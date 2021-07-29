checkAd

Global Arena Holding Preps for Annual Stockholders’ Meeting—September 7, 2021

New York, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth — is pleased to announce that the Company has mailed out a Proxy Packet to all of its Stockholders as of the record date of July 8, 2021, giving notice of the Company’s upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting scheduled for September 7, 2021.

While the Proxy Packet will offer the Stockholders of Record a detailed description of the items that will be discussed and voted on, management believes it to be prudent to briefly touch upon what the main discussion points of the meeting will be for the benefit of all GAHC stockholders.  These points are as follows:

·       Re-election of members to the Board of Directors;

·       Authorization of an increase in the Company’s authorized capital stock;

·       Authorization of a reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares; and

·       Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

In the next two weeks, management will host a brief webinar to provide clarity on these points.  The ‘Re-election of members to the Board of Directors’, and ‘Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’ are straight forward points.  However, both the increase to the Company’s authorized capital stock and the reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares require more insight; particularly as management views these actions as both necessary and beneficial to the Company’s overall growth potential.

John S. Matthews, the Chairman and CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated, “We are very happy with the Company’s overall progress, especially our operating subsidiary, Global Election Services Inc.  And in order to continue on that trajectory, there are a number of pending deals and imminent opportunities we really need to consummate this year.  Therefore, having an ability to appropriately adjust the cap table in support of our continued growth and value proposition is paramount and we will handle this responsibility with care.”

