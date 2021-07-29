NETSTREIT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

“During the second quarter, we again generated strong results while benefiting from our strategic focus. Our portfolio remains 100% occupied, and through July, we have collected 100% of rents for eleven straight months. Importantly, we accomplished a significant milestone during the second quarter, completing a $200-plus million follow-on common equity offering and demonstrating our access to well-priced capital. With more than $200 million of high quality acquisitions completed in the first half of the year, and significant capacity on our balance sheet, we will continue to take advantage of attractive opportunities to deploy capital. As we look to the balance of the year, we believe NETSTREIT’s unique focus on the highest quality net lease assets and our demonstrated sourcing methodologies, positions us well to continue to grow in 2021, and beyond,” said Mark Manheimer, Chief Executive Officer of NETSTREIT.

Reported net loss per share of $(0.07), Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) per share of $0.18 1 and AFFO per share of $0.20 1 (see non-GAAP reconciliation attached)

The Company collected 100% of the second quarter rent payments and for the month of July 2021, resulting in eleven consecutive months of 100% rent collections

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

As of June 30, 2021, the NETSTREIT portfolio was comprised of 267 leases2, contributing $55.3 million of annualized base rent3, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 9.9 years, of which 69.9% were investment grade rated tenants and 13.5% were tenants with investment grade profiles (unrated tenants with more than $1.0 billion in annual sales and a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x). The portfolio was 100.0% occupied as of June 30, 2021.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company had total net investment activity of $107.7 million. The Company acquired 35 properties for approximately $116.7 million at an initial cash capitalization rate of 6.5%, inclusive of closing costs. A majority of the acquisitions closed late in the last month of the quarter resulting in the Company owning the assets for an average of approximately 19 days. Acquisitions completed during the quarter had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 9.7 years, and 72.8% of the properties are occupied by investment grade rated tenants and 20.5% occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles. The Company also provided $4.0 million of development funding in the second quarter, including funding to support two new developments for tenants with investment grade profiles.

The Company completed five dispositions for $13.0 million in total contractual sales proceeds, which equated to a 6.7% cash capitalization rate.

The transaction activity decreased total tenant count from 60 to 59 tenants, and decreased the portfolio’s exposure to casual dining. The geographic and industry exposure remained unchanged at 39 states and 23 industries.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

In April, the Company completed a follow on offering of 10,915,688 shares of common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $18.65 per share. Gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $203.6 million. Proceeds from the offering were used to repay certain borrowings under the revolving credit facility, fund acquisitions of properties, and for general corporate purposes.

At quarter end, total debt outstanding was $175 million, with a weighted average term of 3.5 years and a quarter end contractual interest rate, including the impact of the fixed rate swap, of 1.36% (excluding the impact of deferred fee amortization). All of the Company’s debt was at a fixed rate and the Company’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.1x. Additionally, the ending cash balance was $88 million, and the Company had an unused revolving line of credit with $250 million of capacity.

DIVIDEND

On July 27, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the third quarter of 2021, which will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

2021 OUTLOOK

The Company is maintaining its full year 2021 AFFO per share guidance in the range of $0.95 to $0.99 per share. This AFFO guidance is based on the following assumptions:

For full year 2021, the Company expects net acquisition activity, inclusive of dispositions, to be at least $360 million

The Company expects cash G&A to be in the range of $11.0 to $12.0 million, which includes recurring transaction costs, as well as additional non-cash compensation expense of $3.0 to $4.0 million

The Company expects cash interest expense, including unused line of credit facility fees, of $3.0 to $3.5 million, and an additional $0.6 million of non-cash deferred financing fee amortization

The Company expects to incur taxes in the range of $0.2 to $0.3 million which will be reported as “income taxes” in the Company’s financial statements for 2021

Full year 2021 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, which includes the impact of OP units, are expected to be in the range of 38 to 39 million shares

SUPPLEMENTAL PACKAGE

The Company’s supplemental package will be available prior to the conference call in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.investors.netstreit.com.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

(1) Per share amounts include weighted average common shares of 38,018,588, weighted average operating partnership units of 1,438,969 and weighted average effect of dilutive unvested restricted stock units of 332,781 for the three-months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Leases are individual properties with a distinct lease agreement in place, development activities where a lease is expected at a future date, or in the case of master lease arrangements each property under the master lease is counted as a separate lease. (3) Annualized base rent, or ABR, is calculated by multiplying (i) cash rental payments (a) for the month ended June 30, 2021 (or, if applicable, the next full month's cash rent contractually due in the case of rent abatements, rent deferrals, recently acquired properties and properties with contractual rent increases, other than properties under development) for leases in place as of June 30, 2021, plus (b) for properties under development, the first full month's permanent cash rent contractually due after the development period by (ii) 12.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NOI, and Cash NOI. A reconciliation from net loss available to common shareholders to each non-GAAP financial measure, and definitions of each non-GAAP measure, are included below.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning our business and growth strategies, investment, financing and leasing activities and trends in our business, including trends in the market for single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore such statements included in this press release may not prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could impact future results, performance or transactions, see the information under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may arise over time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Many of the risks identified herein and in our periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

NETSTREIT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31 2021 2020 Assets Real estate, at cost: Land $ 233,068 $ 189,373 Buildings and improvements 479,858 358,360 Total real estate, at cost 712,926 547,733 Less accumulated depreciation (18,652 ) (10,111 ) Property under development 5,316 — Real estate held for investment, net 699,590 537,622 Assets held for sale 16,700 14,802 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 88,140 92,643 Lease intangible assets, net 99,620 75,024 Other assets, net 8,964 5,724 Total assets $ 913,014 $ 725,815 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Term loan, net $ 174,217 $ 174,105 Lease intangible liabilities, net 22,186 16,930 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 402 399 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,733 6,308 Total liabilities 203,538 197,742 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 39,525,978 and 28,203,545 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 395 282 Additional paid-in capital 704,269 501,045 Distributions in excess of retained earnings (23,140 ) (7,464 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,181 235 Total stockholders’ equity 683,705 494,098 Noncontrolling interests 25,771 33,975 Total equity 709,476 528,073 Total liabilities and equity $ 913,014 $ 725,815

NETSTREIT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Rental revenue (including reimbursable) $ 13,798 $ 7,117 $ 25,730 $ 12,625 Operating expenses Property 1,315 434 2,265 719 General and administrative 3,991 1,846 7,127 3,732 Depreciation and amortization 7,075 3,116 13,004 5,462 Provisions for impairment 3,469 1,410 3,539 1,410 Transaction costs 181 634 332 1,728 Total operating expenses 16,031 7,440 26,267 13,051 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (894 ) (1,098 ) (1,799 ) (2,797 ) Gain on sales of real estate, net 497 1,016 497 1,016 Gain on forfeited earnest money deposit — — — 250 Total other (expense) income, net (397 ) (82 ) (1,302 ) (1,531 ) Net loss before income tax expense (2,630 ) (405 ) (1,839 ) (1,957 ) Income tax expense — — (50 ) — Net loss (2,630 ) (405 ) (1,889 ) (1,957 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (94 ) (111 ) (54 ) (536 ) Preferred stock dividends — 6 — 6 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (2,536 ) $ (300 ) $ (1,835 ) $ (1,427 ) Amounts available to common shareholders per common share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares: Basic 38,018,588 11,797,645 33,236,262 11,105,709 Diluted 38,018,588 11,797,645 33,236,262 11,105,709 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Net loss $ (2,630 ) $ (405 ) $ (1,889 ) $ (1,957 ) Change in value on derivatives, net (265 ) — 2,058 — Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,895 ) $ (405 ) $ 169 $ (1,957 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (106 ) (111 ) 58 (536 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (2,789 ) $ (294 ) $ 111 $ (1,421 )

NETSTREIT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO FFO, CORE FFO AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (2,630 ) $ (405 ) $ (1,889 ) $ (1,957 ) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 6,997 3,040 12,849 5,311 Provision for impairment 3,469 1,410 3,539 1,410 Gain on sale of real estate, net (497 ) (1,016 ) (497 ) (1,016 ) FFO 7,339 3,029 14,002 3,748 Adjustments: Gain on forfeited earnest money deposit — — — (250 ) 144A and IPO transaction costs(1) — 570 — 1,279 Core FFO 7,339 3,599 14,002 4,777 Adjustments: Straight-line rental revenue (222 ) (877 ) (463 ) (1,030 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 157 155 314 307 Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles (237 ) (130 ) (427 ) (122 ) Amortization of lease incentives 3 — 3 — Capitalized interest expense (15 ) — (15 ) — Non-cash compensation expense 1,041 — 1,598 — AFFO $ 8,066 $ 2,747 $ 15,012 $ 3,932 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 38,018,588 11,797,645 33,236,262 11,105,709 Weighted average operating partnership units outstanding 1,438,969 4,449,019 1,527,160 4,449,019 Weighted average dilutive securities 332,781 — 210,370 — Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 39,790,338 16,246,664 34,973,792 15,554,728 FFO per common share, diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 0.24 Core FFO per common share, diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.40 $ 0.31 AFFO per common share, diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.43 $ 0.25

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (2,630 ) $ (405 ) $ (1,889 ) $ (1,957 ) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 6,997 3,040 12,849 5,311 Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles (237 ) (130 ) (427 ) (122 ) Amortization of lease incentives 3 — 3 — Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 78 76 155 151 Interest expense, net 894 1,098 1,799 2,797 Income tax expense — — 50 — EBITDA 5,105 3,679 12,540 6,180 Adjustments: Provision for impairments 3,469 1,410 3,539 1,410 Gain on sale of real estate, net (497 ) (1,016 ) (497 ) (1,016 ) EBITDAre 8,077 4,073 15,582 6,574 Adjustments: Straight-line rental revenue (222 ) (877 ) (463 ) (1,030 ) Gain on forfeited earnest money deposit — — — (250 ) 144A and IPO transaction costs(1) — 570 — 1,279 Non-cash compensation expense 1,041 — 1,598 — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 8,896 $ 3,766 $ 16,717 $ 6,573

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NOI AND CASH NOI (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (2,630 ) $ (405 ) $ (1,889 ) $ (1,957 ) General and administrative 3,991 1,846 7,127 3,732 Depreciation and amortization 7,075 3,116 13,004 5,462 Provisions for impairment 3,469 1,410 3,539 1,410 Transaction costs 181 634 332 1,728 Interest expense, net 894 1,098 1,799 2,797 Gain on sales of real estate, net (497 ) (1,016 ) (497 ) (1,016 ) Income tax expense — — 50 — Gain on forfeited earnest money deposit — — — (250 ) NOI 12,483 6,683 23,465 11,906 Straight-line rental revenue (222 ) (877 ) (463 ) (1,030 ) Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles (237 ) (130 ) (427 ) (122 ) Amortization of lease incentives 3 — 3 — Cash NOI $ 12,027 $ 5,676 $ 22,578 $ 10,754

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by NAREIT as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding real estate-related expenses including, but not limited to, gains (losses) from sales, impairment adjustments, and depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO is consistent with FFO as defined by NAREIT.

Core FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as FFO adjusted for gains from forfeited earnest money deposits and non-recurring public company costs. We believe the presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of our operating performance across multiple periods because it removes the effect of unusual and non-recurring items that are not expected to impact our operating performance on an ongoing basis.

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Core FFO adjusted for GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses, such as straight-line rent, amortization of above- and below-market lease-related intangibles, amortization of lease incentives, capitalized interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and amortization of deferred financing costs.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. In fact, real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions. FFO is intended to be a standard supplemental measure of operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation and valuation adjustments from net income. We consider FFO to be useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions and measuring operating performance. We further consider Core FFO and AFFO to be useful in determining funds available for payment of distributions. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. You should not consider FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all of our cash needs, including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by GAAP. Further, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO as disclosed by other REITs might not be comparable to our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

We compute EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. In 2017, NAREIT issued a white paper recommending that companies that report EBITDA also report EBITDAre. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding gains (or losses) from the sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses.

Adjusted EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as EBITDAre further adjusted to exclude straight-line rent, gains from forfeited earnest money deposits, non-recurring public company costs, representing consulting fees that we have incurred in preparing to become a public company and non-cash compensation expense.

We present EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as they are measures commonly used in our industry. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and analysts because they provide supplemental information concerning our operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. We use EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as measures of our operating performance and not as measures of liquidity.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our computation of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

NOI and Cash NOI

NOI and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures which we use to assess our operating results. We compute NOI as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding general and administrative expenses, interest expense (or income), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable property, gain from forfeited earnest money deposits and real estate impairment losses. We further adjust NOI for non-cash revenue components of straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles and lease incentives to derive Cash NOI. We believe NOI and Cash NOI provide useful and relevant information because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis.

NOI and Cash NOI are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP, and our NOI and Cash NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider our NOI and Cash NOI as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP.

(1) These expenses represent a subset of transaction costs as presented on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income.

