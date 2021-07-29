checkAd

GlycoMimetics to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2021

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to report its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 413-7154 for domestic participants and (216) 562-0466 for international participants, with participant code 9977599. Participants are encouraged to connect 15 minutes in advance of the call to ensure they are able to connect. A webcast replay will be available via the “Investors” tab on the GlycoMimetics website for 30 days following the call. A dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants and (404) 537-3406 for international participants, with participant code 9977599.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. The Company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in a variety of disease states, including signaling in cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, GlycoMimetics is leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance its pipeline of wholly owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, uproleselan, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. and China and is undergoing evaluation across a range of patient populations, including a Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

