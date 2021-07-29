Griffon Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter totaled $646.8 million, a 2% increase compared to the prior year quarter revenue of $632.1 million, or 4% excluding prior year revenue of $7.9 million related to the SEG disposition.

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Net income totaled $16.7 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior year quarter. Current year adjusted net income was $22.8 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $25.9 million, or $0.59 per share, in the prior year quarter (see reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income for details). The current year quarter includes 8.7 million shares of common stock issued in August 2020, which reduced adjusted EPS by approximately $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $64.8 million, decreasing 7% from the prior year quarter of $69.5 million. Unallocated amounts excluding depreciation (primarily corporate overhead) in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 was $10.9 million and $11.1 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated amounts totaled $75.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, decreasing 6% from the prior year of $80.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss from debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before taxes).

Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our results this quarter as our businesses continue to see strong demand and backlog despite a business environment impacted by rapidly rising costs of raw materials, transportation and labor. The Ames Strategic Initiative, coupled with price increases and efficiency programs, remain on track to drive margin expansion and shareholder value."

Segment Operating Results

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")

CPP revenue in the current quarter totaling $324.8 million decreased 1% compared to the prior year period due to reduced volume of 9%, primarily in the U.S., due to shipping delays related to availability of transportation, partially offset by favorable mix of 3% and a favorable foreign currency impact of 5%.

CPP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $29.4 million, decreasing 21% from the prior year quarter primarily from decreased revenue noted above, increased distribution and material costs coupled with the lag in realization of price increases, and COVID-19 related inefficiencies. The current quarter included a favorable foreign currency impact of 4%.

Strategic Initiative

In November 2019, Griffon announced the development of a next-generation business platform for CPP to enhance the growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of its U.S. operations, and on November 12, 2020, Griffon announced the broadening of this strategic initiative to include additional North American facilities, the AMES UK and Australia businesses, and a manufacturing facility in China.

The expanded focus of this initiative leverages the same three key development areas being executed within our U.S. operations. First, certain AMES global operations will be consolidated to optimize facilities footprint and talent. Second, strategic investments in automation and facilities expansion will be made to increase the efficiency of our manufacturing and fulfillment operations, and support e-commerce growth. Third, multiple independent information systems will be unified into a single data and analytics platform, which will serve the whole AMES global enterprise.

Expanding the roll-out of the new business platform from our AMES U.S. operations to include AMES’ global operations will extend the duration of the project by one year, with completion now expected by the end of calendar year 2023. When fully implemented, these actions will result in annual cash savings of $30 million to $35 million and a reduction in inventory of $30 million to $35 million, both based on fiscal 2020 operating levels.

The cost to implement this new business platform, over the duration of the project, will include one-time charges of approximately $65 million and capital investments of approximately $65 million. The one-time charges are comprised of $46 million of cash charges, which includes $26 million of personnel-related costs such as training, severance, and duplicate personnel costs as well as $20 million of facility and lease exit costs. The remaining $19 million of charges are non-cash and are primarily related to asset write-downs.

During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, CPP incurred pre-tax restructuring and related exit costs approximating $14.7 million. These charges were comprised of cash charges of $10.8 million and non-cash, asset-related charges of $3.9 million; the cash charges included $1.8 million for one-time termination benefits and other personnel-related costs and $9.0 million for facility exit costs. Since inception of this initiative in fiscal 2020, total cumulative charges totaled $28.3 million, comprised of cash charges of $19.8 million and non-cash, asset-related charges of $8.6 million; the cash charges included $7.4 million for one-time termination benefits and other personnel-related costs and $12.4 million for facility exit costs. Furthermore, since inception of this initiative, total capital expenditures of $14.8 million were driven by investment in CPP business intelligence systems and e-commerce facility.

Home and Building Products ("HBP")

HBP revenue in the current quarter totaling $259.4 million increased 18% from the prior year quarter, driven by increased volume of 5%, and favorable mix and pricing of 13%.

HBP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $42.2 million, increasing 7% compared to the prior year quarter. EBITDA benefited from increased revenue noted above, partially offset by increased material costs, coupled with the lag in realization of price increases, and COVID-19 related inefficiencies.

Defense Electronics ("DE")

DE revenue in the current quarter totaled $62.6 million, decreasing 25% from the prior year quarter. The prior year results include revenue from the SEG business of $7.9 million. Excluding the divestiture of SEG from prior year results, revenue decreased $13.5 million, or 18%. The decrease was driven by reduced volume due to the timing of deliveries on Communications and Radar systems, partially offset by volume increases on Naval & Cyber Systems.

DE Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $4.1 million, remaining consistent with the prior year quarter. Excluding the divestiture of SEG from the prior year results, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% primarily due to reduced operating expenses, including the benefit from first quarter cost reductions, and improved Naval & Cyber Systems program performance, partially offset by cost growth for Radar systems.

Contract backlog was $375.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $341.0 million at June 30, 2020 (excludes $9.4 million of SEG related backlog) with 66% expected to be fulfilled in the next 12 months. Backlog was approximately $370.0 million at September 30, 2020 (excludes approximately $10.0 million of SEG related backlog). During the current quarter and year-to-date periods, DE was awarded several new contracts and received incremental funding on existing contracts approximating $84 million and $189 million (excludes $5.5 million of SEG awards from the first quarter), respectively; the trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.1x.

Taxes

The Company reported pretax income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and recognized tax provisions of 42.5% and 36.7%, respectively. Excluding all items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 31.2% and 30.8%, respectively. The current year-to-date effective tax rate was 34.1% and the rate excluding items that affect comparability was 31.1%.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

At June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $220.7 million and total debt outstanding of $1.06 billion, resulting in net debt of $834.9 million. Leverage, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.9 times EBITDA. Borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility was $362.2 million subject to certain loan covenants. Capital expenditures were $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Share Repurchases

As of June 30, 2021, Griffon had $58 million remaining under its Board of Directors authorized repurchase program. There were no purchases under these authorizations during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

CPP conducts its operations through AMES. Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.

HBP conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.

Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.

Griffon evaluates performance and allocates resources based on operating results from continuing operations before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss from debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP measure). Griffon believes this information is useful to investors.

The following table provides operating highlights and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before taxes:

(in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Nine Months

Ended June 30, REVENUE 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consumer and Professional Products $ 324,826 $ 328,929 $ 947,739 $ 844,917 Home and Building Products 259,392 219,164 752,684 670,374 Defense Electronics 62,574 83,968 190,492 231,558 Total consolidated net sales $ 646,792 $ 632,061 $ 1,890,915 $ 1,746,849 ADJUSTED EBITDA Consumer and Professional Products $ 29,388 $ 37,115 $ 99,524 $ 84,068 Home and Building Products 42,156 39,299 130,585 110,635 Defense Electronics 4,140 4,122 11,945 12,845 Total 75,684 80,536 242,054 207,548 Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation* (10,924 ) (11,080 ) (34,873 ) (34,969 ) Adjusted EBITDA 64,760 69,456 207,181 172,579 Net interest expense (15,799 ) (16,585 ) (46,971 ) (49,096 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,806 ) (15,523 ) (46,955 ) (47,067 ) Loss from debt extinguishment — (1,235 ) — (7,925 ) Restructuring charges (4,082 ) (1,633 ) (22,444 ) (11,171 ) Acquisition costs — — — (2,960 ) Gain on sale of SEG business — — 5,291 — Income before taxes $ 29,073 $ 34,480 $ 96,102 $ 54,360 DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION Segment: Consumer and Professional Products $ 8,781 $ 8,197 $ 25,600 $ 24,650 Home and Building Products 4,375 4,507 13,095 13,975 Defense Electronics 2,501 2,666 7,911 7,986 Total segment depreciation and amortization 15,657 15,370 46,606 46,611 Corporate 149 153 349 456 Total consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 15,806 $ 15,523 $ 46,955 $ 47,067 * Primarily Corporate Overhead

Griffon believes Free Cash Flow ("FCF", a non-GAAP measure) is a useful measure for investors because it portrays the Company's ability to generate cash from operations for purposes such as repaying debt, funding acquisitions and paying dividends.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net cash used in operating activities to FCF:

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ 42,019 $ 55,944 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (33,889 ) (34,751 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 116 339 FCF $ 8,246 $ 21,532

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Gross profit and Selling, general and administrative expenses for items that affect comparability for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross Profit, as reported $ 170,065 $ 165,003 $ 510,553 $ 466,956 % of revenue 26.3 % 26.1 % 27.0 % 26.7 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges 696 20 10,458 4,096 Gross Profit, as adjusted $ 170,761 $ 165,023 $ 521,011 $ 471,052 % of revenue 26.4 % 26.1 % 27.6 % 27.0 % For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 125,579 $ 113,509 $ 373,963 $ 357,774 % of revenue 19.4 % 18.0 % 19.8 % 20.5 % Adjusting items: Restructuring charges (3,386 ) (1,613 ) (11,986 ) (7,075 ) Acquisition costs — (2,960 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 122,193 $ 111,896 $ 361,977 $ 347,739 % of revenue 18.9 % 17.7 % 19.1 % 19.9 %

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 646,792 $ 632,061 $ 1,890,915 $ 1,746,849 Cost of goods and services 476,727 467,058 1,380,362 1,279,893 Gross profit 170,065 165,003 510,553 466,956 Selling, general and administrative expenses 125,579 113,509 373,963 357,774 Income from operations 44,486 51,494 136,590 109,182 Other income (expense) Interest expense (15,849) (16,725) (47,370) (49,807) Interest income 50 140 399 711 Gain on sale of business — — 5,291 — Loss from debt extinguishment, net — (1,235) — (7,925) Other, net 386 806 1,192 2,199 Total other expense, net (15,413) (17,014) (40,488) (54,822) Income before taxes 29,073 34,480 96,102 54,360 Provision for income taxes 12,366 12,649 32,783 21,022 Net income $ 16,707 $ 21,831 $ 63,319 $ 33,338 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.52 $ 1.25 $ 0.80 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 50,903 41,712 50,779 41,483 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.50 $ 1.19 $ 0.76 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 53,504 43,774 53,306 43,818 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.075 $ 0.24 $ 0.225 Net income $ 16,707 $ 21,831 $ 63,319 $ 33,338 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,160 9,508 15,022 (493) Pension and other post retirement plans 1,245 1,139 4,196 2,480 Change in cash flow hedges 351 (1,945) 1,454 (1,278) Change in available-for-sale securities (17) — (17) — Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes 2,739 8,702 20,655 709 Comprehensive income, net $ 19,446 $ 30,533 $ 83,974 $ 34,047

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 220,697 $ 218,089 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,542 and $8,505 363,046 340,546 Contract assets, net of progress payments of $20,821 and $24,175 74,341 84,426 Inventories 510,309 413,825 Prepaid and other current assets 57,770 46,897 Assets of discontinued operations 695 2,091 Total Current Assets 1,226,858 1,105,874 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 338,762 343,964 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 150,924 161,627 GOODWILL 445,749 442,643 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 355,488 355,028 OTHER ASSETS 27,275 32,897 ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,607 6,406 Total Assets $ 2,548,663 $ 2,448,439 CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 13,024 $ 9,922 Accounts payable 258,914 232,107 Accrued liabilities 160,002 163,994 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 30,896 31,848 Liabilities of discontinued operations 3,641 3,797 Total Current Liabilities 466,477 441,668 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 1,042,612 1,037,042 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 124,588 136,054 OTHER LIABILITIES 124,933 126,510 LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 4,712 7,014 Total Liabilities 1,763,322 1,748,288 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Shareholders’ Equity 785,341 700,151 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,548,663 $ 2,448,439

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 63,319 $ 33,338 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46,955 47,067 Stock-based compensation 15,092 12,809 Asset impairment charges - restructuring 9,483 4,692 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 173 512 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,019 2,871 Loss from debt extinguishment, net — 7,925 Deferred income taxes 7,351 448 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and investments 155 (261) Gain on sale of business (5,291) — Change in assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired: Increase in accounts receivable and contract assets, net (9,684) (81,718) (Increase) decrease in inventories (100,536) 34,518 Increase in prepaid and other assets (2,449) (17,393) Increase in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, income taxes payable and

operating lease liabilities 13,821 10,536 Other changes, net 1,611 600 Net cash provided by operating activities 42,019 55,944 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (33,889) (34,751) Acquired businesses, net of cash acquired (2,242) (10,531) Proceeds from sale of business, net 14,345 — Investment purchases (4,658) — Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 116 339 Other, net 28 (130) Net cash used in investing activities (26,300) (45,073) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (12,907) (10,639) Purchase of shares for treasury (2,909) (7,479) Proceeds from long-term debt 20,587 1,230,618 Payments of long-term debt (18,255) (1,205,231) Financing costs (571) (16,543) Other, net (272) (31) Net cash used in financing activities (14,327) (9,305)

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Net cash used in operating activities (1,669) (2,899) Net cash provided by investing activities 2,749 418 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 1,080 (2,481) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 136 537 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 2,608 (378) CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 218,089 72,377 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 220,697 $ 71,999

Griffon evaluates performance based on Earnings per share and Net income excluding restructuring charges, loss from debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable, a non-GAAP measure. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following tables provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income and Earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure, to Adjusted earnings per common share:

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 16,707 $ 21,831 $ 63,319 $ 33,338 Adjusting items: Loss from debt extinguishment — 1,235 — 7,925 Restructuring charges 4,082 1,633 22,444 11,171 Gain on sale of SEG business — — (5,291) — Acquisition costs — — — 2,960 Tax impact of above items (953) (675) (5,324) (5,144) Discrete and certain other tax provisions, net 2,979 1,828 2,864 1,248 Adjusted net income $ 22,815 $ 25,852 $ 78,012 $ 51,498 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.50 $ 1.19 $ 0.76 Adjusting items, net of tax: Loss from debt extinguishment — 0.02 — 0.14 Restructuring charges 0.06 0.03 0.32 0.19 Gain on sale of SEG business — — (0.10) — Acquisition costs — — — 0.05 Discrete and certain other tax provisions, net 0.06 0.04 0.05 0.03 Adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.59 $ 1.46 $ 1.18 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands) 53,504 43,774 53,306 43,818

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share.

