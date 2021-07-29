checkAd

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 22:30  |   |   |   

Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $1.3 million compared to net income of $1.0 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.40 and $0.37, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share (split adjusted) of $0.32 and $0.31, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $5.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share (split adjusted) were $1.66 and $1.57, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.15 and $1.07, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company reported the following key achievements during the year ended June 30, 2021:

  • Total deposits increased $45.8 million or 9.9% to $506.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $460.8 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Total mortgage loans originated for sale were $194.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2021.
  • Time deposits decreased $48.6 million, or 30.8%, to $109.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $157.6 million at June 30, 2020.

Home Federal Bank announced that its Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, payable March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 22, 2021. Under the terms of the stock split, the Company’s stockholders received a dividend of one share for every share held on the record date. The dividend was paid in authorized but unissued shares of common stock of the Company. The par value of the Company's stock was not affected by the split and remained at $0.01 per share. The outstanding shares of stock after the split increased from approximately 1.7 million shares to 3.4 million shares.

In light of the events surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company is continually assessing the effects of the pandemic on its employees, customers and communities. In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was enacted. The CARES Act contains many provisions related to banking, lending, mortgage forbearance and taxation. The Company has worked diligently to help support its customers through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”), loan modifications and loan deferrals. On December 27, 2020, the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the “Economic Aid Act”) became law. The Economic Aid Act extended the authority to make SBA PPP loans through May 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Home Federal Bank has funded 597 SBA PPP loans totaling approximately $68.8 million to existing customers and key prospects located primarily in our trade area of NW Louisiana. Our commercial lenders and operational support staff have worked diligently to accomplish what seemed to be an insurmountable task in providing a lifeline to our small community businesses. We believe the customer interaction during this time provides a real opportunity to broaden and deepen our customer relationships while benefiting our community. We have had $38.6 million of SBA PPP loans that have been forgiven which represents 56.1% of the total amount of loans funded. The provision for loan losses for the year ended June 30, 2021 was $1.8 million compared to $1.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.

The increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a $400,000, or 88.9%, decrease in provision for loan losses, and an increase of $56,000, or 5.8%, in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $112,000, or 3.4%, in non-interest expense, a $70,000, or 26.2% increase in provision for income taxes and a decrease of $15,000, or 0.4%, in net interest income. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $447,000, or 8.7%, decrease in total interest income, partially offset by a $432,000, or 39.9% decrease in total interest expense, primarily due to a decrease of 54 basis points in the average rate on total interest-bearing deposits. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.08% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase in net income for the year ended June 30, 2021 resulted primarily from a $1.8 million, or 11.6%, increase in net interest income, an increase of $1.6 million, or 39.8%, in non-interest income, a $91,000, or 4.8%, decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase of $1.4 million, or 11.3%, in non-interest expense, and an increase of $488,000, or 51.0%, in provision for income taxes. The increase in net interest income for the year was primarily due to a $1.9 million, or 35.9%, decrease in total interest expense, partially offset by $91,000, or 0.4%, decrease in total interest income. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 3.07% for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.13% for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.31% for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.46% for the year ended June 30, 2020.

The following tables set forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,
   2021
   2020 
  Average   Average   Average   Average
  Balance   Yield/Rate   Balance   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans receivable $ 352,395   4.94 %   $ 365,917   5.23 %
Investment securities   76,806   1.66       65,252   2.10  
Interest-earning deposits    102,944   0.11         46,659   0.15  
Total interest-earning assets $ 532,145   3.53 %   $ 477,828   4.31 %
               
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings accounts $ 126,506   0.39 %   $   79,179   0.81 %
NOW accounts   48,552   0.12       37,718   0.34  
Money market accounts   84,934   0.15       74,188   0.45  
Certificates of deposit    117,990   1.55        160,033   1.95  
Total interest-bearing deposits   377,982   0.66       351,118   1.20  
Other bank borrowings   1,774   3.39       1,927   3.33  
FHLB advances     870   5.07         1,085   4.79  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 380,626   0.68 %   $ 354,130   1.23 %


  For the Year ended June 30,
   2021     2020 
  Average   Average   Average   Average
  Balance   Yield/Rate   Balance   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans receivable $ 366,546   5.16 %   $ 340,302   5.42 %
Investment securities   65,721   1.87       69,073   2.26  
Interest-earning deposits   79,028   0.13       29,326   1.17  
Total interest-earning assets $ 511,295   3.96 %   $ 438,701   4.64 %
               
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings accounts $ 108,592   0.52 %   $ 63,719   1.10 %
NOW accounts   44,655   0.20       33,206   0.53  
Money market accounts   77,198   0.28       74,190   0.98  
Certificates of deposit   138,603   1.68       167,666   2.05  
Total interest-bearing deposits   369,048   0.87       338,781   1.49  
Other bank borrowings
   1,991   3.21       1,228   4.23  
FHLB advances   923   4.88       1,197   4.76  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 371,962   0.89 %   $ 341,206   1.51 %


The $56,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to an increase of $62,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $37,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $38,000 increase in loss on sale of real estate, and a $5,000 decrease in income from bank owned life insurance. The $1.6 million increase in non-interest income for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in gain on sale of loans, and an increase of $15,000 in other non-interest income, partially offset by a $219,000 decrease in gain on sale of securities, a $42,000 increase in loss on sale of real estate, a $28,000 decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $12,000 decrease in income from bank owned life insurance. The Company sells most of its long-term fixed rate residential mortgage loan originations primarily in order to manage interest rate risk.

The $112,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, is primarily attributable to increases of $84,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $40,000 in data processing expense, $39,000 in advertising expense, $34,000 in audit and examination fees, $26,000 in other non-interest expenses, and $9,000 in loan and collection expense. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $89,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $22,000 in legal fees, $6,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, and $3,000 in deposit insurance premiums expense. The $1.4 million increase in non-interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior year, is primarily attributable to increases of $978,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $200,000 in real estate owned valuation adjustment expense, $176,000 in data processing expense, $88,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, $69,000 in other non-interest expenses, $49,000 in loan and collection expense, $48,000 in audit and examination fees expense, partially offset by decreases of $100,000 in advertising expense, $52,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $43,000 in legal fees, and $13,000 in occupancy and equipment expense.

At June 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $565.7 million, an increase of $47.5 million, or 9.2%, compared to total assets of $518.2 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in assets was comprised primarily of increases in cash and cash equivalents of $49.5 million, or 90.3%, from $54.9 million at June 30, 2020 to $104.4 million at June 30, 2021, investment securities of $21.3 million, or 33.9%, from $62.9 million at June 30, 2020 to $84.3 million at June 30, 2021, premises and equipment of $1.7 million, or 12.7%, from $13.2 million at June 30, 2020 to $14.9 million at June 30, 2021, and deferred tax assets of $62,000, or 8.2%, from $757,000 at June 30, 2020 to $819,000 at June 30, 2021. These increases were partially offset by decreases in loans receivable, net of $23.5 million, or 6.5%, from $359.9 million at June 30, 2020 to $336.4 million at June 30, 2021, other assets of $632,000, or 5.9%, from $10.8 million at June 30, 2020 to $10.1 million at June 30, 2021, real estate owned of $567,000, or 59.7%, from $950,000 at June 30, 2020 to $383,000 at June 30, 2021, and loans held-for-sale of $371,000, or 2.5%, from $14.8 million at June 30, 2020 to $14.4 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in investment securities was primarily due to security purchases of $52.9 million offset by principal repayments on mortgage backed securities of $28.2 million and a redemption of FHLB stock for $2.4 million.

Total liabilities increased $45.3 million, or 9.7%, from $467.7 million at June 30, 2020 to $513.0 million at June 30, 2021 primarily due to increases in total deposits of $45.8 million, or 9.9%, to $506.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $460.8 million at June 30, 2020, and $100,000, or 4.3%, in other borrowings from $2.3 million at June 30, 2020 to $2.4 million at June 30, 2021, partially offset by a decrease of $372,000, or 10.6% in other liabilities from $3.5 million at June 30, 2020 to $3.1 million at June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $193,000, or 18.2%, in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank from $1.1 million at June 30, 2020 to $867,000 at June 30, 2021. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $45.3 million, or 54.1%, increase in savings deposits from $83.8 million at June 30, 2020 to $129.1 million at June 30, 2021, a $27.6 million, or 26.7%, increase in non-interest bearing deposits from $103.4 million at June 30, 2020 to $131.0 million at June 30, 2021, a $13.5 million, or 18.1%, increase in money market deposits from $74.6 million at June 30, 2020 to $88.2 million at June 30, 2021, and an increase in NOW accounts of $7.9 million, or 19.1%, from $41.4 million at June 30, 2020 to $49.3 million at June 30, 2021, partially offset by a decrease of $48.6 million, or 30.8%, in certificates of deposit from $157.6 million at June 30, 2020 to $109.0 million at June 30, 2021. The Company had $10.7 million in brokered deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to $16.1 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank was primarily due to principal paydowns on amortizing advances.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $1.4 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $7.2 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2020, consisting of six commercial real estate loans to one borrower, two single-family residential loans, and one commercial real estate property and one single family residence in other real estate owned at June 30, 2021, compared to five single-family residential loans, five commercial real estate loans to one borrower, one lot loan, one land loan and two commercial real estate properties in other real estate owned at June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets from $7.2 million at June 30, 2020 to $1.4 million at June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a payoff of $2.0 million on one lot loan and one land loan to the same borrower, a write-down of $907,000 on a lot loan, a write-down of $1.0 million on a commercial real estate loan, and the paydown of a portion of the collateral on the same commercial real estate loan totaling $449,000. At June 30, 2021, the Company had two single family residential loans, and eight commercial real estate loans to one borrower classified as substandard compared to four single family residential loans, two commercial land and lot development loans, and six commercial real estate loans to one borrower classified as substandard at June 30, 2020. There were no loans classified as doubtful at June 30, 2021 or June 30, 2020.

Shareholders’ equity increased $2.2 million, or 4.3%, to $52.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $50.5 million at June 30, 2020. The primary reasons for the changes in shareholders’ equity from June 30, 2020 were net income of $5.4 million, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $592,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $587,000, partially offset by the acquisition of Company stock of $2.6 million, dividends paid totaling $1.1 million, and a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income of $640,000.

The Company repurchased 159,024 shares of its common stock during the year ended June 30, 2021 at an average price per share of $13.05. On November 18, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a tenth stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to 170,000 shares (split adjusted). As of June 30, 2021, there were 134,600 shares remaining for repurchase under the tenth stock repurchase program.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, and “intend”, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, or “may”. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and operations as well as its impact on general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes including actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, in each case as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company’s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services and fees.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
         
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
    (Unaudited)
ASSETS        
         
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 104,405   $ 54,871
Debt Securities available-for-sale at fair value     29,550     42,060
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value June 30, 2021: $54,608;
June 30, 2020: $21,879) 		    54,706     20,858
Loans held-for-sale     14,427     14,798
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses (June 30, 2021: $4,121;
June 30, 2020: $4,081) 		    336,394     359,927
Premises and equipment, net     14,915     13,235
Deferred tax asset     819     757
Real estate owned     383     950
Other assets     10,132     10,764
         
        Total assets   $ 565,731   $ 518,220
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Deposits   $  506,596   $  460,810
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas     867     1,060
Other Borrowings     2,400     2,300
Other liabilities     3,143     3,515
         
        Total liabilities     513,006     467,685
         
Shareholders’ equity        52,725        50,535
         
        Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 565,731   $ 518,220


Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020
               
Interest income              
    Loans, including fees $ 4,339     $ 4,773     $ 18,913     $ 18,435
    Investment securities   --       9       5       52
    Mortgage-backed securities   318       341       1,223       1,559
    Other interest-earning assets        28             9            104            290
         Total interest income   4,685       5,132       20,245       20,336
Interest expense              
    Deposits   624       1,053       3,195       5,045
    Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   11       13       45       57
    Other bank borrowings      15          16       64       52
         Total interest expense   650       1,082        3,304        5,154
            Net interest income   4,035       4,050       16,941       15,182
               
Provision for loan losses        50           450       1,800       1,891
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,985       3,600       15,141       13,291
               
Non-interest income              
       Gain on sale of loans   766       729       4,319       2,480
       Loss on sale of real estate and fixed assets   (42 )     (4 )     (42 )     --
       Gain on sale of securities   --       --       --       219
       Income on Bank-Owned Life Insurance   29       34       127       139
       Service charges on deposit accounts   260       198       991       1,019
       Other income        14            14            57            42
               
            Total non-interest income     1,027          971       5,452        3,899
               
Non-interest expense              
     Compensation and benefits   2,114       2,030       8,665       7,687
     Occupancy and equipment   357       446       1,514       1,527
     Data processing   179       139       750       574
     Audit and examination fees   54       20       233       185
     Franchise and bank shares tax   105       111       407       459
     Advertising   72       33       190       290
     Legal fees   97       119       452       495
     Loan and collection   100       91       366       317
     Real estate owned valuation adjustment   --       --       200       --
     Deposit insurance premium   34       37       137       49
     Other expenses      266          240           869           800
               
            Total non-interest expense    3,378        3,266       13,783       12,383
               
      Income before income taxes   1,634       1,305       6,810       4,807
Provision for income tax expense   337       267         1,445         957
               
NET INCOME $ 1,297     $ 1,038     $ 5,365     $ 3,850
               
EARNINGS PER SHARE              
               
      Basic $   0.40     $   0.32     $ 1.66     $ 1.15
      Diluted $ 0.37     $ 0.31     $ 1.57     $ 1.07


  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
   2021    2020    2021    2020
Selected Operating Ratios(1):              
     Average interest rate spread   2.85 %     3.08 %     3.07 %     3.13 %
     Net interest margin   3.04 %     3.40 %     3.31 %     3.46 %
     Return on average assets   0.91 %     0.82 %     0.98 %     0.83 %
     Return on average equity   9.88 %     8.27 %     10.45 %     7.74 %
               
Asset Quality Ratios(2):              
     Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.24 %     1.34 %     0.24 %     1.34 %
     Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans   420.70 %     58.56 %     420.70 %     58.56 %
     Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable   1.21 %     1.12 %     1.21 %     1.12 %
               
Per Share Data:              
     Shares outstanding at period end   3,350,966       3,449,024       3,350,966       3,449,024  
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
         Basic           3,206,916       3,288,302       3,230,499       3,363,632  
         Diluted   3,498,976       3,425,812       3,426,203       3,594,770  
     Tangible book value at period end $ 15.73     $ 14.65     $ 15.73     $ 14.65  
                 
(1)        Ratios for the three month periods are annualized.              
(2)        Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.               





CONTACT: James R. Barlow
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
(318) 222-1145




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 Shreveport, Louisiana, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $1.3 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board