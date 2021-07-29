checkAd

QIAGEN Reports Full Results for Q2 and H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:14  |  19   |   |   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced full results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 that were in line with the preliminary announcement on July 12.

Net sales rose 28% (+24% at constant exchange rates, CER) to $567.3 million in Q2 2021 and above the outlook for about 20% CER growth. Currency movements against the U.S. dollar had a positive impact of about four percentage points on sales at actual rates in Q2 2021 over the year-ago period. For the first half of 2021, net sales rose 39% (+35% CER) to $1.135 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.52 in the second quarter of 2021, while adjusted EPS were $0.67 ($0.66 CER) against the outlook for about $0.62-0.64 CER, and were up 22% from $0.55 in the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, diluted EPS were $1.08 while adjusted EPS were $1.33 ($1.31 CER), up 49% from $0.89 in the first half of 2020.

“In line with the preliminary announcement in mid-July, our results in the second quarter of 2021 were driven by outstanding performance in our non-COVID product groups, and show solid trends for our core business. We are seeing very positive growth in these product groups, which are the highest priority of our teams as we seek to expand on the opportunities within QIAGEN’s five pillars of growth. We anticipate ongoing strong demand in these product groups in the second half of 2021, as we aim for at least 20% CER growth for the full year and for these product groups to represent the majority of our sales,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V.

“We welcome the success of vaccination campaigns and their contributions to moving the world beyond the pandemic. At the same time, the faster-than-expected uptake has led to a reduction in demand for COVID-19 testing. This prompted us earlier in July to update our view on COVID-19 testing trends for the second half of 2021, and update the outlook for sales and adjusted EPS growth. As we prepare QIAGEN for sustained growth beyond the pandemic, and reaffirm the mid-term targets set for our five pillars of growth, we are confident in developing a stronger and more differentiated leadership position in the Life Sciences and diagnostics markets,” Bernard said.

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
Wertpapier


