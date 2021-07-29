checkAd

Griffon Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:10  |   |   |   

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter totaled $646.8 million, a 2% increase compared to the prior year quarter revenue of $632.1 million, or 4% excluding prior year revenue of $7.9 million related to the SEG disposition.

Net income totaled $16.7 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior year quarter. Current year adjusted net income was $22.8 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $25.9 million, or $0.59 per share, in the prior year quarter (see reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income for details). The current year quarter includes 8.7 million shares of common stock issued in August 2020, which reduced adjusted EPS by approximately $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $64.8 million, decreasing 7% from the prior year quarter of $69.5 million. Unallocated amounts excluding depreciation (primarily corporate overhead) in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 was $10.9 million and $11.1 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated amounts totaled $75.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, decreasing 6% from the prior year of $80.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss from debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before taxes).

Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our results this quarter as our businesses continue to see strong demand and backlog despite a business environment impacted by rapidly rising costs of raw materials, transportation and labor. The Ames Strategic Initiative, coupled with price increases and efficiency programs, remain on track to drive margin expansion and shareholder value."

Segment Operating Results

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")

CPP revenue in the current quarter totaling $324.8 million decreased 1% compared to the prior year period due to reduced volume of 9%, primarily in the U.S., due to shipping delays related to availability of transportation, partially offset by favorable mix of 3% and a favorable foreign currency impact of 5%.

CPP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $29.4 million, decreasing 21% from the prior year quarter primarily from decreased revenue noted above, increased distribution and material costs coupled with the lag in realization of price increases, and COVID-19 related inefficiencies. The current quarter included a favorable foreign currency impact of 4%.

Strategic Initiative

In November 2019, Griffon announced the development of a next-generation business platform for CPP to enhance the growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of its U.S. operations, and on November 12, 2020, Griffon announced the broadening of this strategic initiative to include additional North American facilities, the AMES UK and Australia businesses, and a manufacturing facility in China.

The expanded focus of this initiative leverages the same three key development areas being executed within our U.S. operations. First, certain AMES global operations will be consolidated to optimize facilities footprint and talent. Second, strategic investments in automation and facilities expansion will be made to increase the efficiency of our manufacturing and fulfillment operations, and support e-commerce growth. Third, multiple independent information systems will be unified into a single data and analytics platform, which will serve the whole AMES global enterprise.

Expanding the roll-out of the new business platform from our AMES U.S. operations to include AMES’ global operations will extend the duration of the project by one year, with completion now expected by the end of calendar year 2023. When fully implemented, these actions will result in annual cash savings of $30 million to $35 million and a reduction in inventory of $30 million to $35 million, both based on fiscal 2020 operating levels.

The cost to implement this new business platform, over the duration of the project, will include one-time charges of approximately $65 million and capital investments of approximately $65 million. The one-time charges are comprised of $46 million of cash charges, which includes $26 million of personnel-related costs such as training, severance, and duplicate personnel costs as well as $20 million of facility and lease exit costs. The remaining $19 million of charges are non-cash and are primarily related to asset write-downs.

During the nine months ended June 30, 2021, CPP incurred pre-tax restructuring and related exit costs approximating $14.7 million. These charges were comprised of cash charges of $10.8 million and non-cash, asset-related charges of $3.9 million; the cash charges included $1.8 million for one-time termination benefits and other personnel-related costs and $9.0 million for facility exit costs. Since inception of this initiative in fiscal 2020, total cumulative charges totaled $28.3 million, comprised of cash charges of $19.8 million and non-cash, asset-related charges of $8.6 million; the cash charges included $7.4 million for one-time termination benefits and other personnel-related costs and $12.4 million for facility exit costs. Furthermore, since inception of this initiative, total capital expenditures of $14.8 million were driven by investment in CPP business intelligence systems and e-commerce facility.

Home and Building Products ("HBP")

HBP revenue in the current quarter totaling $259.4 million increased 18% from the prior year quarter, driven by increased volume of 5%, and favorable mix and pricing of 13%.

HBP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $42.2 million, increasing 7% compared to the prior year quarter. EBITDA benefited from increased revenue noted above, partially offset by increased material costs, coupled with the lag in realization of price increases, and COVID-19 related inefficiencies.

Defense Electronics ("DE")

DE revenue in the current quarter totaled $62.6 million, decreasing 25% from the prior year quarter. The prior year results include revenue from the SEG business of $7.9 million. Excluding the divestiture of SEG from prior year results, revenue decreased $13.5 million, or 18%. The decrease was driven by reduced volume due to the timing of deliveries on Communications and Radar systems, partially offset by volume increases on Naval & Cyber Systems.

DE Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $4.1 million, remaining consistent with the prior year quarter. Excluding the divestiture of SEG from the prior year results, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% primarily due to reduced operating expenses, including the benefit from first quarter cost reductions, and improved Naval & Cyber Systems program performance, partially offset by cost growth for Radar systems.

Contract backlog was $375.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $341.0 million at June 30, 2020 (excludes $9.4 million of SEG related backlog) with 66% expected to be fulfilled in the next 12 months. Backlog was approximately $370.0 million at September 30, 2020 (excludes approximately $10.0 million of SEG related backlog). During the current quarter and year-to-date periods, DE was awarded several new contracts and received incremental funding on existing contracts approximating $84 million and $189 million (excludes $5.5 million of SEG awards from the first quarter), respectively; the trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.1x.

Taxes

The Company reported pretax income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and recognized tax provisions of 42.5% and 36.7%, respectively. Excluding all items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 31.2% and 30.8%, respectively. The current year-to-date effective tax rate was 34.1% and the rate excluding items that affect comparability was 31.1%.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

At June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $220.7 million and total debt outstanding of $1.06 billion, resulting in net debt of $834.9 million. Leverage, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.9 times EBITDA. Borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility was $362.2 million subject to certain loan covenants. Capital expenditures were $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Share Repurchases

As of June 30, 2021, Griffon had $58 million remaining under its Board of Directors authorized repurchase program. There were no purchases under these authorizations during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call today, July 29, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (U.S. participants) or 1-631-891-4304 (International participants). Callers should ask to be connected to the Griffon Corporation teleconference or provide conference ID number 10015789. Participants are encouraged to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available starting on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering the conference ID number: 10015789. The replay will be available through Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

Forward-looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements related to, among other things, income (loss), earnings, cash flows, revenue, changes in operations, operating improvements, industries in which Griffon operates and the United States and global economies that are not historical are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” and may be indicated by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “supports,” “plans,” “projects,” “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “hope,” “forecast,” “management is of the opinion,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “explores,” “opportunities,” the negative of these expressions, use of the future tense and similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: current economic conditions and uncertainties in the housing, credit and capital markets; Griffon's ability to achieve expected savings from cost control, restructuring, integration and disposal initiatives; the ability to identify and successfully consummate, and integrate, value-adding acquisition opportunities; increasing competition and pricing pressures in the markets served by Griffon’s operating companies; the ability of Griffon’s operating companies to expand into new geographic and product markets, and to anticipate and meet customer demands for new products and product enhancements and innovations; reduced military spending by the government on projects for which Griffon's Telephonics Corporation supplies products, including as a result of defense budget cuts or other government actions; the ability of the federal government to fund and conduct its operations; increases in the cost or lack of availability of raw materials such as resin, wood and steel, components or purchased finished goods, including the impact from tariffs; changes in customer demand or loss of a material customer at one of Griffon's operating companies; the potential impact of seasonal variations and uncertain weather patterns on certain of Griffon’s businesses; political events that could impact the worldwide economy; a downgrade in Griffon’s credit ratings; changes in international economic conditions including interest rate and currency exchange fluctuations; the reliance by certain of Griffon’s businesses on particular third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer demands; the relative mix of products and services offered by Griffon’s businesses, which impacts margins and operating efficiencies; short-term capacity constraints or prolonged excess capacity; unforeseen developments in contingencies, such as litigation, regulatory and environmental matters; unfavorable results of government agency contract audits of Telephonics Corporation; Griffon’s ability to adequately protect and maintain the validity of patent and other intellectual property rights; the cyclical nature of the businesses of certain of Griffon’s operating companies; and possible terrorist threats and actions and their impact on the global economy; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and the global economy, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business and operating facility failures, specifically among our customers and suppliers; Griffon's ability to service and refinance its debt; and the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including, without limitation, tax law changes Such statements reflect the views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, as previously disclosed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Griffon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • CPP conducts its operations through AMES. Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • HBP conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.

Griffon evaluates performance and allocates resources based on operating results from continuing operations before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss from debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP measure). Griffon believes this information is useful to investors.

The following table provides operating highlights and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before taxes:

(in thousands) For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,
REVENUE

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
Consumer and Professional Products $

324,826

$

328,929

$

947,739

$

844,917

Home and Building Products

259,392

219,164

752,684

670,374

Defense Electronics

62,574

83,968

190,492

231,558

Total consolidated net sales $

646,792

$

632,061

$

1,890,915

$

1,746,849

 
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Consumer and Professional Products $

29,388

$

37,115

$

99,524

$

84,068

Home and Building Products

42,156

39,299

130,585

110,635

Defense Electronics

4,140

4,122

11,945

12,845

Total

75,684

80,536

242,054

207,548

Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation*

(10,924

)

(11,080

)

(34,873

)

(34,969

)

Adjusted EBITDA

64,760

69,456

207,181

172,579

Net interest expense

(15,799

)

(16,585

)

(46,971

)

(49,096

)

Depreciation and amortization

(15,806

)

(15,523

)

(46,955

)

(47,067

)

Loss from debt extinguishment

(1,235

)

(7,925

)

Restructuring charges

(4,082

)

(1,633

)

(22,444

)

(11,171

)

Acquisition costs

(2,960

)

Gain on sale of SEG business

5,291

Income before taxes $

29,073

$

34,480

$

96,102

$

54,360

 
DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION
Segment:
Consumer and Professional Products $

8,781

$

8,197

$

25,600

$

24,650

Home and Building Products

4,375

4,507

13,095

13,975

Defense Electronics

2,501

2,666

7,911

7,986

Total segment depreciation and amortization

15,657

15,370

46,606

46,611

Corporate

149

153

349

456

Total consolidated depreciation and amortization $

15,806

$

15,523

$

46,955

$

47,067

* Primarily Corporate Overhead

Griffon believes Free Cash Flow ("FCF", a non-GAAP measure) is a useful measure for investors because it portrays the Company's ability to generate cash from operations for purposes such as repaying debt, funding acquisitions and paying dividends.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net cash used in operating activities to FCF:

 

For the Nine Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

 

2020

Net cash used in operating activities

$

42,019

 

 

$

55,944

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(33,889

 

(34,751

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

116

 

 

339

 

FCF

$

8,246

 

 

$

21,532

 

 

 

 

 

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Gross profit and Selling, general and administrative expenses for items that affect comparability for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

For the Three Months Ended
June  30, 		For the Nine Months Ended
June  30,
(in thousands)

2021

 

2020

2021

 

2020

Gross Profit, as reported $

170,065 

    $

165,003 

    $

510,553 

    $

466,956 

 
% of revenue

26.3 

%

 

26.1 

%

 

27.0 

%

 

26.7 

%

Adjusting items:              
Restructuring charges

696 

   

20 

   

10,458 

   

4,096 

 
Gross Profit, as adjusted $

170,761 

    $

165,023 

    $

521,011 

    $

471,052 

 
% of revenue

26.4 

%

 

26.1 

%

 

27.6 

%

 

27.0 

%

 
For the Three Months Ended
June  30, 		For the Nine Months Ended
June  30,
(in thousands)

2021

 

2020

2021

 

2020

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $

125,579 

    $

113,509 

    $

373,963 

    $

357,774 

 
% of revenue

19.4 

%

 

18.0 

%

 

19.8 

%

 

20.5 

%

Adjusting items:              
Restructuring charges

(3,386

)

 

(1,613

)

 

(11,986

)

 

(7,075

)

Acquisition costs    

— 

       

(2,960

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $

122,193 

    $

111,896 

    $

361,977 

    $

347,739 

 
% of revenue

18.9 

%

 

17.7 

%

 

19.1 

%

 

19.9 

%

 

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

646,792

 

 

$

632,061

 

 

$

1,890,915

 

 

$

1,746,849

 

Cost of goods and services

476,727

 

 

467,058

 

 

1,380,362

 

 

1,279,893

 

Gross profit

170,065

 

 

165,003

 

 

510,553

 

 

466,956

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

125,579

 

 

113,509

 

 

373,963

 

 

357,774

 

Income from operations

44,486

 

 

51,494

 

 

136,590

 

 

109,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(15,849)

 

 

(16,725)

 

 

(47,370)

 

 

(49,807)

 

Interest income

50

 

 

140

 

 

399

 

 

711

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

5,291

 

 

 

Loss from debt extinguishment, net

 

 

(1,235)

 

 

 

 

(7,925)

 

Other, net

386

 

 

806

 

 

1,192

 

 

2,199

 

Total other expense, net

(15,413)

 

 

(17,014)

 

 

(40,488)

 

 

(54,822)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

29,073

 

 

34,480

 

 

96,102

 

 

54,360

 

Provision for income taxes

12,366

 

 

12,649

 

 

32,783

 

 

21,022

 

Net income

$

16,707

 

 

$

21,831

 

 

$

63,319

 

 

$

33,338

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

0.80

 

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

50,903

 

 

41,712

 

 

50,779

 

 

41,483

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.76

 

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

53,504

 

 

43,774

 

 

53,306

 

 

43,818

 

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.075

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

16,707

 

 

$

21,831

 

 

$

63,319

 

 

$

33,338

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,160

 

 

9,508

 

 

15,022

 

 

(493)

 

Pension and other post retirement plans

1,245

 

 

1,139

 

 

4,196

 

 

2,480

 

Change in cash flow hedges

351

 

 

(1,945)

 

 

1,454

 

 

(1,278)

 

Change in available-for-sale securities

(17)

 

 

 

 

(17)

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes

2,739

 

 

8,702

 

 

20,655

 

 

709

 

Comprehensive income, net

$

19,446

 

 

$

30,533

 

 

$

83,974

 

 

$

34,047

 

 

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2020

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$

220,697

 

 

$

218,089

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,542 and $8,505

363,046

 

 

340,546

 

Contract assets, net of progress payments of $20,821 and $24,175

74,341

 

 

84,426

 

Inventories

510,309

 

 

413,825

 

Prepaid and other current assets

57,770

 

 

46,897

 

Assets of discontinued operations

695

 

 

2,091

 

Total Current Assets

1,226,858

 

 

1,105,874

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net

338,762

 

 

343,964

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

150,924

 

 

161,627

 

GOODWILL

445,749

 

 

442,643

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net

355,488

 

 

355,028

 

OTHER ASSETS

27,275

 

 

32,897

 

ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

3,607

 

 

6,406

 

Total Assets

$

2,548,663

 

 

$

2,448,439

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt

$

13,024

 

 

$

9,922

 

Accounts payable

258,914

 

 

232,107

 

Accrued liabilities

160,002

 

 

163,994

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

30,896

 

 

31,848

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

3,641

 

 

3,797

 

Total Current Liabilities

466,477

 

 

441,668

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, net

1,042,612

 

 

1,037,042

 

LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

124,588

 

 

136,054

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

124,933

 

 

126,510

 

LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

4,712

 

 

7,014

 

Total Liabilities

1,763,322

 

 

1,748,288

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Total Shareholders’ Equity

785,341

 

 

700,151

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

2,548,663

 

 

$

2,448,439

 

 

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

63,319

 

 

$

33,338

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

46,955

 

 

47,067

 

Stock-based compensation

15,092

 

 

12,809

 

Asset impairment charges - restructuring

9,483

 

 

4,692

 

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

173

 

 

512

 

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

2,019

 

 

2,871

 

Loss from debt extinguishment, net

 

 

7,925

 

Deferred income taxes

7,351

 

 

448

 

Loss (gain) on sale of assets and investments

155

 

 

(261)

 

Gain on sale of business

(5,291)

 

 

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:

 

 

 

Increase in accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(9,684)

 

 

(81,718)

 

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(100,536)

 

 

34,518

 

Increase in prepaid and other assets

(2,449)

 

 

(17,393)

 

Increase in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, income taxes payable and
operating lease liabilities

13,821

 

 

10,536

 

Other changes, net

1,611

 

 

600

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

42,019

 

 

55,944

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(33,889)

 

 

(34,751)

 

Acquired businesses, net of cash acquired

(2,242)

 

 

(10,531)

 

Proceeds from sale of business, net

14,345

 

 

 

Investment purchases

(4,658)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

116

 

 

339

 

Other, net

28

 

 

(130)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(26,300)

 

 

(45,073)

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(12,907)

 

 

(10,639)

 

Purchase of shares for treasury

(2,909)

 

 

(7,479)

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

20,587

 

 

1,230,618

 

Payments of long-term debt

(18,255)

 

 

(1,205,231)

 

Financing costs

(571)

 

 

(16,543)

 

Other, net

(272)

 

 

(31)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,327)

 

 

(9,305)

 

 

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,669)

 

 

(2,899)

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

2,749

 

 

418

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations

1,080

 

 

(2,481)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

136

 

 

537

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS

2,608

 

 

(378)

 

CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

218,089

 

 

72,377

 

CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

220,697

 

 

$

71,999

 

 

Griffon evaluates performance based on Earnings per share and Net income excluding restructuring charges, loss from debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable, a non-GAAP measure. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following tables provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income and Earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure, to Adjusted earnings per common share:

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income

$

16,707

 

 

$

21,831

 

 

$

63,319

 

 

$

33,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusting items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from debt extinguishment

 

 

1,235

 

 

 

 

7,925

 

Restructuring charges

4,082

 

 

1,633

 

 

22,444

 

 

11,171

 

Gain on sale of SEG business

 

 

 

 

(5,291)

 

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,960

 

Tax impact of above items

(953)

 

 

(675)

 

 

(5,324)

 

 

(5,144)

 

Discrete and certain other tax provisions, net

2,979

 

 

1,828

 

 

2,864

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

22,815

 

 

$

25,852

 

 

$

78,012

 

 

$

51,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusting items, net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from debt extinguishment

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

0.14

 

Restructuring charges

0.06

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.32

 

 

0.19

 

Gain on sale of SEG business

 

 

 

 

(0.10)

 

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

Discrete and certain other tax provisions, net

0.06

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per common share

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands)

53,504

 

 

43,774

 

 

53,306

 

 

43,818

 

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share.

Griffon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Griffon Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021. Consolidated revenue for the third quarter totaled $646.8 million, a 2% increase compared to the prior year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:58 UhrGriffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Griffon Corporation Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Griffon to Participate at the 21st Annual CJS Securities “New Ideas” Summer Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten