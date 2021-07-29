Entravision Communications Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6779 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com .

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter results.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in 32 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms, and MediaDonuts, a leader in programmatic digital solutions in Southeast Asia. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

