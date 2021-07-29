checkAd

Triton Announces Redemption of $649 Million of Institutional Senior Secured Notes

(July 29, 2021) — Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) today announced that its subsidiaries, Triton Container International Limited (“TCIL”) and TAL International Container Corporation (“TALICC”), have given notice of their intention to redeem approximately $649 million in aggregate principal amount of their outstanding institutional senior secured notes (collectively, the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on August 30, 2021 (“Redemption Date”) in accordance with the optional redemption provisions in the agreements governing the Notes.

The Notes to be redeemed are the following:

TCIL Notes

  • $38,300,000 principal amount of 6.60% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2010-A-2 due April 30, 2022 (CUSIP No. 89675*AP2)
  • $11,700,000 principal amount of 6.65% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2010-A-4 due April 30, 2022 (CUSIP No. 89675*AR8)
  • $86,400,000 principal amount of 5.15% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2011-A-2 due June 30, 2023 (CUSIP No. G8967#AJ2)
  • $5,000,000 principal amount of 4.28% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2011-B-1 due September 30, 2021 (CUSIP No. G8967#AK9)
  • $87,000,000 principal amount of 4.98% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2011-B-2 due September 30, 2023 (CUSIP No. G8967#AL7)
  • $15,714,285 principal amount of 4.28% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2012-A-1 due October 31, 2022 (CUSIP No. G8967#AM5)
  • $176,000,000 principal amount of 4.89% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2012-A-2 due October 31, 2024 (CUSIP No. G8967#AN3)
  • $17,142,857 principal amount of 3.71% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2014-A-1 due June 30, 2024 (CUSIP No. G8967#AP8)
  • $55,000,000 principal amount of 4.26% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2014-A-2 due June 30, 2026 (CUSIP No. G8967#AQ6)
  • $4,560,000 principal amount of 3.23% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2015-A-1 due March 31, 2022 (CUSIP No. G8967#AR4)
  • $6,514,286 principal amount of 3.61% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2015-A-2 due March 31, 2025 (CUSIP No. G8967#AS2)
  • $53,800,000 principal amount of 3.91% Senior Secured Notes, Series 2015-A-3 due March 31, 2027 (CUSIP No. G8967#AT0)

TALICC Notes

  • $91,800,000 principal amount of 5.41% Senior Secured Notes, due April 30, 2024 (CUSIP No. 87408# AB7)

The total redemption price of the Notes includes the approximately $649 million of aggregate principal amount, together with an estimated make-whole premium of approximately $44 million, to be finalized either one business day prior to the Redemption Date in the case of TCIL or two business days prior to the redemption date in the case of TALICC. The redemption price will also include accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

