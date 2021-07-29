checkAd

Gladstone Investment Supports Add-on Acquisition for Portfolio Company Nocturne Villa Rentals, Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on July 23, 2021, it made an additional secured debt investment in its portfolio company Nocturne Villa Rentals, …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on July 23, 2021, it made an additional secured debt investment in its portfolio company Nocturne Villa Rentals, Inc. ("Nocturne") to acquire St. Barth Properties, Inc. and St. Barth Dream Vacations, SARL (collectively referred to as "SBP").

Nocturne partnered with members of SBP's executive management in the acquisition of SBP, representing Nocturne's second acquisition since inception after acquiring Telluride, Colorado-based Exceptional Stays, LLC ("Exceptional Stays") in June 2021. Founded in 1989, SBP is based in Franklin, MA, with an office in St. Barth, and is one of the leading vacation rental management ("VRM") companies on the island. SBP has a portfolio of over 250 luxury properties on St. Barth and is known for providing best-in-class hospitality services to its guests and property owners alike.

"We're very excited to partner with the team at SBP and believe their high-end portfolio of luxury properties and best-in-class service offering make it an excellent addition to the Nocturne platform in our efforts to build the leading luxury VRM with an expansive portfolio of properties worldwide. We continue to look for future acquisitions under the Nocturne umbrella," said Peter Roushdy, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Nocturne and its management team, Exceptional Stays, SBP, and their respective management teams, and the ability of Nocturne, Exceptional Stays, and SBP to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, 703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657507/Gladstone-Investment-Supports-Add-on ...

Gladstone Investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Investment Supports Add-on Acquisition for Portfolio Company Nocturne Villa Rentals, Inc. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on July 23, 2021, it made an additional secured debt investment in its portfolio company Nocturne Villa Rentals, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Jumia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021
Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions
CORRECTION: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrGladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Gladstone Investment Corporation Exits its Investment in Head Country Barbecue Sauce
Accesswire | Analysen