Three months ended June 28, 2020:                
Sales   $ 71,502     $ 39,714     $ 31,956     $ 143,172  
Gross profit   12,457     11,339     7,180     30,976  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   6,067     5,293     3,678     15,038  
Operating income   6,390     6,046     3,502     15,938  

Forward-Looking Statements. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the impact and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, changes in the labor markets, our available cash for investments, our business capital needs, changes in competition and price pressure, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, our ability to locate suitable real estate for new branch additions, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2021, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:        
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
ir@HawkinsInc.com





