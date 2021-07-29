checkAd

Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Results

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $18.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $16.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were favorably impacted by a provision for credit loss reversal of $4.9 million, reflecting the impact of an improved economic forecast and credit risk outlook.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $63.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $45.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, including items associated with the Company’s acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (“MSB”), net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 would have been $66.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This fiscal year, while challenging in many respects, represented a significant step forward in our evolution as a full-service community bank. The incremental reallocation of our balance sheet, with a particular focus on high-value commercial loan and deposit relationships, has led to noteworthy improvements in net interest margin, net income and earnings per share. Along with our improved performance has come a cultural evolution for the Company, with an enhanced focus, both strategically and financially, on technological excellence and the client experience. While these elements are crucial to our future prosperity, we must stay true to our core beliefs that our people, performance and relationships are the bedrock of our success. To us, this means never straying from our roots in the communities that we serve and retaining the local decision making authority which has defined us for over 130 years.”

Fiscal Year End 2021 Highlights

  • Net income increased 40.6%, to $63.2 million, while earnings per share increased 39.5%, to $0.77 per diluted share.
  • Net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 2.75%, while net interest income increased 23.5% to $184.5 million.
  • Completed acquisition of MSB on July 10, 2020 adding total assets of $581.9 million, net loans of $530.2 million and total deposits of $460.2 million.
  • Core non-maturity deposits, excluding acquired balances, grew $712.5 million, or 27.5%, including organic growth of 29.4% in non-interest-bearing deposits.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $2.4 million, or 75.0%, largely driven by increased mortgage banking activity.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Total assets at June 30, 2021, were $7.28 billion, a decrease of $74.3 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $525.6 million, or 7.8%, from June 30, 2020.
  • Deposits totaled $5.49 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $110.9 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2021 and $1.1 billion, or 23.8%, from June 30, 2020. For those same comparative periods core non-maturity deposits increased by $33.1 million and $1.02 billion, respectively.
  • Loans receivable totaled $4.85 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $53.2 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2021 and $353.0 million, or 7.8%, from June 30, 2020.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.72 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $91.1 million, or 5.0%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $296.7 million, or 20.9%, from June 30, 2020.
  • Borrowings totaled $685.9 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $179.9 million, or 20.8% from March 31, 2021 and $487.3 million, or 41.5% from June 30, 2020.

Operating Results

Performance Highlights

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) improved to 1.01% and 0.86%, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, ROAA would have been 1.04% and 0.91% for the same comparative periods.  
  • Return on average equity improved to 7.01% and 5.79% for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively, while return on average tangible equity improved to 8.81% and 7.22% for the same comparative periods. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, return on average tangible equity would have been 9.04% and 7.61% for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin increased four basis points to 2.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 30 basis points to 2.75% for the year ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest margin was largely the result of a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.
  • Net interest income increased by $532,000 to $48.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $47.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Included in net interest income, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, was purchase accounting accretion of $3.1 million and $4.8 million, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased by $35.2 million, or 23.5%, to $184.5 million from $149.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, unchanged from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the year ended June 30, 2021 fees and service charges decreased by $1.0 million to $5.6 million, largely attributable to a decrease of $836,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $3.8 million.
  • Gain on sale and call of securities totaled $313,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $18,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the year ended June 30, 2021, gain on sale and call of securities totaled $767,000 compared to $2.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.
  • Gain on sale of loans decreased by $580,000 to $363,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $943,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was largely attributable to the strategic decision to retain a comparatively greater percentage of originated loans within the portfolio. For the year ended June 30, 2021, gain on sale of loans totaled $5.6 million compared to $3.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. This growth largely reflected increases in both the volume and net price of residential mortgage loans originated and sold during the period and, to a lesser extent, $352,000 of gains on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2021, a non-recurring bargain purchase gain of $3.1 million was recognized in conjunction with the acquisition of MSB.
  • Included in other income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 were non-recurring gains of $205,000 and $1.0 million, respectively, attributable to the sale of properties which previously served as a Kearny Bank retail branch locations and were sold in connection with branch consolidation activities.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased by $2.2 million to $32.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $29.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was largely attributable to asset impairment charges of $2.0 million as described in further detail below.
  • Non-interest expense increased by $18.3 million to $125.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to $107.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. This increase was largely attributable to increases in personnel, technology and occupancy expense associated, in part, with the MSB acquisition, along with increases in merger-related expense, FDIC insurance expense and other expense.
  • Included in other expense for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 were asset impairment charges totaling $2.0 million and $2.7 million, respectively. These charges, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, primarily reflected net losses of $1.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, arising from the transfer of various branch and administrative facilities to held-for-sale status. An additional impairment of $800,000 was recognized during the quarter ended June, 30, 2021 attributable to the partial write-down of the value of the Company’s equity investment in a start-up financial technology company whose remaining book value totaled $200,000 as of that date.
  • Also included in other expense, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, were provisions for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, as required under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard, of $443,000 and $1.2 million, respectively. No such expense was recorded in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.
  • The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 60.86% and 1.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 60.16% and 1.72%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, the efficiency and non-interest expense ratios for the year ended June 30, 2021 would have been 58.22% and 1.62%, respectively.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 27.6% and 25.9%, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2021, income tax expense was $21.3 million compared to $12.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2020 resulting in effective tax rates of 25.2% and 21.5%, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing loans totaled $79.8 million, or 1.64% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $71.4 million, or 1.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $36.7 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had active COVID-19 payment deferrals on 10 loans totaling $5.6 million, representing 0.12% of total loans.
  • Net charge offs totaled $656,000, or 0.05% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $750,000, or 0.06% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net charge offs for the quarter were largely attributable to the partial charge-off of one wholesale commercial business loan totaling $592,000. For the year ended June 30, 2021, net charge offs totaled $1.6 million, or 0.03% of average loans, compared to $144,000, or 0.00% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2020.
  • For the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded provision for credit loss reversals of $4.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, compared to provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $4.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. The provision reversals for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 primarily reflected an improved economic forecast and credit risk outlook resulting in a release of reserves within multiple loan segments. By comparison, the provision for the year ended June 30, 2020 was largely attributable to increases in qualitative factors associated with the economic impact of COVID-19.
  • The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) totaled $58.2 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, a decrease from $63.8 million, or 1.32% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and an increase from $37.3 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. As previously disclosed, on July 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, also known as the CECL standard. At adoption, the Company increased its ACL by $19.6 million and $536,000, respectively, for loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures and recognized a cumulative effect adjustment that reduced stockholders’ equity by $14.2 million, net of tax.
  • On July 10, 2020 the Company completed its acquisition of MSB, which resulted in an increase to the ACL of $9.0 million. Of this increase, $3.9 million was attributable to PCD loans and was recorded as an adjustment to their amortized cost basis. The remaining $5.1 million increase was attributable to non-PCD loans and was recorded via a provision for credit losses.

Capital

  • During the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 3,031,820 and 10,567,073 shares of common stock at a cost of $38.5 million and $119.0 million, or $12.68 and $11.26 per share, respectively.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per common share. For the year ended June 30, 2021, cash dividends paid totaled $0.35 per share, an increase of 20.7% from the year ended June 30, 2020.
  • Book value per share totaled $13.21 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.23 from March 31, 2021 and $0.25 from June 30, 2020, while tangible book value per share totaled $10.49 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.13 from March 31, 2021 and $0.10 from June 30, 2020.
  • At June 30, 2021, the Company’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets equaled 11.72% and the regulatory capital ratios, of both the Company and the Bank, were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including whether the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if the economy is able to remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At       Variance
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 or Change Pct.
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855   $ 108,991   $ (41,136 )   -37.7 %
Securities available for sale   1,676,864     1,778,970     (102,106 )   -5.7 %
Securities held to maturity   38,138     27,168     10,970     40.4 %
Loans held-for-sale   16,492     5,172     11,320     218.9 %
Loans receivable   4,851,394     4,798,239     53,155     1.1 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (58,165 )   (63,762 )   5,597     -8.8 %
Net loans receivable   4,793,229     4,734,477     58,752     1.2 %
Premises and equipment   56,338     60,360     (4,022 )   -6.7 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   36,615     45,578     (8,963 )   -19.7 %
Accrued interest receivable   19,362     20,562     (1,200 )   -5.8 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   3,705     3,888     (183 )   -4.7 %
Bank owned life insurance   283,310     281,765     1,545     0.5 %
Deferred income taxes, net   29,323     32,230     (2,907 )   -9.0 %
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     0.0 %
Other assets   51,431     47,760     3,671     7.7 %
Total assets $ 7,283,735   $ 7,357,994   $ (74,259 )   -1.0 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 593,718   $ 545,746   $ 47,972     8.8 %
Interest-bearing   4,891,588     4,828,706     62,882     1.3 %
Total deposits   5,485,306     5,374,452     110,854     2.1 %
Borrowings   685,876     865,763     (179,887 )   -20.8 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   15,752     15,300     452     3.0 %
Other liabilities   53,857     38,667     15,190     39.3 %
Total liabilities   6,240,791     6,294,182     (53,391 )   -0.8 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   790     820     (30 )   -3.7 %
Paid-in capital   654,396     691,280     (36,884 )   -5.3 %
Retained earnings   408,367     397,594     10,773     2.7 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (26,753 )   (27,239 )   486     -1.8 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   6,144     1,357     4,787     352.8 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,042,944     1,063,812     (20,868 )   -2.0 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,283,735   $ 7,357,994   $ (74,259 )   -1.0 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   14.32 %   14.46 %   -0.14 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   11.72 %   11.89 %   -0.17 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   78,965     81,943     (2,978 )   -3.6 %
Book value per share $ 13.21   $ 12.98   $ 0.23     1.7 %
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.49   $ 10.36   $ 0.13     1.2 %

____________________

(1)   Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
     


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended       Variance
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 or Change Pct.
Interest income                        
Loans $ 47,562   $ 49,307   $ (1,745 )   -3.5 %
Taxable investment securities   8,304     7,891     413     5.2 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   355     410     (55 )   -13.4 %
Other interest-earning assets   549     705     (156 )   -22.1 %
Total Interest Income   56,770     58,313     (1,543 )   -2.6 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   5,156     6,670     (1,514 )   -22.7 %
Borrowings   3,451     4,012     (561 )   -14.0 %
Total interest expense   8,607     10,682     (2,075 )   -19.4 %
Net interest income   48,163     47,631     532     1.1 %
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (4,941 )   1,126     (6,067 )   -538.8 %
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision
for credit losses 		  53,104     46,505     6,599     14.2 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,325     1,325     -     0.0 %
Gain on sale and call of securities   313     18     295     1638.9 %
Gain on sale of loans   363     943     (580 )   -61.5 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,545     1,530     15     1.0 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   452     456     (4 )   -0.9 %
Other income   400     1,194     (794 )   -66.5 %
Total non-interest income   4,398     5,466     (1,068 )   -19.5 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   17,777     16,965     812     4.8 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,998     3,433     (435 )   -12.7 %
Equipment and systems   3,575     3,823     (248 )   -6.5 %
Advertising and marketing   581     567     14     2.5 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   490     488     2     0.4 %
Directors' compensation   749     748     1     0.1 %
Other expense   5,816     3,792     2,024     53.4 %
Total non-interest expense   31,986     29,816     2,170     7.3 %
Income before income taxes   25,516     22,155     3,361     15.2 %
Income taxes   7,033     5,732     1,301     22.7 %
Net income $ 18,483   $ 16,423   $ 2,060     12.5 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.04        
Diluted $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.04        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.01        
Cash dividends declared $ 7,710   $ 7,205   $ 505        
Dividend payout ratio   41.7 %   43.9 %   -2.2 %      
                         
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   77,658     80,673     (3,015 )      
Diluted   77,680     80,690     (3,010 )      


  For the three months ended       Variance
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, Variance or Change
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 or Change Pct.
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,817,980   $ 4,816,592   $ 1,388     0.0 %
Taxable investment securities   1,720,838     1,674,223     46,615     2.8 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   63,047     73,573     (10,526 )   -14.3 %
Other interest-earning assets   117,212     169,291     (52,079 )   -30.8 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,719,077     6,733,679     (14,602 )   -0.2 %
Non-interest-earning assets   609,762     617,440     (7,678 )   -1.2 %
Total assets $ 7,328,839   $ 7,351,119   $ (22,280 )   -0.3 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,930,193   $ 1,831,617   $ 98,576     5.4 %
Savings   1,118,402     1,084,981     33,421     3.1 %
Certificates of deposit   1,934,650     1,904,234     30,416     1.6 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,983,245     4,820,832     162,413     3.4 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   665,802     865,690     (199,888 )   -23.1 %
Other borrowings   6,670     -     6,670     0.0 %
Total borrowings   672,472     865,690     (193,218 )   -22.3 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,655,717     5,686,522     (30,805 )   -0.5 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   566,632     525,018     41,614     7.9 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   52,292     57,018     (4,726 )   -8.3 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   618,924     582,036     36,888     6.3 %
Total liabilities   6,274,641     6,268,558     6,083     0.1 %
Stockholders' equity   1,054,198     1,082,561     (28,363 )   -2.6 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,328,839   $ 7,351,119   $ (22,280 )   -0.3 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities 		  118.80 %   118.41 %   0.39 %   0.3 %
                         


  For the three months ended  
  June 30, March 31, Variance
Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2021 or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   3.95 %   4.09 %   -0.14 %
Taxable investment securities   1.93 %   1.89 %   0.04 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.25 %   2.23 %   0.02 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.87 %   1.67 %   0.20 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.38 %   3.46 %   -0.08 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   0.27 %   0.34 %   -0.07 %
Savings   0.15 %   0.21 %   -0.06 %
Certificates of deposit   0.71 %   0.96 %   -0.25 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.41 %   0.55 %   -0.14 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.07 %   1.85 %   0.22 %
Other borrowings   0.07 %   0.00 %   0.07 %
Total borrowings   2.05 %   1.85 %   0.20 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.61 %   0.75 %   -0.14 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.77 %   2.71 %   0.06 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.87 %   2.83 %   0.04 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized) 		  0.24 %   0.30 %   -0.06 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized) 		  1.75 %   1.62 %   0.13 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   60.86 %   56.15 %   4.71 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.01 %   0.89 %   0.12 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   7.01 %   6.07 %   0.94 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   8.81 %   7.57 %   1.24 %

____________________

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
     


Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At       Variance
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct.
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855   $ 180,967   $ (113,112 )   -62.5 %
Securities available for sale   1,676,864     1,385,703     291,161     21.0 %
Securities held to maturity   38,138     32,556     5,582     17.1 %
Loans held-for-sale   16,492     20,789     (4,297 )   -20.7 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,851,394     4,498,397     352,997     7.8 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (58,165 )   (37,327 )   (20,838 )   55.8 %
Net loans receivable   4,793,229     4,461,070     332,159     7.4 %
Premises and equipment   56,338     57,389     (1,051 )   -1.8 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   36,615     58,654     (22,039 )   -37.6 %
Accrued interest receivable   19,362     17,373     1,989     11.4 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   3,705     3,995     (290 )   -7.3 %
Bank owned life insurance   283,310     262,380     20,930     8.0 %
Deferred income tax assets, net   29,323     25,480     3,843     15.1 %
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     0.0 %
Other assets   51,431     40,746     10,685     26.2 %
Total assets $ 7,283,735   $ 6,758,175   $ 525,560     7.8 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 593,718   $ 419,138   $ 174,580     41.7 %
Interest-bearing   4,891,588     4,011,144     880,444     21.9 %
Total deposits   5,485,306     4,430,282     1,055,024     23.8 %
Borrowings   685,876     1,173,165     (487,289 )   -41.5 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   15,752     16,569     (817 )   -4.9 %
Other liabilities   53,857     53,982     (125 )   -0.2 %
Total liabilities   6,240,791     5,673,998     566,793     10.0 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   790     837     (47 )   -5.6 %
Paid-in capital   654,396     722,871     (68,475 )   -9.5 %
Retained earnings   408,367     387,911     20,456     5.3 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (26,753 )   (28,699 )   1,946     -6.8 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   6,144     1,257     4,887     388.8 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,042,944     1,084,177     (41,233 )   -3.8 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,283,735   $ 6,758,175   $ 525,560     7.8 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   14.32 %   16.04 %   -1.72 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   11.72 %   13.29 %   -1.57 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   78,965     83,663     (4,698 )   -5.6 %
Book value per share $ 13.21   $ 12.96   $ 0.25     1.9 %
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.49   $ 10.39   $ 0.10     1.0 %
                         


Summary Income Statement For the year ended       Variance
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct.
Interest income                        
Loans $ 198,515   $ 187,003   $ 11,512     6.2 %
Taxable investment securities   31,238     39,321     (8,083 )   -20.6 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,652     2,393     (741 )   -31.0 %
Other interest-earning assets   2,955     4,491     (1,536 )   -34.2 %
Total Interest Income   234,360     233,208     1,152     0.5 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   31,535     58,852     (27,317 )   -46.4 %
Borrowings   18,316     25,002     (6,686 )   -26.7 %
Total interest expense   49,851     83,854     (34,003 )   -40.6 %
Net interest income   184,509     149,354     35,155     23.5 %
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (1,121 )   4,197     (5,318 )   -126.7 %
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses   185,630     145,157     40,473     27.9 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   5,622     6,647     (1,025 )   -15.4 %
Gain on sale and call of securities   767     2,250     (1,483 )   -65.9 %
Gain on sale of loans   5,574     3,186     2,388     75.0 %
Loss on sale of real estate owned   -     (28 )   28     -100.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   6,267     6,225     42     0.7 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   1,717     1,245     472     37.9 %
Bargain purchase gain   3,053     -     3,053     0.0 %
Other income   1,751     194     1,557     802.6 %
Total non-interest income   24,751     19,719     5,032     25.5 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   68,800     62,015     6,785     10.9 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   12,673     11,424     1,249     10.9 %
Equipment and systems   14,870     11,755     3,115     26.5 %
Advertising and marketing   2,161     2,788     (627 )   -22.5 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,940     286     1,654     578.3 %
Directors' compensation   2,993     3,079     (86 )   -2.8 %
Merger-related expenses   4,349     951     3,398     357.3 %
Debt extinguishment expenses   796     2,156     (1,360 )   -63.1 %
Other expense   17,303     13,170     4,133     31.4 %
Total non-interest expense   125,885     107,624     18,261     17.0 %
Income before income taxes   84,496     57,252     27,244     47.6 %
Income taxes   21,263     12,287     8,976     73.1 %
Net income $ 63,233   $ 44,965   $ 18,268     40.6 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.77   $ 0.55   $ 0.22        
Diluted $ 0.77   $ 0.55   $ 0.22        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35   $ 0.29   $ 0.06        
Cash dividends declared $ 28,538   $ 23,733   $ 4,805        
Dividend payout ratio   45.1 %   52.8 %   -7.7 %      
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding                        
Basic   82,387     82,409     (22 )      
Diluted   82,391     82,430     (39 )      
                         


  For the year ended       Variance
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, June 30, Variance or Change
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct.
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,866,436   $ 4,568,816   $ 297,620     6.5 %
Taxable investment securities   1,571,452     1,291,516     279,936     21.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   74,604     111,477     (36,873 )   -33.1 %
Other interest-earning assets   200,435     122,278     78,157     63.9 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,712,927     6,094,087     618,840     10.2 %
Non-interest-earning assets   620,934     595,158     25,776     4.3 %
Total assets $ 7,333,861   $ 6,689,245   $ 644,616     9.6 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,726,190   $ 1,041,188   $ 685,002     65.8 %
Savings   1,066,794     831,832     234,962     28.2 %
Certificates of deposit   1,931,887     2,032,046     (100,159 )   -4.9 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,724,871     3,905,066     819,805     21.0 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   931,148     1,236,139     (304,991 )   -24.7 %
Other borrowings   2,563     56,957     (54,394 )   -95.5 %
Total borrowings   933,711     1,293,096     (359,385 )   -27.8 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,658,582     5,198,162     460,420     8.9 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   518,149     334,522     183,627     54.9 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   65,737     60,236     5,501     9.1 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   583,886     394,758     189,128     47.9 %
Total liabilities   6,242,468     5,592,920     649,548     11.6 %
Stockholders' equity   1,091,393     1,096,325     (4,932 )   -0.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,333,861   $ 6,689,245   $ 644,616     9.6 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   118.63 %   117.24 %   1.39 %   1.2 %
                         


  For the year ended      
  June 30, June 30, Variance
Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2020 or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.08 %   4.09 %   -0.01 %
Taxable investment securities   1.99 %   3.04 %   -1.05 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.21 %   2.15 %   0.06 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.47 %   3.67 %   -2.20 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.49 %   3.83 %   -0.34 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   0.41 %   1.10 %   -0.69 %
Savings   0.31 %   0.81 %   -0.50 %
Certificates of deposit   1.10 %   2.00 %   -0.90 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.67 %   1.51 %   -0.84 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   1.97 %   1.99 %   -0.02 %
Other borrowings   0.06 %   0.74 %   -0.68 %
Total borrowings   1.96 %   1.93 %   0.03 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.88 %   1.61 %   -0.73 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.61 %   2.22 %   0.39 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.75 %   2.45 %   0.30 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets   0.34 %   0.29 %   0.05 %
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.72 %   1.61 %   0.11 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   60.16 %   63.66 %   -3.50 %
                   
Return on average assets   0.86 %   0.67 %   0.19 %
Return on average equity   5.79 %   4.10 %   1.69 %
Return on average tangible equity (5)   7.22 %   5.10 %   2.12 %
                   


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855   $ 108,991   $ 129,694   $ 145,818   $ 180,967  
Securities available for sale   1,676,864     1,778,970     1,695,893     1,508,542     1,385,703  
Securities held to maturity   38,138     27,168     29,549     31,576     32,556  
Loans held-for-sale   16,492     5,172     12,601     20,170     20,789  
Loans receivable   4,851,394     4,798,239     4,828,634     4,954,750     4,498,397  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (58,165 )   (63,762 )   (63,386 )   (64,860 )   (37,327 )
Net loans receivable   4,793,229     4,734,477     4,765,248     4,889,890     4,461,070  
Premises and equipment   56,338     60,360     61,181     61,808     57,389  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   36,615     45,578     45,578     55,118     58,654  
Accrued interest receivable   19,362     20,562     19,826     20,368     17,373  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   3,705     3,888     4,151     4,420     3,995  
Bank owned life insurance   283,310     281,765     280,235     278,639     262,380  
Deferred income taxes, net   29,323     32,230     30,846     33,319     25,480  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     178  
Other assets   51,431     47,760     49,278     49,468     40,746  
Total assets $ 7,283,735   $ 7,357,994   $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing $ 593,718   $ 545,746   $ 518,828   $ 487,710   $ 419,138  
Interest-bearing   4,891,588     4,828,706     4,793,785     4,552,202     4,011,144  
Total deposits   5,485,306     5,374,452     5,312,613     5,039,912     4,430,282  
Borrowings   685,876     865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,173,165  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   15,752     15,300     16,100     17,008     16,569  
Other liabilities   53,857     38,667     48,448     51,689     53,982  
Total liabilities   6,240,791     6,294,182     6,242,812     6,186,149     5,673,998  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   790     820     849     895     837  
Paid-in capital   654,396     691,280     724,389     769,269     722,871  
Retained earnings   408,367     397,594     388,376     378,134     387,911  
Unearned ESOP shares   (26,753 )   (27,239 )   (27,726 )   (28,212 )   (28,699 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   6,144     1,357     6,453     3,974     1,257  
Total stockholders' equity   1,042,944     1,063,812     1,092,341     1,124,060     1,084,177  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,283,735   $ 7,357,994   $ 7,335,153   $ 7,310,209   $ 6,758,175  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   14.32 %   14.46 %   14.89 %   15.38 %   16.04 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   11.72 %   11.89 %   12.32 %   12.81 %   13.29 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   78,965     81,943     84,938     89,510     83,663  
Book value per share $ 13.21   $ 12.98   $ 12.86   $ 12.56   $ 12.96  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.49   $ 10.36   $ 10.33   $ 10.15   $ 10.39  

____________________

(1)   Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
     


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 21,463   $ 20,502   $ 23,968   $ 18,628   $ 20,391  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   46,392     88,489     105,726     127,190     160,576  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855   $ 108,991   $ 129,694   $ 145,818   $ 180,967  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 34,603   $ 43,060   $ 47,763   $ 50,877   $ 54,054  
Asset-backed securities   242,989     250,741     255,407     258,801     172,447  
Collateralized loan obligations   189,880     169,776     196,685     196,398     193,788  
Corporate bonds   158,351     173,462     167,168     122,276     143,639  
Trust preferred securities   -     2,881     2,866     2,773     2,627  
Debt securities   625,823     639,920     669,889     631,125     566,555  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   13,739     16,800     20,510     25,770     30,903  
Residential pass-through securities   744,491     806,655     705,991     625,715     561,954  
Commercial pass-through securities   292,811     315,595     299,503     225,932     226,291  
Mortgage-backed securities   1,051,041     1,139,050     1,026,004     877,417     819,148  
Total securities available for sale $ 1,676,864   $ 1,778,970   $ 1,695,893   $ 1,508,542   $ 1,385,703  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 25,824   $ 27,168   $ 29,549   $ 31,576   $ 32,556  
Debt securities:   25,824     27,168     29,549     31,576     32,556  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Commercial pass-through securities   12,314     -     -     -     -  
Mortgage-backed securities   12,314     -     -     -     -  
Total securities held to maturity $ 38,138   $ 27,168   $ 29,549   $ 31,576   $ 32,556  
                               
Total securities $ 1,715,002   $ 1,806,138   $ 1,725,442   $ 1,540,118   $ 1,418,259  
 


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family $ 2,039,260   $ 2,055,396   $ 2,076,483   $ 2,110,300   $ 2,059,568  
Nonresidential   1,079,444     1,110,765     1,123,695     1,124,330     960,853  
Commercial business   168,951     183,181     202,010     255,888     138,788  
Construction   93,804     95,533     90,398     79,178     20,961  
Total commercial loans   3,381,459     3,444,875     3,492,586     3,569,696     3,180,170  
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   1,447,721     1,323,485     1,305,351     1,353,197     1,273,022  
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   47,871     59,721     65,298     71,540     82,920  
Other consumer loans   3,259     3,445     4,123     4,136     3,991  
Total consumer loans   51,130     63,166     69,421     75,676     86,911  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,880,310     4,831,526     4,867,358     4,998,569     4,540,103  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (28,916 )   (33,287 )   (38,724 )   (43,819 )   (41,706 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   4,851,394     4,798,239     4,828,634     4,954,750     4,498,397  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (58,165 )   (63,762 )   (63,386 )   (64,860 )   (37,327 )
Net loans receivable $ 4,793,229   $ 4,734,477   $ 4,765,248   $ 4,889,890   $ 4,461,070  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Commercial loans:                              
Multi-family   41.8 %   42.5 %   42.7 %   42.2 %   45.3 %
Nonresidential   22.1 %   23.0 %   23.1 %   22.5 %   21.2 %
Commercial business   3.5 %   3.8 %   4.2 %   5.1 %   3.1 %
Construction   1.9 %   2.0 %   1.8 %   1.6 %   0.4 %
Total commercial loans   69.3 %   71.3 %   71.8 %   71.4 %   70.0 %
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans   29.7 %   27.4 %   26.8 %   27.1 %   28.1 %
Consumer loans:                              
Home equity loans and lines of credit   0.9 %   1.2 %   1.3 %   1.4 %   1.8 %
Other consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Total consumer loans   1.0 %   1.3 %   1.4 %   1.5 %   1.9 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ -   $ 2   $ -   $ 238   $ 5  
Nonaccrual loans   79,767     71,416     71,472     44,837     36,691  
Total nonperforming loans   79,767     71,418     71,472     45,075     36,696  
Other real estate owned   178     178     178     178     178  
Total nonperforming assets $ 79,945   $ 71,596   $ 71,650   $ 45,253   $ 36,874  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   1.64 %   1.49 %   1.48 %   0.91 %   0.82 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   1.10 %   0.97 %   0.98 %   0.62 %   0.55 %
                               
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):                              
ACL to total loans   1.19 %   1.32 %   1.30 %   1.30 %   0.82 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   72.92 %   89.28 %   88.69 %   143.89 %   101.72 %
Net charge offs $ 656   $ 750   $ 109   $ 67   $ 38  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.05 %   0.06 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.00 %
                               


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 593,718   $ 545,746   $ 518,828   $ 487,710   $ 419,138  
Interest-bearing demand   1,902,478     1,923,184     1,752,699     1,561,135     1,264,151  
Savings   1,111,364     1,105,481     1,075,122     1,025,245     906,597  
Certificates of deposit   1,877,746     1,800,041     1,965,964     1,965,822     1,840,396  
Interest-bearing deposits   4,891,588     4,828,706     4,793,785     4,552,202     4,011,144  
Total deposits   5,485,306     5,374,452     5,312,613     5,039,912     4,430,282  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   665,876     865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,167,429  
Overnight borrowings   20,000     -     -     -     -  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     -     -     -     5,736  
Total borrowings   685,876     865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,173,165  
                               
Total funding $ 6,171,182   $ 6,240,215   $ 6,178,264   $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   87.7 %   88.2 %   89.9 %   97.4 %   101.2 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   88.9 %   86.1 %   86.0 %   82.4 %   79.1 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   11.1 %   13.9 %   14.0 %   17.6 %   20.9 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 593,718   $ 545,746   $ 518,828   $ 487,710   $ 419,138  
Interest-bearing demand   1,902,478     1,923,184     1,752,699     1,561,135     1,264,151  
Savings   1,111,364     1,105,481     1,075,122     1,025,245     906,597  
Certificates of deposit   1,398,808     1,508,494     1,658,277     1,775,189     1,773,257  
Total retail deposits   5,006,368     5,082,905     5,004,926     4,849,279     4,363,143  
Depositor sweep accounts   -     -     -     -     5,736  
Total retail funding   5,006,368     5,082,905     5,004,926     4,849,279     4,368,879  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 20,322   $ 32,952   $ 43,112   $ 57,251   $ 35,760  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   458,616     258,595     264,575     133,382     31,379  
Total wholesale deposits   478,938     291,547     307,687     190,633     67,139  
FHLB advances   665,876     865,763     865,651     1,077,540     1,167,429  
Overnight borrowings   20,000     -     -     -     -  
Total wholesale funding   1,164,814     1,157,310     1,173,338     1,268,173     1,234,568  
                               
Total funding $ 6,171,182   $ 6,240,215   $ 6,178,264   $ 6,117,452   $ 5,603,447  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   81.1 %   81.5 %   81.0 %   79.3 %   78.0 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   18.9 %   18.5 %   19.0 %   20.7 %   22.0 %


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Interest income                              
Loans $ 47,562   $ 49,307   $ 49,466   $ 52,180   $ 46,192  
Taxable investment securities   8,304     7,891     7,707     7,336     9,769  
Tax-exempt investment securities   355     410     433     454     487  
Other interest-earning assets   549     705     787     914     903  
Total interest income   56,770     58,313     58,393     60,884     57,351  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   5,156     6,670     8,647     11,062     12,439  
Borrowings   3,451     4,012     5,193     5,660     4,462  
Total interest expense   8,607     10,682     13,840     16,722     16,901  
Net interest income   48,163     47,631     44,553     44,162     40,450  
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (4,941 )   1,126     (1,365 )   4,059     174  
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses   53,104     46,505     45,918     40,103     40,276  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,325     1,325     1,896     1,076     1,696  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   313     18     813     (377 )   19  
Gain on sale of loans   363     943     2,378     1,890     1,348  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,545     1,530     1,596     1,596     1,537  
Electronic banking fees and charges   452     456     404     405     325  
Bargain purchase gain   -     -     -     3,053     -  
Other income   400     1,194     67     90     77  
Total non-interest income   4,398     5,466     7,154     7,733     5,002  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   17,777     16,965     17,081     16,977     15,527  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,998     3,433     3,120     3,122     2,688  
Equipment and systems   3,575     3,823     3,902     3,570     2,948  
Advertising and marketing   581     567     513     500     751  
Federal deposit insurance premium   490     488     490     472     286  
Directors' compensation   749     748     748     748     769  
Merger-related expenses   -     -     -     4,349     447  
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     -     796     -     -  
Other expense   5,816     3,792     3,860     3,835     3,475  
Total non-interest expense   31,986     29,816     30,510     33,573     26,891  
Income before income taxes   25,516     22,155     22,562     14,263     18,387  
Income taxes   7,033     5,732     5,614     2,884     4,698  
Net income $ 18,483   $ 16,423   $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17  
Diluted $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17  
                               
Dividends declared                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.08   $ 0.08   $ 0.08  
Cash dividends declared $ 7,710   $ 7,205   $ 6,706   $ 6,917   $ 6,449  
Dividend payout ratio   41.7 %   43.9 %   39.6 %   60.8 %   47.1 %
                               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding                              
Basic   77,658     80,673     85,120     86,008     80,678  
Diluted   77,680     80,690     85,123     86,009     80,680  


  For the three months ended
Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,817,980   $ 4,816,592   $ 4,871,268   $ 4,958,293   $ 4,567,229  
Taxable investment securities   1,720,838     1,674,223     1,544,095     1,350,511     1,369,014  
Tax-exempt investment securities   63,047     73,573     79,044     82,603     89,263  
Other interest-earning assets   117,212     169,291     266,114     247,543     141,964  
Total interest-earning assets   6,719,077     6,733,679     6,760,521     6,638,950     6,167,470  
Non-interest-earning assets   609,762     617,440     632,084     624,252     605,876  
Total assets $ 7,328,839   $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,930,193   $ 1,831,617   $ 1,683,222   $ 1,464,238   $ 1,189,044  
Savings   1,118,402     1,084,981     1,058,675     1,006,075     876,580  
Certificates of deposit   1,934,650     1,904,234     1,899,406     1,988,689     1,879,039  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,983,245     4,820,832     4,641,303     4,459,002     3,944,663  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   665,802     865,690     1,057,958     1,130,836     1,202,522  
Other borrowings   6,670     -     -     3,568     96,770  
Total borrowings   672,472     865,690     1,057,958     1,134,404     1,299,292  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,655,717     5,686,522     5,699,261     5,593,406     5,243,955  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   566,632     525,018     502,479     479,141     380,067  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   52,292     57,018     73,683     79,620     72,007  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   618,924     582,036     576,162     558,761     452,074  
Total liabilities   6,274,641     6,268,558     6,275,423     6,152,167     5,696,029  
Stockholders' equity   1,054,198     1,082,561     1,117,182     1,111,035     1,077,317  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,328,839   $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   118.80 %   118.41 %   118.62 %   118.69 %   117.61 %


  For the three months ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   3.95 %   4.09 %   4.06 %   4.21 %   4.05 %
Taxable investment securities   1.93 %   1.89 %   2.00 %   2.17 %   2.85 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.25 %   2.23 %   2.19 %   2.20 %   2.18 %
Other interest-earning assets   1.87 %   1.67 %   1.18 %   1.48 %   2.54 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.38 %   3.46 %   3.45 %   3.67 %   3.72 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   0.27 %   0.34 %   0.47 %   0.60 %   0.72 %
Savings   0.15 %   0.21 %   0.33 %   0.57 %   0.81 %
Certificates of deposit   0.71 %   0.96 %   1.22 %   1.50 %   1.82 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.41 %   0.55 %   0.75 %   0.99 %   1.26 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.07 %   1.85 %   1.96 %   2.00 %   1.47 %
Other borrowings   0.07 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.04 %   0.13 %
Total borrowings   2.05 %   1.85 %   1.96 %   2.00 %   1.37 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.61 %   0.75 %   0.97 %   1.20 %   1.29 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.77 %   2.71 %   2.48 %   2.47 %   2.43 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.87 %   2.83 %   2.64 %   2.66 %   2.62 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized) 		  0.24 %   0.30 %   0.39 %   0.43 %   0.30 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized) 		  1.75 %   1.62 %   1.65 %   1.85 %   1.59 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   60.86 %   56.15 %   59.01 %   64.69 %   59.16 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.01 %   0.89 %   0.92 %   0.63 %   0.81 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   7.01 %   6.07 %   6.07 %   4.10 %   5.08 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   8.81 %   7.57 %   7.52 %   5.08 %   6.35 %

____________________

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
     


This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Adjusted net income:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 18,483   $ 16,423   $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:                              
Bargain purchase gain   -     -     -     (3,053 )   -  
Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans   -     -     -     3,563     -  
Merger-related expenses   -     -     -     3,123     426  
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges   870     264     243     -     -  
Net effect of sales and calls of securities   (220 )   (13 )   (571 )   -     -  
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     -     558     -     -  
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   (12 )   -     (523 )   -     -  
Net effect of sales of other assets   (144 )   (587 )   -     -     -  
Adjusted net income $ 18,977   $ 16,087   $ 16,655   $ 15,012   $ 14,115  
                               
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 18,483   $ 16,423   $ 16,948   $ 11,379   $ 13,689  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):                              
Provision for income taxes   7,033     5,732     5,614     2,884     4,698  
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (4,941 )   1,126     (1,365 )   4,059     174  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 20,575   $ 23,281   $ 21,197   $ 18,322   $ 18,561  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share:                              
Weighted average common shares - basic   77,658     80,673     85,120     86,008     80,678  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   77,680     80,690     85,123     86,009     80,680  
                               
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.17  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.17   $ 0.17  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.24   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.17   $ 0.17  
                               
Adjusted return on average assets:                              
Total average assets $ 7,328,839   $ 7,351,119   $ 7,392,605   $ 7,263,202   $ 6,773,346  
                               
Return on average assets (GAAP)   1.01 %   0.89 %   0.92 %   0.63 %   0.81 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.04 %   0.88 %   0.90 %   0.83 %   0.83 %
                               
Adjusted return on average equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,054,198   $ 1,082,561   $ 1,117,182   $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317  
                               
Return on average equity (GAAP)   7.01 %   6.07 %   6.07 %   4.10 %   5.08 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   7.20 %   5.94 %   5.96 %   5.40 %   5.24 %
                               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:                              
Total average equity $ 1,054,198   $ 1,082,561   $ 1,117,182   $ 1,111,035   $ 1,077,317  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (3,825 )   (4,045 )   (4,317 )   (4,341 )   (4,124 )
  $ 839,478   $ 867,621   $ 901,970   $ 895,799   $ 862,298  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   8.81 %   7.57 %   7.52 %   5.08 %   6.35 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   9.04 %   7.42 %   7.39 %   6.70 %   6.55 %
                               
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:                              
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 31,986   $ 29,816   $ 30,510   $ 33,573   $ 26,891  
Non-recurring transactions:                              
Merger-related expenses   -     -     -     (4,349 )   (447 )
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges   (1,239 )   (375 )   (347 )   -     -  
Debt extinguishment expenses   -     -     (796 )   -     -  
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,747   $ 29,441   $ 29,367   $ 29,224   $ 26,444  
                               
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.75 %   1.62 %   1.65 %   1.85 %   1.59 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.68 %   1.60 %   1.59 %   1.61 %   1.56 %
                               
Adjusted efficiency ratio:                              
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,747   $ 29,441   $ 29,367   $ 29,224   $ 26,444  
                               
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 48,163   $ 47,631   $ 44,553   $ 44,162   $ 40,450  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   4,398     5,466     7,154     7,733     5,002  
Non-recurring transactions:                              
Net effect of sales and calls of securities   (313 )   (18 )   (813 )   -     -  
Bargain purchase gain   -     -     -     (3,053 )   -  
Net effect of sales of other assets   (205 )   (837 )   -     -     -  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,043   $ 52,242   $ 50,894   $ 48,842   $ 45,452  
                               
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   60.86 %   56.15 %   59.01 %   64.69 %   59.16 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   59.08 %   56.36 %   57.70 %   59.83 %   58.18 %
                               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the year ended
(Dollars in Thousands, June 30, June 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020
Adjusted net income:            
Net income (GAAP) $ 63,233   $ 44,965  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:            
Bargain purchase gain   (3,053 )   -  
Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans   3,563     -  
Merger-related expenses   3,123     878  
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment
charges 		  1,377     749  
Net effect of sales and calls of securities   (804 )   (1,575 )
Debt extinguishment expenses   558     1,520  
Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   (535 )   (591 )
Net effect of sales of other assets   (731 )   -  
Tax benefit arising from the adoption of the CARES Act provisions   -     (1,624 )
Adjusted net income $ 66,731   $ 44,322  
             
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income:            
Net income (GAAP) $ 63,233   $ 44,965  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):            
Provision for income taxes   21,263     12,287  
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (1,121 )   4,197  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 83,375   $ 61,449  
             
Adjusted earnings per share:            
Weighted average common shares - basic   82,387     82,409  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   82,391     82,430  
             
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.77   $ 0.55  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.77   $ 0.55  
             
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.81   $ 0.54  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.81   $ 0.54  
             
Adjusted return on average assets:            
Total average assets $ 7,333,861   $ 6,689,245  
             
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.86 %   0.67 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.91 %   0.66 %
             
Adjusted return on average equity:            
Total average equity $ 1,091,393   $ 1,096,325  
             
Return on average equity (GAAP)   5.79 %   4.10 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   6.11 %   4.04 %
             
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:            
Total average equity $ 1,091,393   $ 1,096,325  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,133 )   (4,564 )
  $ 876,365   $ 880,866  
             
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   7.22 %   5.10 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   7.61 %   5.03 %


             
  For the year ended
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:            
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 125,885   $ 107,624  
Non-routine transactions:            
Merger-related expenses   (4,349 )   (951 )
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges   (1,961 )   (720 )
Debt extinguishment expenses   (796 )   (2,156 )
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 118,779   $ 103,797  
             
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.72 %   1.61 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.62 %   1.55 %
             
Adjusted efficiency ratio:            
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 118,779   $ 103,797  
             
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 184,509   $ 149,354  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   24,751     19,719  
Non-routine transactions:            
Net effect of sales and calls of securities   (1,144 )   (2,234 )
Bargain purchase gain   (3,053 )   -  
Net effect of sales of other assets   (1,042 )   342  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 204,021   $ 167,181  
             
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   60.16 %   63.66 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   58.22 %   62.09 %
             

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500





Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Results FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $18.5 million, or $0.24 per …