Vector Group to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 18383182 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/42138. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.