checkAd

ADT Announces Closing of First-Priority Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) (the “Company” or “ADT”), the most trusted brand in smart home and business security, announced today that The ADT Security Corporation (“ADTSC”), its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, has completed its previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% first-priority senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes are exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The gross proceeds from the Offering were $1.0 billion. ADTSC expects to use the proceeds from the Offering, along with cash on hand, to (i) redeem all of the $1.0 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 3.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) of ADTSC, and (ii) pay related fees and expenses in connection with the transactions.

The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

Redemption

In addition, ADTSC delivered a Notice of Redemption today with respect to the outstanding 2022 Notes. The Redemption Notice was issued pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, dated as of July 5, 2012, as amended and supplemented through the date hereof, among ADTSC, the guarantors party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), pursuant to which the 2022 Notes were issued (the “2022 Notes Indenture”). Consequently, ADTSC will redeem all of the outstanding 2022 Notes on August 28, 2021, at a redemption price (the "Redemption Price") calculated pursuant to the 2022 Notes Indenture, plus the accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 Notes so redeemed (the “Redemption”). ADTSC shall calculate the final Redemption Price prior to the Redemption Date in accordance with the provisions of the 2022 Notes Indenture. Because the redemption date is not a business day, payment of the redemption price will be made on August 30, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADT Announces Closing of First-Priority Senior Secured Notes BOCA RATON, Fla, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) (the “Company” or “ADT”), the most trusted brand in smart home and business security, announced today that The ADT Security Corporation (“ADTSC”), its indirect wholly owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board