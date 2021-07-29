Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for Printed Electrochromic Displays

Ynvisible's displays offer customers thin, flexible, ultra-low power, more cost-effective, and easily scalable displays that are easy to integrate with sensors, help improve existing devices and help enable entirely new product solutions in logistics monitoring, smart cards, medical applications, as well as games and toys.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced it has signed an exclusive North American distribution agreement with global display distributor Display Logic to offer its electrochromic displays (ECD), drivers, driving protocols, and ECD kits to customers in the United States and Canada.

Display Logic's team of over 30 sales representatives across the United States currently offers various display products and solutions in LCD, OLED, touch-screen, and display enhancing technologies. Since its formation, Display Logic has consistently innovated in display performance and interfacing. Now, the company incorporates Ynvisible's unique printed electrochromic displays into its portfolio.

Sensors are all around us, and easy access to essential data helps people understand if spaces are safe, helps companies be assured shipped products are undamaged, helps maintain the safety of vaccines, and makes our most meaningful moments easily sharable. Ynvisible’s displays make the Internet of Things visual, viable, and scalable in packaging, products, devices, and surfaces.

"The agreement between Ynvisible Interactive and Display Logic means that new, North American customers can unlock entirely new capabilities and products," says Tommy Höglund, VP of Sales and Marketing of Ynvisible. "Display Logic and our customers know the value of continually innovating their products and services, and Ynvisible's end-to-end development capabilities and pilot to scale manufacturing capabilities fill a much-needed gap that existing displays cannot."

"Display Logic's main strategy is to provide our customers with the latest display technology consistently. Our customers trust our ability to help drive their innovation pipeline and to deliver robust component supply strategies," begins Keith Morton, Founder and CTO of Display Logic. "Ynvisible is a completely new genre of displays altogether. Ynvisible's printed displays are thin, flexible, and low power consumption enables whole new markets. This technology opens up applications previously impossible with the current LCD and OLED-based technologies. Ynvisible's printed electrochromic displays are a key advancement that will drive growth and innovation for our customers in IoT, medical, gaming, and packaging categories, to name a few."