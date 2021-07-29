checkAd

Seneca Resources Company and U.S. Well Services Announce All-Electric Well Completion Field Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. , July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”), the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG), and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS”) announced their collaboration on an upcoming field trial using USWS’ Clean Fleet technology to complete a six-well pad in Lycoming County, Pa., within Seneca’s Eastern Development Area. This field trial, which started in mid-July, represents Seneca’s first well completions using all-electric fracturing technology and is the latest example of Seneca’s focus on greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Results from the field trial are expected to be incorporated into Seneca’s ongoing, first-of-its-kind study of available low-carbon well-completion equipment, analyzing the emissions data from real-time well stimulation operations.

”As a long-standing sustainability-focused operator in the lowest emissions intensity shale basin in the U.S., Seneca continues to look for ways to further reduce its carbon footprint, including the use of best in class emissions reduction practices,” said Justin Loweth, President of Seneca. “Our field trial with USWS is another step in this direction, allowing Seneca to evaluate the potential environmental benefits of this well completions solution in our ongoing operations.”

“Seneca is a leading exploration and production operator in the Appalachian Basin that has routinely demonstrated a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations,” said Joel Broussard, the USWS’ President and CEO. “We are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of our Clean Fleet technology, especially as Seneca undertakes its detailed study of the emissions performance of various hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our technology has consistently delivered measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, as well as significant fuel cost savings, and we look forward to showcasing these benefits for Seneca.”

About National Fuel Gas Company:

National Fuel Gas Company is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Seneca Resources Company, LLC is the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.:

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The USWS’ patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. USWS’ electric frac technology decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating operational efficiencies, including customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit www.uswellservices.com. Information on the USWS website is not part of this release. 

CONTACT: NFG Contacts: 

Kenneth Webster 
Analyst Contact
716-857-7067

Rob Boulware 
Media Contact
412-548-2572

USWS Contacts:

U.S. Well Services
Josh Shapiro
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
IR@uswellservices.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Lisa Elliott
713-529.6600
USWS@dennardlascar.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seneca Resources Company and U.S. Well Services Announce All-Electric Well Completion Field Trial WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. , July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”), the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG), and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS”) announced their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board