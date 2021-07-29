checkAd

Tiptree to Hold Conference Call for Q2 2021 Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s Q2 2021 results. A copy of the Q2 2021 investor presentation, to be used during the conference call, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the call, located at www.tiptreeinc.com.

If you have a question for management that you would like answered on the call, please submit your question to ir@tiptreeinc.com prior to the start of the call.

To Listen to the Webcast
 The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiptreeinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-4018
International: 1-201-689-8471

To Hear the Conference Call Playback
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13720336

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until midnight Eastern on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

