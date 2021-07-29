checkAd

Astronics Corporation to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:15  |  20   |   |   

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) (“Astronics” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David C. Burney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The Astronics presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.astronics.com. An archive of the presentation will be made available for 90 days following the conference in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Astronics Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Astronics Corporation to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) (“Astronics” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Astronics Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Astronics Awarded Exclusive Contract to Manufacture 3Oe Scientific Iggy Hand Rinsing Device
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten