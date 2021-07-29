checkAd

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 9th, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 22:20  |  23   |   |   

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the Company will release results for its second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, August 9th, …

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the Company will release results for its second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, August 9th, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 407-0989, for international calls, dial (201) 389-0921, five minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that primarily develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products, including products with high technical barriers to market entry. Most of the Company's products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar's business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021. You can locate these reports through the Company's website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar's expectations to change.

CONTACT:

Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416

SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657701/Amphastar-Pharmaceuticals-to-Release ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 9th, 2021 RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the Company will release results for its second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, August 9th, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Jumia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021
Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
CORRECTION: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...