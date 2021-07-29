checkAd

Vector Group to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 18383182 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/42138. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends August 5, 2021 through August 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-656-8905 and enter 18383182 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/42138.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., New Valley LLC, and Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

