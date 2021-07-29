GlycoMimetics to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2021

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to report its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 413-7154 for domestic participants and (216) 562-0466 for international participants, with participant code 9977599. Participants are encouraged to connect 15 minutes in advance of the call to ensure they are able to connect. A webcast replay will be available via the “Investors” tab on the GlycoMimetics website for 30 days following the call. A dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants and (404) 537-3406 for international participants, with participant code 9977599.