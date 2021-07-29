COPT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Midpoint of Full Year Guidance by 4-Cents, Implying 6.6% Growth in FFOPS, as Adjusted for Comparability

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our differentiated portfolio of office and data center properties that support priority missions at U.S. defense installations continues to produce strong results. Existing operations generated better than expected same-property results, vacancy leasing for Defense/IT Locations was solid, and development leasing was strong. Having completed 694,000 square feet of development leasing through July, we are confident we will achieve our one million square feet development leasing goal for the year. Additionally, we expect to deliver three major development projects early, thereby accelerating our lease commencements. Due to excellent execution on development projects and an improved outlook for same-property operations, we are increasing the midpoint of our full-year guidance for FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, from $2.22 to $2.26. The midpoint of our updated full year guidance is seven-cents above our original midpoint and represents 6.6% growth over 2020 elevated results.”

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

2nd Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.38 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.21 for the second quarter of 2020.

Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition, was $0.35 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.51 for second quarter 2020.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.58 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s core portfolio of 181 operating office and data center shell properties was 93.7% occupied and 94.6% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed into service 197,000 square feet that were 60% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At June 30, 2021, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 158 buildings was 92.6% occupied and 93.5% leased.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s same-property cash NOI increased 2.4% over the prior year’s comparable period.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company leased 1.4 million total square feet, including 661,000 square feet of renewals, 630,000 square feet in development projects, and 111,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company executed 1.7 million square feet of total leasing, including 815,000 square feet of renewals, 641,000 square feet in development projects, and 205,000 square feet of vacancy leasing.

Renewal Rates : During the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company renewed 88.9% and 78.3%, respectively, of expiring square feet.

Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, cash rents on renewed space increased 0.1% and decreased 0.2%, respectively. For the same time periods, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.6%.

Lease Terms : In the second quarter of 2021, lease terms averaged 4.6 years on renewing leases, 12.9 years on development leasing, and 7.3 years on new leasing of vacant space. For the first six months, lease terms averaged 4.3 years on renewing leases, 12.8 years on development leasing, and 7.8 years on vacancy leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : At June 30, 2021, the Company’s development pipeline consisted of 13 properties totaling 1.9 million square feet that were 87% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $628.9 million, of which $239.7 million has been incurred.

During the quarter, the Company also moved 6740 Alexander Bell Drive, a 57,000 square foot building in Columbia Gateway into redevelopment. COPT intends to invest $11.6 million to reposition the property.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

In April, the Company redeemed the remaining $166 million of its 3.6% senior notes due 2023 and $104 million of its 5.25% senior notes due 2024.

In June, the Company sold two data center shells to a new, 90%/10% joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate, generating approximately $107 million of equity.

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s net debt to adjusted book ratio was 39.4% and its net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.3x. As of the same date, net debt adjusted for fully-leased development plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.8x. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.9x.

At June 30, 2021, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 2.99% with a weighted average maturity of 4.9 years; additionally, 80.9% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks for its second quarter 2021 conference call, the details of which are provided below. The accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

2021 Guidance

Management is increasing its full-year guidance for EPS and FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability from the prior ranges of $0.28-$0.34, $1.68-$1.74, and $2.19-$2.25, respectively, to new ranges of $0.72-$0.76, $1.73-$1.77, and $2.24-$2.28, respectively. Management is establishing guidance ranges for EPS and FFOPS (per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability) for third quarter at $0.19-$0.21 and $0.54-$0.56, respectively, and fourth quarter at $0.21-$0.23 and $0.56-$0.58, respectively. Reconciliations of projected EPS to projected FFOPS, in accordance with Nareit and as adjusted for comparability are as follows:

Table 1: Reconciliation of EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit Quarter ending Quarter ending Year ending and As Adjusted for Comparability September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Low High EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.72 $ 0.76 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 1.36 1.36 Gain on sales of real estate - - - - (0.35) (0.35) FFOPS, Nareit definition 0.54 0.56 0.56 0.58 1.73 1.77 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - 0.51 0.51 FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 0.58 $ 2.24 $ 2.28

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss second quarter 2021 results on its conference call tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, details of which are listed below:

Conference Call Date: Friday, July 30, 2021 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Telephone Number: (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057 Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894 Passcode: 8848821

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 30, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 13. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 8848821.

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of June 30, 2021, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 181 office and data center shell properties encompassed 21.0 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Category: Quarterly Results

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 144,423 $ 132,538 $ 289,587 $ 264,654 Construction contract and other service revenues 19,988 12,236 36,546 25,917 Total revenues 164,411 144,774 326,133 290,571 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 54,616 50,204 111,590 100,203 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 37,555 33,612 74,876 66,208 Construction contract and other service expenses 19,082 11,711 34,875 24,832 General and administrative expenses 7,293 6,511 13,355 11,814 Leasing expenses 1,929 1,647 4,273 3,830 Business development expenses and land carry costs 1,372 1,262 2,466 2,380 Total operating expenses 121,847 104,947 241,435 209,267 Interest expense (15,942) (16,797) (33,461) (33,637) Interest and other income 2,228 2,282 4,093 3,487 Credit loss (expense) recoveries (193) (615) 714 (1,304) Gain on sales of real estate 40,233 — 39,743 5 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (25,228) — (58,394) — Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 43,662 24,697 37,393 49,855 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 260 454 482 895 Income tax expense (24) (30) (56) (79) Net income 43,898 25,121 37,819 50,671 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”) (559) (284) (474) (571) Preferred units in the OP — (77) — (154) Other consolidated entities (938) (1,263) (1,613) (2,395) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 42,401 $ 23,497 $ 35,732 $ 47,551 Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 42,401 $ 23,497 $ 35,732 $ 47,551 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (125) (109) (235) (206) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (20) — 7 — Numerator for diluted EPS $ 42,256 $ 23,388 $ 35,504 $ 47,345 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 111,974 111,800 111,931 111,762 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 297 321 280 280 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests 133 — 125 — Weighted average common shares - diluted 112,404 112,121 112,336 112,042 Diluted EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.21 $ 0.32 $ 0.42

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 43,898 $ 25,121 $ 37,819 $ 50,671 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 37,555 33,612 74,876 66,208 Gain on sales of real estate (40,233) — (39,743) (5) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 476 818 930 1,636 Funds from operations (“FFO”) 41,696 59,551 73,882 118,510 FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,302) (1,525) (2,329) (13,540) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (193) (254) (353) (447) Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP — (77) — (154) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic FFO”) 40,201 57,695 71,200 104,369 Dilutive preferred units in the OP — 77 — 154 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 11 37 70 69 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders

(“Diluted FFO”) 40,212 57,809 71,270 104,592 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 25,228 — 58,394 — Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based

compensation awards (137) (1) (304) (51) Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 302 9 302 52 FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interests resulting from capital event — — — 11,090 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as

adjusted for comparability 65,605 57,817 129,662 115,683 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,288) 2,523 (4,645) 1,671 Amortization of intangibles and other assets included in net operating income 41 (73) 81 (147) Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 2,009 1,638 3,913 3,027 Amortization of deferred financing costs 811 642 1,604 1,217 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 520 390 1,062 776 Replacement capital expenditures (13,095) (16,132) (25,325) (33,886) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs 178 (115) 419 (156) Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and

common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”) $ 54,781 $ 46,690 $ 106,771 $ 88,185 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.63 $ 0.92 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 1.14 $ 1.02 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.550 $ 0.550

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,530,717 $ 3,562,549 Total assets 4,052,032 4,077,023 Debt, per balance sheet 2,109,640 2,086,918 Total liabilities 2,354,680 2,357,881 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 26,040 25,430 Equity 1,671,312 1,693,712 Net debt to adjusted book 39.4 % 39.1 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 181 179 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 20,978 20,802 % Occupied 93.7 % 94.3 % % Leased 94.6 % 95.0 %

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 77.5 % 53.9 % 87.4 % 59.6 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 47.5 % 53.9 % 48.1 % 53.9 % Diluted AFFO 56.9 % 66.8 % 58.4 % 70.7 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 4.9 x 3.8 x 4.6 x 3.8 x Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.3 x 6.4 x N/A N/A Net debt adj. for fully-leased development plus pref. equity to in-place

adj. EBITDA ratio (3) 5.8 x 5.9 x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 112,404 112,121 112,336 112,042 Weighted average common units 1,262 1,237 1,254 1,232 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 157 — 133 Dilutive convertible preferred units — 176 — 176 Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 113,666 113,691 113,590 113,583

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt less costs incurred on properties under development that were 100% leased as of period end plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and

distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,811 $ 30,761 $ 61,616 $ 61,515 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 347 341 694 680 Distributions on dilutive preferred units — 77 — 154 Dividends and distributions for payout ratios $ 31,158 $ 31,179 $ 62,310 $ 62,349 Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to earnings before

interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate

(“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 43,898 $ 25,121 $ 37,819 $ 50,671 Interest expense 15,942 16,797 33,461 33,637 Income tax expense 24 30 56 79 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 37,555 33,612 74,876 66,208 Other depreciation and amortization 1,045 448 1,600 867 Gain on sales of real estate (40,233) — (39,743) (5) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 711 1,270 1,404 2,540 EBITDAre 58,942 77,278 109,473 153,997 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 25,228 — 58,394 — Net (gain) loss on other investments (63) 2 (63) 2 Credit loss expense (recoveries) 193 615 (714) 1,304 Business development expenses 584 678 1,132 1,216 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 302 9 302 52 Adjusted EBITDA 85,186 78,582 $ 168,524 $ 156,571 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period (379) 959 Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue — 1,007 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 84,807 $ 80,548 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed

charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 15,942 $ 16,797 $ 33,461 $ 33,637 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (811) (642) (1,604) (1,217) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (520) (390) (1,062) (776) COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs,

excluding deferred financing costs 236 442 470 883 Scheduled principal amortization 959 1,023 1,921 2,044 Capitalized interest 1,707 3,174 3,512 6,532 Preferred unit distributions — 77 — 154 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,513 $ 20,481 $ 36,698 $ 41,257

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building

improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to

replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 8,303 $ 8,870 $ 15,442 $ 20,227 Building improvements 6,771 13,662 10,399 16,137 Leasing costs 2,805 2,222 3,934 4,984 Net additions to tenant improvements and incentives (988) 329 1,912 2,355 Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (3,796) (8,951) (6,362) (9,817) Replacement capital expenditures $ 13,095 $ 16,132 $ 25,325 $ 33,886 Same Properties cash NOI $ 77,241 $ 75,414 $ 149,604 $ 149,874 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (2,272) (1,131) (2,231) (1,115) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 98 97 197 193 Amortization of intangibles and other assets to property operating expenses — (23) — (46) Lease termination fees, net 1,094 200 2,456 238 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 441 (20) 620 348 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 40 49 82 102 Same Properties NOI $ 76,642 $ 74,586 $ 150,728 $ 149,594

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,052,032 $ 4,077,023 Accumulated depreciation 1,182,432 1,124,253 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 219,666 217,124 COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 27,529 26,710 COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 2,578 1,489 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (29,909) (30,746) Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (18) (28) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (17,182) (18,369) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (373) (152) Adjusted book $ 5,436,755 $ 5,397,304

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt adjusted for

fully-leased development plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 2,157,325 $ 2,127,715 $ 2,073,351 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (17,182) (18,369) (21,596) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (373) (152) (627) Net debt $ 2,139,770 $ 2,109,194 $ 2,051,128 Preferred equity — — 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 2,139,770 $ 2,109,194 $ 2,059,928 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (171,453) (114,532) (152,557) Net debt adjusted for fully-leased development plus preferred equity $ 1,968,317 $ 1,994,662 $ 1,907,371

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006045/en/