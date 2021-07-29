checkAd

Missouri Hospital Signs New Contract for Streamline Health eValuator

Automated Coding Analysis for Inpatient Care

Atlanta, GA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced it has signed a contract with a 200-bed, Allscripts EMR-based hospital in Missouri. The hospital will use eValuator’s cloud-based automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from their inpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“Regardless of size, ensuring revenue integrity is a priority for all providers,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “By reviewing and confirming coding accuracy prior to billing, our clients can be confident in submitting compliant, optimized claims and getting fully reimbursed for the quality care they have provided.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

To Learn More
Randy Salisbury
Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Streamline Health
404.229.4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net





