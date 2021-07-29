Flexion Therapeutics to Report Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced that it will report its second-quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Investors” tab on the Flexion Therapeutics website, and a replay will be available online after the call. For those planning to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 855-770-0022 for domestic participants and 908-982-4677 for international participants, with Conference ID # 3846257. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.