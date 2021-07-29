checkAd

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) reported net income of $35.6 million, $1.55 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $30.3 million, $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $67.7 million, $2.94 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021 compared to $35.3 million, $1.56 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020.

Net operating earnings(1) were $29.4 million, $1.28 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19.1 million, $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net operating earnings(1) were $54.9 million, $2.38 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021 compared to $36.4 million, $1.60 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020.

Highlights for the quarter included:

  • Net income increased by 17.8% compared to the second quarter of 2020, which was due to growth in the business, rate increases and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years, offset in part by lower unrealized gains on equity investments
  • Net operating earnings(1) of $29.4 million increased by 53.8% compared to the second quarter of 2020
  • 44.7% growth in gross written premiums to $194.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2020
  • 11.8% increase in net investment income to $7.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020
  • Underwriting income(2) of $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in a combined ratio of 79.2%
  • 18.2% annualized operating return on equity(4) for the six months ended June 30, 2021

“Our levels of profitability and growth for the second quarter reflected a steadily improving economy, favorable E&S market conditions and the Kinsale focus on disciplined underwriting and low costs. A year to date combined ratio of 79.5% and an 18.2% operating return on equity reinforces Kinsale’s position as a top performer. We are optimistic about the overall tone of the E&S market and our own prospects for the remainder of the year and beyond,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $194.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $134.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 44.7%. Gross written premiums were $362.9 million for the first half of 2021 compared to $258.1 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of 40.6%. During the second quarter and first half of 2021, growth in gross written premiums over the same periods last year was driven by higher submission activity from brokers and rate increases on bound accounts.

Underwriting income(2) was $28.7 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 79.2%, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $15.7 million and a combined ratio of 83.8% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) quarter over quarter, was largely due to premium growth from a strong underwriting environment, continued rate increases and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years. These increases were offset in part by modest activity in catastrophe losses, largely from development on losses related to winter storms Uri and Viola in Texas. Loss and expense ratios were 57.5% and 21.7%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 60.1% and 23.7% for the second quarter of 2020. Results for the second quarters of 2021 and 2020 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $9.1 million, or 6.6 points, and $3.6 million, or 3.7 points, respectively.

Underwriting income(2) was $53.3 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 79.5%, for the first half of 2021, compared to $30.1 million and a combined ratio of 83.9% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the first half of 2021 compared to the prior year period was primarily due to premium growth and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years, offset in part by higher catastrophe losses incurred. Loss and expense ratios were 57.3% and 22.2%, respectively, for the first half of 2021 compared to 60.0% and 23.9% for the first half of 2020. Results for the first half of 2021 and 2020 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $16.2 million, or 6.2 points, and $6.6 million, or 3.5 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are summarized as follows:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
               
  ($ in thousands)
Gross written premiums $ 194,061       $ 134,091       $ 362,937       $ 258,127    
Ceded written premiums (26,308 )     (16,484 )     (50,886 )     (32,467 )  
Net written premiums $ 167,753       $ 117,607       $ 312,051       $ 225,660    
               
Net earned premiums $ 137,700       $ 96,957       $ 260,741       $ 186,718    
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 79,115       58,304       149,375       112,037    
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 29,889       22,961       58,025       44,544    
Underwriting income(2) $ 28,696       $ 15,692       $ 53,341       $ 30,137    
               
Loss ratio 57.5   %   60.1   %   57.3   %   60.0   %
Expense ratio 21.7   %   23.7   %   22.2   %   23.9   %
Combined ratio 79.2   %   83.8   %   79.5   %   83.9   %
               
Annualized return on equity(3) 23.4   %   28.2   %   22.5   %   16.4   %
Annualized operating return on equity(4) 19.3   %   17.8   %   18.2   %   16.9   %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021 		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
  Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses 		  % of Earned
Premiums 		  Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses 		  % of Earned
Premiums
Loss ratio: ($ in thousands)
Current accident year $ 85,416       62.0   %   $ 61,530       63.4   %
Current accident year - catastrophe losses 2,834       2.1   %   390       0.4   %
Effect of prior accident year development (9,135 )     (6.6 ) %   (3,616 )     (3.7 ) %
Total $ 79,115       57.5   %   $ 58,304       60.1   %
               


  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
  Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses 		  % of Earned
Premiums 		  Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses 		  % of Earned
Premiums
               
Loss ratio: ($ in thousands)
Current accident year $ 162,673       62.4   %   $ 118,201       63.3   %
Current accident year - catastrophe losses 2,910       1.1   %   461       0.2   %
Effect of prior accident year development (16,208 )     (6.2 ) %   (6,625 )     (3.5 ) %
Total $ 149,375       57.3   %   $ 112,037       60.0   %
                                   

Investment Results

Net investment income was $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.8%. Net investment income was $14.4 million in the first half of 2021 compared to $12.6 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 14.0%. These increases were primarily due to growth in our investment portfolio generated from the investment of positive operating cash flow since June 30, 2020 and from proceeds from our equity offering in the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had an annualized gross investment return(5) of 2.6% for the first half of 2021 compared to 3.0% for the first half of 2020. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, and municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.3 years at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of the average beginning and ending book value of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive income was $57.7 million for the first half of 2021 compared to $53.1 million for the first half of 2020. The increase in total comprehensive income for the first half of 2021 was due to higher net income offset in part by a decrease in the fair values of the Company's fixed-maturity investments, resulting from a higher interest rate environment.

The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 18.5% and 14.8%, respectively. In the first half of 2021 and 2020, the effective tax rates were lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $629.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $576.2 million at December 31, 2020. Annualized operating return on equity(4) was 18.2% for the first half of 2021, an increase from 16.9% for the first half of 2020, which was attributable primarily to growth in the business and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized investment gains and losses, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
                 
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Net operating earnings:                
Net income   $ 35,635       $ 30,262       $ 67,714       $ 35,348    
Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes   (5,976 )     (10,933 )     (11,578 )     1,834    
Net realized investment gains, after taxes   (240 )     (200 )     (1,187 )     (813 )  
Net operating earnings   $ 29,419       $ 19,129       $ 54,949       $ 36,369    
                 
Diluted operating earnings per share:                
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.55       $ 1.33       $ 2.94       $ 1.56    
Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share   (0.26 )     (0.48 )     (0.50 )     0.08    
Net realized investment gains, after taxes, per share   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.05 )     (0.04 )  
Diluted operating earnings per share(1)   $ 1.28       $ 0.84       $ 2.38       $ 1.60    
                 
Operating return on equity:                
Average stockholders' equity(2)   $ 608,601       $ 428,724       $ 602,937       $ 430,997    
Annualized return on equity(3)   23.4   %   28.2   %   22.5   %   16.4   %
Annualized operating return on equity(4)   19.3   %   17.8   %   18.2   %   16.9   %

(1) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(2) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized investment gains and losses, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
                 
    (in thousands)
Net income   $ 35,635       $ 30,262       $ 67,714       $ 35,348    
Income tax expense   7,973       6,180       15,333       6,124    
Income before income taxes   43,608       36,442       83,047       41,472    
Other expenses (5)   398             846          
Net investment income   (7,429 )     (6,645 )     (14,371 )     (12,605 )  
Change in the fair value of equity securities   (7,565 )     (13,839 )     (14,656 )     2,322    
Net realized investment gains   (304 )     (253 )     (1,502 )     (1,029 )  
Other income   (12 )     (13 )     (23 )     (23 )  
Underwriting income   $ 28,696       $ 15,692       $ 53,341       $ 30,137    

(5) Other expenses are comprised of interest expense on our Credit Facility and building expenses not allocated to the Company's insurance operations.

Conference Call

Kinsale Capital Group will hold a conference call to discuss this press release on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public may access the conference call by dialing (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 6180205, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on September 28, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "outlook," "future," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can have," "prospects" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

 
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
                 
Revenues   (in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums   $ 194,061       $ 134,091       $ 362,937       $ 258,127    
Ceded written premiums   (26,308 )     (16,484 )     (50,886 )     (32,467 )  
Net written premiums   167,753       117,607       312,051       225,660    
Change in unearned premiums   (30,053 )     (20,650 )     (51,310 )     (38,942 )  
Net earned premiums   137,700       96,957       260,741       186,718    
                 
Net investment income   7,429       6,645       14,371       12,605    
Change in the fair value of equity securities   7,565       13,839       14,656       (2,322 )  
Net realized investment gains   304       253       1,502       1,029    
Other income   12       13       23       23    
Total revenues   153,010       117,707       291,293       198,053    
                 
Expenses                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   79,115       58,304       149,375       112,037    
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses   29,889       22,961       58,025       44,544    
Other expenses   398             846          
Total expenses   109,402       81,265       208,246       156,581    
Income before income taxes   43,608       36,442       83,047       41,472    
Total income tax expense   7,973       6,180       15,333       6,124    
Net income   35,635       30,262       67,714       35,348    
                 
Other comprehensive income                
Change in net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes   9,583       27,008       (10,039 )     17,785    
Total comprehensive income   $ 45,218       $ 57,270       $ 57,675       $ 53,133    
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 1.57       $ 1.37       $ 2.99       $ 1.60    
Diluted   $ 1.55       $ 1.33       $ 2.94       $ 1.56    
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic   22,678       22,153       22,665       22,131    
Diluted   23,054       22,707       23,055       22,694    
                                 


 
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
         
Assets   (in thousands)
Investments:        
Fixed-maturity securities at fair value   $ 1,224,879     $ 1,081,800  
Equity securities at fair value   150,882     129,662  
Total investments   1,375,761     1,211,462  
         
Cash and cash equivalents   128,005     77,093  
Investment income due and accrued   7,070     6,637  
Premiums receivable, net   65,727     48,641  
Reinsurance recoverables   105,496     93,215  
Ceded unearned premiums   29,431     24,265  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions   38,801     31,912  
Intangible assets   3,538     3,538  
Other assets   52,448     50,133  
Total assets   $ 1,806,277     $ 1,546,896  
         
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity        
Liabilities:        
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 753,324     $ 636,013  
Unearned premiums   317,462     260,986  
Payable to reinsurers   20,229     12,672  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   11,694     13,651  
Credit facility   42,633     42,570  
Deferred income tax liability, net   2,559     4,648  
Other liabilities   28,740     118  
Total liabilities   1,176,641     970,658  
         
Stockholders' equity   629,636     576,238  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,806,277     $ 1,546,896  
                 

 





