Triton Announces Redemption of $649 Million of Institutional Senior Secured Notes

(July 29, 2021) — Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) today announced that its subsidiaries, Triton Container International Limited (“TCIL”) and TAL International Container Corporation (“TALICC”), have given notice of their intention to redeem approximately $649 million in aggregate principal amount of their outstanding institutional senior secured notes (collectively, the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on August 30, 2021 (“Redemption Date”) in accordance with the optional redemption provisions in the agreements governing the Notes.

The Notes to be redeemed are the following: