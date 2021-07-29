Sallie Mae Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock Series B and Common Stock

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced a 2021 third-quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $0.46460 per share. The company also announced a 2021 third-quarter dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share.

Both common stock and preferred stock dividends will be paid on Sept. 15, 2021, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 3, 2021.