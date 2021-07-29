checkAd

Dyadic to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Dyadic International, Inc.

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that it will report its financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2021 and host a corporate update conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2031/42318

An archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dyadic.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow the webcast link above. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested. To access the replay, please dial Toll Free: 877-481-4010 (U.S. or Canada) or International: 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay pass code: 42318.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company that is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing, which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. As the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

