GTT Half-year liquidity contract statement
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 29, 2021
Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2021:
- 6,250 shares
- € 2,302,306.00
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,851
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,547
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 230,938 shares for € 16,636,883.95
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 224,688 shares for € 16,141,064.80
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2020:
- 0 share
- € 2,800,062.00
Attachment
