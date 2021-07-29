Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021. …



