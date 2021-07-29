ADT Announces Closing of First-Priority Senior Secured Notes

The gross proceeds from the Offering were $1.0 billion. ADTSC expects to use the proceeds from the Offering, along with cash on hand, to (i) redeem all of the $1.0 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 3.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “ 2022 Notes ”) of ADTSC, and (ii) pay related fees and expenses in connection with the transactions.

BOCA RATON, Fla, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc . (NYSE: ADT) (the “ Company ” or “ ADT ”), the most trusted brand in smart home and business security, announced today that The ADT Security Corporation (“ ADTSC ”), its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, has completed its previously announced offering (the “ Offering ”) of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% first-priority senior secured notes due 2029 (the “ Notes ”). The Notes are exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”).

The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

Redemption

In addition, ADTSC delivered a Notice of Redemption today with respect to the outstanding 2022 Notes. The Redemption Notice was issued pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, dated as of July 5, 2012, as amended and supplemented through the date hereof, among ADTSC, the guarantors party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (the “ Trustee ”), pursuant to which the 2022 Notes were issued (the “ 2022 Notes Indenture ”). Consequently, ADTSC will redeem all of the outstanding 2022 Notes on August 28, 2021, at a redemption price (the "Redemption Price") calculated pursuant to the 2022 Notes Indenture, plus the accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 Notes so redeemed (the “ Redemption ”). ADTSC shall calculate the final Redemption Price prior to the Redemption Date in accordance with the provisions of the 2022 Notes Indenture. Because the redemption date is not a business day, payment of the redemption price will be made on August 30, 2021.