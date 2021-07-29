checkAd

Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “GECC”), (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company (BDC), today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 prior to the opening of the stock market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

GECC will discuss these results in a conference call that morning (Tuesday, August 3, 2021) at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details  
Date/Time: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – 11:00 a.m. ET
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:  
(United States): 844-820-8297
(International): 661-378-9758

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "GECC". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website at http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentati ... after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the conference call link: Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Q2 2021 Conference Call Webcast.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company that seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and income generating equity investments. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations                                                 
+1 (617) 375-3006                                                                
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
aprior@equityny.com





