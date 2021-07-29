Baxter to Present at UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Laguna Beach, Calif. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through August 11, 2022.