Astronics Corporation to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) (“Astronics” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David C. Burney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The Astronics presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.astronics.com. An archive of the presentation will be made available for 90 days following the conference in the Investors section of the Company’s website.