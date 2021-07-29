Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, commented, “Our second quarter results were indicative of the improving economic environment and continued execution of our strategic plan to generate a higher level of profitability. With the strong returns we are generating, we have increased the amount of capital we are returning to shareholders by increasing our quarterly cash dividend and expanding our current stock repurchase program. We have now increased our quarterly cash dividend by 200% since it was first initiated at the end of 2019. As we head into the second half of 2021, we remain well positioned to support our continued organic and acquisitive growth in the future. I want to thank our employees for their continued dedication to help our clients, communities, and shareholders.”

Byline Bancorp, Inc. ("Byline", the “Company”, "we", "our", or "us")(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $21.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $9.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020. Adjusted net income 1 was $29.9 million, or $0.77 per adjusted diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $22.2 million, or $0.57 per adjusted diluted share 1 , for the first quarter of 2021 and $9.1 million, or $0.24 per adjusted diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.

Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, added, “We believe increasing economic activity is driving strong inflows of commercial deposits, a higher level of loan growth, and improved asset quality. Excluding PPP loans, our total loans increased at a 16.3% annualized growth rate in the second quarter with balanced contributions coming from nearly all areas of lending. We also continue to see strong demand for government-guaranteed loans, which resulted in another quarter of significant gain on loan sale income. We continue to have a healthy loan pipeline, which is benefiting from the contributions of new banking talent we have added over the past couple of years, which should lead to continued growth and a favorable shift in our mix of earning assets going forward.”

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On July 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of August 10, 2021.

Board Authorizes Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

On July 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an expansion of its current stock repurchase program. Under the extended program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an additional 1,250,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock and will be in effect until December 31, 2022. The extended stock repurchase program does not require the Company to repurchase any specified number of shares of its common stock, and it may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time at the Company’s discretion.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company has approximately 39.1 million shares of common stock issued and 38.1 million shares of common stock outstanding. The additional shares authorized for repurchase under the extended program represent approximately 3.2% of the Company’s issued shares and 3.3% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. In connection with the previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company has repurchased 989,974 shares of common stock through June 30, 2021.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended Change from June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 54,324 $ 53,808 $ 50,153 1.0 % 8.3 % Interest on securities 6,359 6,089 7,530 4.4 % (15.6 )% Other interest and dividend income 628 262 222 140.3 % 183.0 % Total interest and dividend income 61,311 60,159 57,905 1.9 % 5.9 % INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,058 1,421 4,246 (25.6 )% (75.1 )% Other borrowings 482 502 476 (4.2 )% 1.2 % Subordinated notes and debentures 1,597 1,596 574 0.1 % 178.1 % Total interest expense 3,137 3,519 5,296 (10.9 )% (40.8 )% Net interest income $ 58,174 $ 56,640 $ 52,609 2.7 % 10.6 %

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance(5) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate Average Balance(5) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,382 $ 28 0.15 % $ 55,477 $ 28 0.21 % Loans and leases(1) 4,491,197 54,324 4.85 % 4,432,246 53,808 4.92 % Taxable securities 1,477,070 5,947 1.62 % 1,430,625 5,379 1.52 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 187,967 1,281 2.73 % 179,364 1,194 2.70 % Total interest-earning assets $ 6,231,616 $ 61,580 3.96 % $ 6,097,712 $ 60,409 4.02 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (65,848 ) (66,989 ) All other assets 554,724 557,042 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,720,492 $ 6,587,765 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 626,886 $ 220 0.14 % $ 546,730 $ 199 0.15 % Money market accounts 1,052,223 279 0.11 % 1,124,101 381 0.14 % Savings 607,035 72 0.05 % 577,504 67 0.05 % Time deposits 717,795 487 0.27 % 777,266 774 0.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,003,939 1,058 0.14 % 3,025,601 1,421 0.19 % Other borrowings 642,586 482 0.30 % 649,639 502 0.31 % Subordinated notes and debentures 110,030 1,597 5.82 % 109,859 1,596 5.89 % Total borrowings 752,616 2,079 1.11 % 759,498 2,098 1.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,756,555 $ 3,137 0.33 % $ 3,785,099 $ 3,519 0.38 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,085,358 1,924,178 Other liabilities 68,089 72,036 Total stockholders’ equity 810,490 806,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,720,492 $ 6,587,765 Net interest spread(3) 3.63 % 3.64 % Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 58,443 $ 56,890 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4) 3.76 % 3.78 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (269 ) 0.02 % (250 ) 0.01 % Net interest income $ 58,174 $ 56,640 Net interest margin(4) 3.74 % 3.77 % Net loan accretion impact on margin $ 1,395 0.09 % $ 1,968 0.13 %

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $58.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 2.7%, from the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in net interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $516,000 in interest income on loans and leases, due to higher lease income and loan fees;

An increase of $270,000 in interest income on securities, due to higher yields; and

A decrease of $363,000 in interest expense on deposits, due to favorable changes in deposit mix.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.76%, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed nine basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 13 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of four basis points. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") interest income and net fee income combined contributed $4.5 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 due to the timing of forgiveness of loans and the passing of the application deadline for the second round of PPP on May 4, 2021.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.08% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of four basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to a lower average cost of time deposits and money market accounts. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $161.2 million, while average time deposits decreased by $59.5 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 41.0% of average total deposits for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 38.9% the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to increases in commercial non-interest bearing deposits.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses was a release of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $6.3 million compared to a $4.4 million provision for the first quarter of 2021. The release of provision during the second quarter of 2021 was mainly impacted by an improvement in the outlook related to COVID-19.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Change from June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 1,768 $ 1,664 $ 1,455 6.2 % 21.5 % Loan servicing revenue 3,188 2,769 2,980 15.2 % 7.0 % Loan servicing asset revaluation 7 (1,505 ) (711 ) NM NM ATM and interchange fees 1,044 1,012 845 3.1 % 23.6 % Net gains (losses) on sales of securities available-for-sale (136 ) 1,462 — NM NM Change in fair value of equity securities, net 517 (206 ) 766 NM (32.5 )% Net gains on sales of loans 12,270 8,319 6,456 47.5 % 90.1 % Wealth management and trust income 722 768 608 (5.9 )% 19.0 % Other non-interest income 1,622 1,459 430 11.1 % 275.3 % Total non-interest income $ 21,002 $ 15,742 $ 12,829 33.4 % 63.7 %

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.0 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 33.4%, compared to $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $4.0 million in net gains on sales of loans, mainly due to higher volume of loans sold and premiums received; and

A decrease of $1.5 million for loan servicing asset revaluation charges, which was a $7,000 upward valuation for the current quarter compared to a charge of $1.5 million in the prior quarter due to favorable fair value adjustments based on decreased discount rates and lower prepayment speeds.

During the second quarter of 2021, we sold $100.6 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $73.9 million during the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Change from June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 24,588 $ 21,806 $ 19,405 12.8 % 26.7 % Occupancy and equipment expense, net 4,856 5,779 5,359 (16.0 )% (9.4 )% Loan and lease related expenses 1,503 951 1,260 57.9 % 19.2 % Legal, audit and other professional fees 2,898 2,214 2,078 30.9 % 39.4 % Data processing 2,847 2,755 2,826 3.4 % 0.7 % Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 389 621 456 (37.4 )% (14.7 )% Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,848 1,749 1,892 5.6 % (2.4 )% Other non-interest expense 4,052 2,967 3,777 36.6 % 7.4 % Total non-interest expense $ 42,981 $ 38,842 $ 37,053 10.7 % 16.0 %

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $43.0 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 10.7%, from $38.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:

An increase of $2.8 million in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to higher deferred costs related to the second round of PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021; and

An increase of $1.1 million in other non-interest expense, mainly due to impairment charges on assets held for sale.

Partially offset by:

A decrease of $923,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, net, mainly due to lower seasonal maintenance expense.

Our efficiency ratio was 51.95% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 51.25% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding impairment charges on assets held for sale, our adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 49.50% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 50.41% for the first quarter of 2021.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.4 million during the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for both periods was 25.3%.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $6.5 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $209.5 million compared to $6.8 billion at March 31, 2021.

The current quarter decrease was primarily due to:

A decrease in securities of $178.1 million, as a result of sales of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls during the quarter; and

A decrease in other assets of $18.3 million mainly due to the timing of settlement of government guaranteed loans and securities sold during the prior quarter.

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 1,156,824 25.9 % $ 1,064,151 23.9 % $ 919,510 20.9 % Residential real estate 389,758 8.7 % 399,958 9.0 % 480,692 10.9 % Construction, land development, and other land 271,710 6.1 % 238,122 5.3 % 219,261 5.0 % Commercial and industrial 1,350,471 30.2 % 1,285,759 28.9 % 1,200,996 27.4 % Paycheck protection program 476,282 10.7 % 617,006 13.8 % 611,664 13.9 % Installment and other 982 0.0 % 1,094 0.0 % 2,714 0.1 % Leasing financing receivables 267,300 6.0 % 243,399 5.5 % 160,741 3.7 % Total originated loans and leases $ 3,913,327 87.6 % $ 3,849,489 86.4 % $ 3,595,578 81.9 % Acquired impaired loans Commercial real estate $ 91,313 2.0 % $ 96,059 2.2 % $ 126,405 2.9 % Residential real estate 67,401 1.5 % 74,283 1.7 % 90,784 2.1 % Construction, land development, and other land 2,008 0.0 % 1,992 0.0 % 4,784 0.1 % Commercial and industrial 7,444 0.2 % 8,842 0.2 % 13,485 0.3 % Installment and other 180 0.0 % 191 0.0 % 226 0.0 % Total acquired impaired loans $ 168,346 3.7 % $ 181,367 4.1 % $ 235,684 5.4 % Acquired non-impaired loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 254,739 5.6 % $ 271,458 6.0 % $ 305,041 6.9 % Residential real estate 65,119 1.5 % 71,038 1.6 % 99,288 2.2 % Construction, land development, and other land 208 0.0 % 210 0.0 % 21,958 0.5 % Commercial and industrial 58,320 1.3 % 69,795 1.6 % 116,668 2.7 % Installment and other 311 0.0 % 331 0.0 % 818 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 9,087 0.3 % 10,932 0.3 % 16,087 0.4 % Total acquired non-impaired loans and leases $ 387,784 8.7 % $ 423,764 9.5 % $ 559,860 12.7 % Total loans and leases $ 4,469,457 100.0 % $ 4,454,620 100.0 % $ 4,391,122 100.0 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (61,719 ) (65,590 ) (51,300 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses $ 4,407,738 $ 4,389,030 $ 4,339,822

Loan and Lease Deferrals

In support of customers impacted by COVID-19 and keeping with regulatory guidance, we began offering relief through payment deferrals during the first quarter of 2020. The following table shows active deferrals by category at the dates indicated:

Active Deferrals As of June 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 Change from December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Count Amount Percentage of Total Loans and Leases(2) Count Amount Percentage of Total Loans and Leases(2) Count Amount Commercial Banking 2 $ 2,167 0.05 % 21 $ 22,905 0.60 % (19 ) $ (20,738 ) Consumer Loans — — — 2 703 0.02 % (2 ) (703 ) Leasing 3 118 — 30 1,528 0.04 % (27 ) (1,410 ) Government Guaranteed Lending 7 1,436 0.04 % 262 75,444 1.97 % (255 ) (74,008 ) Total 12 $ 3,721 0.09 % 315 $ 100,580 2.63 % (303 ) $ (96,859 ) (2) Excludes PPP loans

Paycheck Protection Program

The following table presents the net PPP loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021:

PPP Loan Size (dollars in thousands) First Round Second Round Total Principal outstanding $ 150,646 $ 337,523 $ 488,169 Unearned processing fee (2,162 ) (13,785 ) (15,947 ) Deferred cost 552 3,508 4,060 PPP loans, net $ 149,036 $ 327,246 $ 476,282 Number of loans 914 2,552 3,466

PPP loans decreased by $140.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of forgiveness of PPP loans originated during the first round of PPP funding. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 75.1% of first round PPP loans have been forgiven, 10.2% of first round PPP loans are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 14.7% first round PPP loans have not applied for forgiveness.

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:

Change from (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 35,514 $ 37,084 $ 40,505 (4.2 )% (12.3 )% Past due loans and leases 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — — — % — % Total non-performing loans and leases $ 35,514 $ 37,084 $ 40,505 (4.2 )% (12.3 )% Other real estate owned 4,417 5,952 8,652 (25.8 )% (48.9 )% Total non-performing assets $ 39,931 $ 43,036 $ 49,157 (7.2 )% (18.8 )% Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1) $ 2,395 $ 2,719 $ 3,151 (11.9 )% (24.0 )% Total non-performing loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.92 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans and leases 173.79 % 176.87 % 126.65 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 5,847 $ 3,388 $ 3,755 72.6 % 55.7 % Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest guaranteed — — — — % — % Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 5,847 $ 3,388 $ 3,755 72.6 % 55.7 % Accruing troubled debt restructured loans guaranteed (1) $ — $ — $ — — % — % Total non-performing loans and leases not guaranteed as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.66 % 0.76 % 0.84 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed as a percentage of total assets 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.71 %

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $35.5 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.6 million from $37.1 million at March 31, 2021; and

Other real estate owned was $4.4 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million from $5.9 million at March 31, 2021 mainly due to sales.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 65,590 $ 66,347 $ 41,840 Provision for (release of) loan and lease losses (1,969 ) 4,367 15,518 Net charge-offs of loans and leases (1,902 ) (5,124 ) (6,058 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 61,719 $ 65,590 $ 51,300 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end total loans and leases held for investment 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.17 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases outstanding during the period 0.17 % 0.47 % 0.57 % Provision for (release of) loan and lease losses to net charge-offs during the period (1.04)x 0.85 x 2.56 x

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment decreased to 1.38% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.47% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment excluding PPP loans decreased to 1.55% at June 30, 2021 from 1.71% at March 31, 2021.

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. Assuming we remain an emerging growth company, the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.

Net Charge-Offs

Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021 were $1.9 million, or 0.17% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $3.2 million compared to $5.1 million or 0.47% of average loans and leases, during the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $4.2 million from $6.1 million or 0.57% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 included $1.6 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 included $3.3 million and $2.0 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, respectively.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

Change from (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,089,455 $ 2,015,643 $ 1,768,675 3.7 % 18.1 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 653,558 567,660 503,909 15.1 % 29.7 % Money market demand accounts 1,023,675 1,075,330 1,233,748 (4.8 )% (17.0 )% Other savings 613,136 600,725 525,043 2.1 % 16.8 % Time deposits (below $250,000) 567,469 579,682 710,429 (2.1 )% (20.1 )% Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 144,902 185,500 216,541 (21.9 )% (33.1 )% Total deposits $ 5,092,195 $ 5,024,540 $ 4,958,345 1.3 % 2.7 %

Total deposits were $5.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $67.7 million, or 1.3%, compared to $5.0 billion at March 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 41.0% and 40.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to:

An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $73.8 million, due to increases in commercial deposits; and

An increase in interest-bearing checking accounts of $85.9 million, mostly due to increases in personal accounts.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in money market demand accounts of $51.7 million, principally driven by decreases in public funds and in money market deposits; and

A decrease in time deposits ($250,000 and above) of $40.6 million, primarily consisting of brokered deposits.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $631.3 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $300.5 million from $931.8 million at March 31, 2021, primarily driven by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $217.0 million. The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility decreased $82.9 million to $304.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $387.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity was $817.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $23.3 million from $793.8 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, offset by repurchases of common stock.

Under its stock repurchase program announced in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 538,744 shares at an average price per share of $22.45 during the second quarter, and 871,488 shares at an average price of $21.18 year-to-date.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of June 30, 2021:

Actual Minimum Capital Required Required to be Considered Well Capitalized June 30, 2021 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 808,088 15.74 % $ 410,628 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 727,418 14.22 % 409,099 8.00 % $ 511,374 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 669,765 13.05 % $ 307,971 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank $ 664,095 12.99 % 306,824 6.00 % $ 409,099 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk weighted assets: Company $ 614,327 11.97 % $ 230,978 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 664,095 12.99 % 230,118 4.50 % $ 332,393 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 669,765 10.82 % $ 247,646 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 664,095 10.73 % 247,596 4.00 % $ 309,495 5.00 %

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.5 billion in assets and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 50,558 $ 47,101 $ 41,432 $ 47,433 $ 51,818 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 52,138 66,038 41,988 53,645 88,113 Cash and cash equivalents 102,696 113,139 83,420 101,078 139,931 Equity and other securities, at fair value 10,575 8,557 8,764 8,335 8,181 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,495,789 1,675,907 1,447,230 1,509,211 1,426,871 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,890 3,892 4,395 4,400 4,404 Restricted stock, at cost 11,927 19,057 10,507 9,652 6,232 Loans held for sale 25,046 28,584 7,924 49,049 3,031 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 4,469,457 4,454,620 4,340,535 4,374,517 4,391,122 Allowance for loan and lease losses (61,719 ) (65,590 ) (66,347 ) (61,258 ) (51,300 ) Net loans and leases 4,407,738 4,389,030 4,274,188 4,313,259 4,339,822 Servicing assets, at fair value 24,683 22,140 22,042 21,267 18,351 Premises and equipment, net 80,482 85,182 86,728 94,638 95,546 Other real estate owned, net 4,417 5,952 6,350 8,150 8,652 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 169,034 170,882 172,631 174,523 176,470 Bank-owned life insurance 60,628 60,258 10,009 9,952 9,896 Deferred tax assets, net 43,127 48,662 40,181 35,945 37,082 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 100,570 118,883 216,283 157,054 119,049 Total assets $ 6,540,602 $ 6,750,125 $ 6,390,652 $ 6,496,513 $ 6,393,518 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,089,455 $ 2,015,643 $ 1,762,676 $ 1,718,682 $ 1,768,675 Interest-bearing deposits 3,002,740 3,008,897 2,989,355 3,091,563 3,189,670 Total deposits 5,092,195 5,024,540 4,752,031 4,810,245 4,958,345 Other borrowings 446,836 749,719 647,901 710,560 510,414 Subordinated notes, net 73,429 73,386 73,342 73,299 48,777 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts, net 36,682 36,565 36,451 36,331 36,206 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 74,387 72,120 75,463 71,382 58,841 Total liabilities 5,723,529 5,956,330 5,585,188 5,701,817 5,612,583 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 Common stock 385 385 384 383 381 Additional paid-in capital 590,422 589,209 587,165 586,057 583,307 Retained earnings 236,363 210,385 191,098 180,162 168,444 Treasury stock (20,712 ) (8,275 ) (1,668 ) (1,668 ) (1,668 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 177 (8,347 ) 18,047 19,324 20,033 Total stockholders’ equity 817,073 793,795 805,464 794,696 780,935 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,540,602 $ 6,750,125 $ 6,390,652 $ 6,496,513 $ 6,393,518

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 54,324 $ 53,808 $ 53,441 $ 51,036 $ 50,153 $ 108,132 $ 104,311 Interest on securities 6,359 6,089 6,252 7,070 7,530 12,448 15,546 Other interest and dividend income 628 262 232 128 222 890 1,214 Total interest and dividend income 61,311 60,159 59,925 58,234 57,905 121,470 121,071 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,058 1,421 1,814 2,760 4,246 2,479 12,050 Other borrowings 482 502 480 465 476 984 2,373 Subordinated notes and debentures 1,597 1,596 1,611 1,485 574 3,193 1,214 Total interest expense 3,137 3,519 3,905 4,710 5,296 6,656 15,637 Net interest income 58,174 56,640 56,020 53,524 52,609 114,814 105,434 PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (1,969 ) 4,367 10,236 15,740 15,518 2,398 29,973 Net interest income after provision for (release of) loan and lease losses 60,143 52,273 45,784 37,784 37,091 112,416 75,461 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 1,768 1,664 1,740 1,603 1,455 3,432 3,128 Loan servicing revenue 3,188 2,769 2,645 2,936 2,980 5,957 5,738 Loan servicing asset revaluation 7 (1,505 ) (2,298 ) 1,122 (711 ) (1,498 ) (3,775 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,044 1,012 1,076 1,028 845 2,056 2,061 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities available-for-sale (136 ) 1,462 2,889 1,037 — 1,326 1,375 Change in fair value of equity securities, net 517 (206 ) 428 154 766 311 147 Net gains on sales of loans 12,270 8,319 9,449 12,671 6,456 20,589 11,229 Wealth management and trust income 722 768 710 693 608 1,490 1,277 Other non-interest income 1,622 1,459 1,051 990 430 3,081 956 Total non-interest income 21,002 15,742 17,690 22,234 12,829 36,744 22,136 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 24,588 21,806 22,559 23,126 19,405 46,394 44,071 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 4,856 5,779 6,854 5,220 5,359 10,635 10,883 Loan and lease related expenses 1,503 951 1,324 2,053 1,260 2,454 2,578 Legal, audit, and other professional fees 2,898 2,214 1,336 2,390 2,078 5,112 4,412 Data processing 2,847 2,755 2,748 2,661 2,826 5,602 5,491 Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 389 621 495 349 456 1,010 975 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,848 1,749 1,892 1,947 1,892 3,597 3,785 Other non-interest expense 4,052 2,967 9,813 3,941 3,777 7,019 8,519 Total non-interest expense 42,981 38,842 47,021 41,687 37,053 81,823 80,714 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 38,164 29,173 16,453 18,331 12,867 67,337 16,883 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,672 7,375 4,162 5,260 3,728 17,047 4,778 NET INCOME 28,492 21,798 12,291 13,071 9,139 50,290 12,105 Dividends on preferred shares 195 196 196 196 195 391 391 INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 28,297 $ 21,602 $ 12,095 $ 12,875 $ 8,944 $ 49,899 $ 11,714 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.57 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 1.31 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.56 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 1.29 $ 0.31