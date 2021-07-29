United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported second quarter 2021 net earnings of $1,012 million, or $3.53 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings was $964 million, or $3.37 per diluted share. This compares to second quarter 2020 net loss of $589 million, or $3.36 per diluted share. Adjusted net loss for second quarter 2020 was $469 million, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020

Net Sales $ 5,025 $ 2,091 $ 8,689 $ 4,839

Segment earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

Flat-Rolled $ 579 $ (329 ) $ 725 $ (364 )

Mini Mill (a) 284 — 416 —

U. S. Steel Europe 207 (26 ) 312 (40 )

Tubular (b) — (47 ) (29 ) (95 )

Other 14 (21 ) 22 (20 )

Total segment earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 1,084 $ (423 ) $ 1,446 $ (519 )

Other items not allocated to segments (50 ) (109 ) 13 (388 )

Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 1,034 $ (532 ) $ 1,459 $ (907 )

Net interest and other financial costs 59 62 392 97

Income tax benefit (37 ) (5 ) (36 ) (24 )

Net earnings (loss) $ 1,012 $ (589 ) $ 1,103 $ (980 )

Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 3.53 $ (3.36 ) $ 4.02 $ (5.67 )

Adjusted net earnings (loss) (c) $ 964 (469 ) $ 1,247 (592 )

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share (c) $ 3.37 $ (2.67 ) $ 4.54 $ (3.43 )

Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (c) $ 1,286 (264 ) $ 1,837 (200 )

(a) Mini Mill segment, added after January 15, 2021 with the purchase of the remaining equity interest in Big River Steel, does not include the newly constructed electric arc (EAF) at our Fairfield Tubular Operations in Fairfield, Alabama.

(b) The Fairfield EAF is included in the Tubular segment.

(c) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts.

“The second quarter was an exceptional quarter for U. S. Steel,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “The enterprise delivered record adjusted EBITDA margins, highlighting the power of a combined integrated and mini mill footprint. Our financial strength gives us the confidence to announce up to $1 billion of additional debt reduction over the next 12 months. This is in addition to the $2.2 billion of debt reduction we’ve already committed to or delivered to date.”

Commenting on U. S. Steel's strategy, Burritt continued, "Our mission is to provide customers with profitable steel solutions that benefit people and planet. Our Best of Both℠ business model creates the platform to transition to Best for All℠ so that we can contribute to a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We recently announced an investment in a state-of-the-art non-grain oriented (NGO) electrical steel line that will further Big River Steel’s industry-leading position. This investment allows us to partner with auto OEMs on their own decarbonization goals. We also divested our Transtar rail assets to support our transition to a Best for All strategy.”

Burritt concluded, “We are bullish that today's strong market environment can continue. Our business is firing on all cylinders; our balance sheet has been enhanced, and our pension and OPEB plans are fully funded. We are capitalizing on today’s supportive market to get to our future faster. Our customers are the driving force behind our Best for All ambitions, and we thank our employees for safely delivering record quality and reliability performance for them. We look forward to setting new records in the third quarter and expect to achieve all-time best adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.”

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING STATISTICS Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted) (a) Flat-Rolled 1,078 721 983 715 Mini Mill (b) 1,207 — 1,106 — U. S. Steel Europe 905 632 831 620 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 750 575 689 563 Tubular 1,633 1,288 1,513 1,285 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons): (a) Flat-Rolled 2,326 1,790 4,658 4,299 Mini Mill (b) 616 — 1,063 — U. S. Steel Europe 1,167 610 2,210 1,411 Tubular 105 132 194 319 Total Steel Shipments 4,214 2,532 8,125 6,029 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled to Tubular — 9 — 101 Flat-Rolled to USSE (iron ore pellets and fines) 223 225 439 225 Mini Mill (b) to Flat-Rolled 125 — 186 — Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,485 1,468 5,066 4,616 Mini Mill (b) 747 — 1,257 — U. S. Steel Europe 1,279 645 2,476 1,527 Tubular (c) 114 — 207 — Raw steel capability utilization: (d) Flat-Rolled 59 % 35 % 60 % 54 % Mini Mill (b) 91 % — % 84 % — % U. S. Steel Europe 103 % 52 % 100 % 61 % Tubular 51 % — % 46 % — % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions) Flat-Rolled $ 93 $ 118 $ 167 $ 310 Mini Mill (b) 20 — 56 — U. S. Steel Europe 12 14 26 48 Tubular 22 40 34 94 Other Businesses 1 1 1 3 Total $ 148 $ 173 $ 284 $ 455 (a) Excludes intersegment shipments. (b) Mini Mill segment added after January 15, 2021 with the purchase of the remaining equity interest in Big River Steel. (c) Tubular segment raw steel added in October 2020 with the start-up of the new electric arc furnace. (d) Based on annual raw steel production capability of 17.0 million net tons for Flat-Rolled, 3.3 million for Mini Mill, 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe and 0.9 million for Tubular.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET SALES $ 5,025 $ 2,091 $ 8,689 $ 4,839 OPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Cost of sales 3,678 2,274 6,752 4,879 Selling, general and administrative expenses 106 62 208 134 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 202 159 391 319 (Earnings) loss from investees (35 ) 39 (49 ) 47 Asset impairment charges 28 — 28 263 Gain on equity investee transactions — — (111 ) (31 ) Restructuring and other charges 31 89 37 130 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (15 ) — (15 ) — Other (gains) losses, net (4 ) — (11 ) 5 Total operating expenses 3,991 2,623 7,230 5,746 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES 1,034 (532 ) 1,459 (907 ) Net interest and other financial costs 59 62 392 97 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 975 (594 ) 1,067 (1,004 ) Income tax benefit (37 ) (5 ) (36 ) (24 ) Net earnings (loss) 1,012 (589 ) 1,103 (980 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION $ 1,012 $ (589 ) $ 1,103 $ (980 ) COMMON STOCK DATA: Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation stockholders: Basic $ 3.75 $ (3.36 ) $ 4.25 $ (5.67 ) Diluted $ 3.53 $ (3.36 ) $ 4.02 $ (5.67 ) Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 269,872 175,327 259,668 172,775 Diluted 286,337 175,327 274,512 172,775 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 1,103 $ (980 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 391 319 Asset impairment charges 28 263 Gain on equity investee transactions (111 ) (31 ) Restructuring and other charges 37 130 Loss on debt extinguishment 256 — Pensions and other postretirement benefits (46 ) (10 ) Deferred income taxes (77 ) (12 ) Net gain on sale of assets (15 ) — Working capital changes (429 ) (42 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 47 10 Other operating activities (81 ) (9 ) Total 1,103 (362 ) Cash used in investing activities: Capital expenditures (284 ) (455 ) Acquisition of Big River Steel, net of cash acquired (625 ) — Investment in Big River Steel — (3 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 25 1 Proceeds from sale of ownership interests in equity investees — 8 Other investing activities (1 ) (4 ) Total (885 ) (453 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities: Repayment of short-term debt (180 ) — Revolving credit facilities - borrowings, net of financing costs 50 1,462 Revolving credit facilities - repayments (911 ) (644 ) Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs 825 1,048 Repayment of long-term debt (1,418 ) (6 ) Proceeds from public offering of common stock 790 410 Proceeds from Stelco Option Agreement — 40 Other financing activities (11 ) (4 ) Total (855 ) 2,306 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9 ) (1 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (646 ) 1,490 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 2,118 939 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,472 $ 2,429

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,329 $ 1,985 Receivables, net 2,010 994 Inventories 1,914 1,402 Assets held for sale 154 — Other current assets 231 51 Total current assets 5,638 4,432 Operating lease assets 192 214 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,375 5,444 Investments and long-term receivables, net 572 1,177 Intangible assets, net 533 129 Goodwill 909 4 Other noncurrent assets 865 659 Total assets $ 16,084 $ 12,059 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,819 1,884 Payroll and benefits payable 425 308 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 763 192 Other current liabilities 364 272 Liabilities held for sale 80 — Total current liabilities 4,451 2,656 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 145 163 Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 4,803 4,695 Employee benefits 208 322 Other long-term liabilities 534 344 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 5,851 3,786 Noncontrolling interests 92 93 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,084 $ 12,059

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation to adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to United States Steel Corporation Net earnings (loss) attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 1,012 $ (589 ) $ 1,103 $ (980 ) Debt extinguishment — — 255 — Big River Steel - inventory step-up amortization — — 24 — Big River Steel - unrealized losses 5 — 14 — Big River Steel - acquisition costs — — 9 — Restructuring and other charges 30 82 36 123 Gain on previously held investment in Big River Steel — — (111 ) — Asset impairment 26 — 26 263 Property sale (14 ) — (14 ) — Reversal of tax valuation allowance (b) (95 ) — (95 ) — Tubular inventory impairment — 24 — 24 Uncertain tax positions — 13 — 13 Gain on previously held investment in UPI — — — (25 ) Big River Steel options and forward adjustments — 5 — (6 ) December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire — (4 ) — (4 ) Total adjustments (48 ) 120 144 388 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 964 (469 ) $ 1,247 (592 ) Reconciliation to adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 3.53 $ (3.36 ) $ 4.02 $ (5.67 ) Debt extinguishment — — 0.93 — Big River Steel - inventory step-up amortization — — 0.09 — Big River Steel - unrealized losses 0.02 — 0.05 — Big River Steel - acquisition costs — — 0.03 — Restructuring and other charges 0.11 0.47 0.13 0.70 Gain on previously held investment in Big River Steel — — (0.40 ) — Asset impairment 0.09 — 0.09 1.52 Property sale (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) — Reversal of tax valuation allowance (b) (0.33 ) — (0.35 ) — Tubular inventory impairment — 0.14 — 0.14 Uncertain tax positions — 0.07 — 0.07 Gain on previously held investment in UPI — — — (0.14 ) Big River Steel options and forward adjustments — 0.03 — (0.03 ) December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Total adjustments (0.16 ) 0.69 0.52 2.24 Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 3.37 $ (2.67 ) $ 4.54 $ (3.43 ) (a) The adjustments included in this table for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were tax effected due to the partial reversal of the valuation allowance on our domestic deferred tax assets at June 30, 2021. (b) The $95 million adjustment was related to the reversal of a portion of the tax valuation allowance recorded against the Company's net domestic deferred tax asset as a result of the Company's three-year cumulative income position and a change in the projections of income in future years. There was an additional net benefit of $167 million included in earnings related to the reversal of the valuation allowance due to a change in estimated current year earnings.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings (loss) attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 1,012 $ (589 ) $ 1,103 $ (980 ) Income tax benefit (37 ) (5 ) (36 ) (24 ) Net interest and other financial costs 59 62 392 97 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 202 159 391 319 EBITDA 1,236 (373 ) 1,850 (588 ) Big River Steel - inventory step-up amortization — — 24 — Big River Steel - unrealized losses 6 — 15 — Big River Steel - acquisition costs — — 9 — Restructuring and other charges 31 89 37 130 Gain on previously held investment in Big River Steel — — (111 ) — Asset impairment charge 28 — 28 263 Property sale (15 ) — (15 ) — Tubular inventory impairment — 24 — 24 Gain on previously held investment in UPI — — — (25 ) December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire — (4 ) — (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,286 $ (264 ) $ 1,837 $ (200 )

We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of items that include: debt extinguishment, Big River Steel - inventory step-up amortization, Big River Steel - unrealized losses, Big River Steel - acquisition costs, restructuring and other charges, gain on previously held investment in Big River Steel, asset impairment, property sale, Tubular inventory impairment, uncertain tax positions, gain on previously held investment in UPI, Big River Steel options and forward adjustments and December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations, by excluding the effects of events that can obscure underlying trends. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel’s management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management’s view and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operating performance, because management does not consider the adjusting items when evaluating the Company’s financial performance. Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “forecast,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” "may" and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, financial performance, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in global supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, international trade duties and other aspects of international trade policy, the integration of Big River Steel in our existing business, business strategies related to the combined business and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in this report and in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company," and "U. S. Steel," refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, references to “Big River Steel” refer to Big River Steel Holdings LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated by the context, and “Transtar” refers to Transtar LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated by the context.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

