BC Hydro Approves Power Service to Affinor Growers Vertical Farming Showcase in Abbotsford BC

This greenhouse construction milestone enables Affinor management to plan and commit to timelines for year-round, commercial strawberry production. The 15,000 sf, showcase, polycarbonate greenhouse is substantially complete. The Company expects to deliver vine ripened strawberries to local markets later this year.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“ Affinor ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce BC Hydro has completed their final inspection and has scheduled connection of the main power supply to the new greenhouse on or before Aug 15 th 2021.

Affinor CEO Nick Brusatore comments: “Getting this first facility up and running begins our 5 year business plan to grow across Canada. Leveraging our patented technology and QA processes is initially focused on strawberries, but soon we expect to expand into other fresh food products and high quality, sustainable cannabis micro-cultivation.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

