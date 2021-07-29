US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Strong industrial trends and solid momentum continued into the second quarter, driving revenue growth across all of our business segments,” commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Feeler. “We are pleased with the strong revenue growth in our Waste Solutions segment Base Business driven by improved fundamentals. Delays in our Event Business from ongoing pandemic challenges shifted volume to the second half of 2021 and into 2022. Combined with a less favorable service mix, and early project completions, this led to margin pressure in our Waste Solutions segment and caused the shortfall in our adjusted EBITDA. This is a short-term headwind, and we expect to see improvement in the coming months.

Our Field Services segment saw impressive double-digit growth, more than offsetting the strong Covid-19 decontamination work from last year’s second quarter, and our Energy Waste segment continues to experience sequential growth and positive trends. Overall, I am pleased with our execution, and would like to thank our talented team for their continued dedication in these challenging times. We remain focused on executing our strategy to drive long-term growth and value creation.”

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Revenue was $240.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 13% compared to $213.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the Waste Solutions segment was $108.4 million compared to $103.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by a 7% increase in Base Business partially offset by a 13% decline in Event Business and an 11% increase in transportation revenue compared to the same period in 2020.

Revenue for the Field Services segment was $124.7 million, up 20% from $103.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and benefitted from increases across substantially all service lines compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the Energy Waste segment was $7.7 million compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 resulting from recovering oil demand and higher rig counts.

Net loss was $4.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.11 and compares to adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.08 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.10 compared to $0.13 for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.2 million compared to $38.7 million in the same quarter last year.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Revenue for the first six months of 2021 grew 3% to $469.4 million compared to $454.6 million in the first six months of 2020.

Net loss was $5.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021 compared to a net loss of $303.3 million, or $9.73 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.18 for the first six months of 2021 compared adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.04 for the first six months of 2020.

Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.24 for the first six months of 2021 compared to $0.47 for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted free cash flow was $25.3 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $34.6 million in the first six months of 2020.

Definitions and reconciliations of net loss to adjusted EBITDA, loss per diluted share to adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, loss per diluted share to cash earnings per diluted share, and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (“ESG”)

Providing environmental solutions for customers’ complex needs is the very heart of what US Ecology does, and the Company has compiled a nearly 70-year history of regulatory and operational expertise. This week, US Ecology released its 2020 ESG Supplemental Report, which is available at www.usecology.com, detailing the important work the Company has done over the last year to protect human health and the environment. In 2020, US Ecology managed more than 4.6 billion pounds of customers’ hazardous waste and utilized 39% of its power from renewable energy sources. Additionally, the Company provided more than 46,000 hours of special paid time off to its team members related to the Covid-19 pandemic. US Ecology has a goal of recycling 1 million pounds of aerosol cans in 2021 and will continue to work with its customers and partners to drive their ESG initiatives.

2021 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

“We are encouraged by the underlying industrial trends and pace of business activity as conditions strengthen across our operating segments,” commented Feeler. “That said, strong business activity across our segments and industrial recovery is not sufficient to offset this quarter’s Event Business deferrals, early project completions and lower contribution levels of large-scale emergency response events. Several of our larger Event Business projects have shifted and will now benefit 2022. The ongoing pandemic induced challenges, as well as the transportation and labor issues all industrial companies are navigating, contributed to the project related delays we are experiencing. Our guidance entering the year also assumed a certain level of large-scale emergency response contribution, which has not materialized in the first half of 2021, and we anticipate navigating inflationary pressures in the second half of the year in areas such as labor, supplies and treatment reagents. While these factors are impacting our guidance for the remainder of the year, we are confident our business fundamentals remain strong, and we look forward to benefiting from a healthy pipeline of Event Business opportunities and improved bidding activity that we expect to see in 2022.”

The Company expects revenue for the full year in 2021 to be between $940 million and $990 million, consistent with previous guidance. The Company now expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $165 million and $175 million, compared to the previous range of $175 million to $185 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $0.37 to $0.60 compared to the previous guidance range of $0.65 to $0.88. Adjusted free cashflow is expected to be between $42 million and $57 million compared to the previous guidance range of $60 million to $77 million.

The Company’s revised 2021 business outlook is summarized in the table below:

(in millions, except per share data) Waste Solutions Field Services Energy Waste Total Company Revenue $422 - $442 $490 - $516 $28 - $32 $940 - $990 Adjusted EBITDA $178 - $184 $81 - $84 $7 - $9 $165 - $175 Adjusted earnings per diluted share n/a n/a n/a $0.37 - $0.60 Cash earnings per share n/a n/a n/a $1.13 - $1.36 Adjusted free cashflow n/a n/a n/a $42 - $57 Capital Expenditures $62 -$64 $14 - $16 $4 - $5 $85 - $90

The following table reconciles projected net income to projected adjusted EBITDA guidance range:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Projected Net Income $ 11,930 $ 19,080 Income tax expense 5,545 8,395 Interest expense, net 27,821 27,821 Foreign currency loss (gain) 726 726 Other income (4,065) (4,065) Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 72,396 72,396 Amortization of intangible assets 34,808 34,808 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 5,339 5,339 Business development and integration expenses 2,574 2,574 Share-based compensation 7,926 7,926 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,000 $ 175,000





The following table reconciles projected earnings per diluted share to projected adjusted earnings per diluted share and to projected cash earnings per diluted share:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2021

Low High Projected earnings per diluted share $ 0.38 $ 0.61 Adjustments: Plus: Business development and integration expenses 0.06 0.06 Less: Gain on minority interest investment (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) 0.01 0.01 Projected adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.60 Plus: projected amortization of Intangible assets 0.76 0.76 Projected cash earnings per diluted share $ 1.13 $ 1.36 Shares used in earnings per diluted share calculation (in thousands) 31,376 31,376





The following table reconciles projected net cash provided by operating activities to projected adjusted free cash flow:

Year Ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands) Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance Projected net cash provided by operating activities $ 123,249 $ 133,249 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (90,000 ) (85,000 ) Plus: Business development and integration expenses, net of tax 1,778 1,778 Plus: Purchases of property and equipment for the Idaho facility rebuild 2,420 2,420 Plus: Payment of deferred/contingent purchase consideration 2,553 2,553 Plus: proceeds from sale of equipment 2,000 2,000 Projected Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 42,000 $ 57,000





Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance exclude gains on minority interest investments, business development and integration expenses and foreign currency translation gains or losses.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, radioactive and other specialty waste. US Ecology also provides a variety of vertically integrated field services including logistics and response at its customers in-field locations and through its network of 10-day transfer facilities. Logistics solutions include specialty waste packaging, collection lab pack, transportation, and total waste management. Response solutions include emergency response, oil spill response standby services, spill clean-up services, remediation, and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Waste Solutions $ 108,364 $ 103,043 $ 212,507 $ 212,434 Field Services 124,660 103,509 242,909 217,503 Energy Waste 7,749 7,366 13,976 24,701 Total 240,773 213,918 469,392 454,638 Gross profit (loss) Waste Solutions 35,666 42,216 70,617 81,523 Field Services 18,080 14,760 36,385 33,036 Energy Waste 807 (1,956 ) 424 2,900 Total 54,553 55,020 107,426 117,459 Selling, general & administrative expenses Waste Solutions 6,770 6,546 13,071 13,434 Field Services 12,333 11,379 25,058 24,232 Energy Waste 3,331 4,893 6,674 10,180 Corporate 28,735 26,878 57,734 54,225 Total 51,169 49,696 102,537 102,071 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges Field Services - - - 16,700 Energy Waste - - - 283,600 Operating income (loss) 3,384 5,324 4,889 (284,912 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 390 153 663 242 Interest expense (7,521 ) (7,853 ) (14,878 ) (17,163 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (355 ) (671 ) (726 ) 266 Other 196 125 3,906 296 Total other expense (7,290 ) (8,246 ) (11,035 ) (16,359 ) Loss before income taxes (3,906 ) (2,922 ) (6,146 ) (301,271 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 257 2,261 (1,187 ) 1,998 Net loss $ (4,163 ) $ (5,183 ) $ (4,959 ) $ (303,269 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (9.73 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (9.73 ) Shares used in loss per share calculation: Basic 31,137 31,054 31,121 31,179 Diluted 31,137 31,054 31,121 31,179 Dividends paid per share $ - $ - $ - $ 0.18





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,194 $ 73,848 Receivables, net 250,283 241,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,687 28,379 Income tax receivable 18,350 18,279 Total current assets 382,514 362,484 Property and equipment, net 447,862 456,637 Operating lease assets 46,125 51,474 Restricted cash and investments 5,900 5,598 Intangible assets, net 506,897 523,988 Goodwill 413,761 413,037 Other assets 22,714 18,065 Total assets $ 1,825,773 $ 1,831,283 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,837 $ 35,881 Deferred revenue 19,886 15,267 Accrued liabilities 45,652 59,296 Accrued salaries and benefits 31,534 30,918 Income tax payable 46 977 Short-term borrowings 6,269 - Current portion of long-term debt 3,359 3,359 Current portion of closure and post-closure obligations 7,632 6,471 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,430 17,048 Total current liabilities 180,645 169,217 Long-term debt 774,804 782,484 Long-term closure and post-closure obligations 89,892 89,398 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,540 35,069 Other long-term liabilities 20,510 32,201 Deferred income taxes, net 118,799 120,983 Total liabilities 1,216,190 1,229,352 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 818,913 820,567 Retained deficit (193,411 ) (188,452 ) Treasury stock (11,033 ) (15,841 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,201 ) (14,658 ) Total stockholders’ equity 609,583 601,931 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,825,773 $ 1,831,283





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (4,959 ) $ (303,269 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 36,197 36,396 Amortization of intangible assets 17,915 18,634 Accretion of closure and post-closure obligations 2,373 2,533 Change in fair value of minority interest investment (3,509 ) - Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (2,126 ) 1,020 Deferred income taxes (4,311 ) (2,093 ) Share-based compensation expense 4,035 3,088 Share-based payment of business development and integration expenses 298 973 Unrecognized tax benefits 25 52 Net (gain) loss on disposition of assets (174 ) 188 Amortization of debt discount 80 490 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,262 679 Goodwill impairment charges - 300,300 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 282 (3,282 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisitions): Receivables (7,819 ) 43,619 Income tax receivable (62 ) 380 Other assets 146 (5,235 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,076 (32,218 ) Deferred revenue 4,491 2,702 Accrued salaries and benefits 566 (6,481 ) Income tax payable (946 ) 1,848 Closure and post-closure obligations (766 ) (798 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 44,074 59,526 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (26,431 ) (35,957 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,999 788 Purchases of restricted investments (913 ) (902 ) Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 939 752 Minority interest investment (712 ) - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (3,309 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,118 ) (38,628 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 23,506 72,353 Payments on short-term borrowings (17,237 ) (68,375 ) Payments on long-term debt (8,250 ) (2,250 ) Payment of equipment financing obligations (2,949 ) (3,046 ) Payment of contingent consideration liabilities (2,553 ) (2,085 ) Deferred financing costs paid (957 ) (1,026 ) Repurchases of common stock (465 ) (18,332 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 90,000 Dividends paid - (5,667 ) Other - 27 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,905 ) 61,599 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 1,624 (1,303 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,675 81,194 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 75,104 42,140 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 86,779 $ 123,334





EXHIBIT A

Non-GAAP Results and Reconciliations

US Ecology reports adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share results and adjusted free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and believes that such information provides analysts, stockholders, and other users information to better understand the Company’s operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Items excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our business development and integration expenses, which may vary significantly quarter to quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, accretion of closure and post-closure liabilities, foreign currency gain/loss, non-cash impairment charges, business development and integration expenses and other income/expense.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net loss and adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (4,163 ) $ (5,183 ) $ (4,959 ) $ (303,269 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 257 2,261 (1,187 ) 1,998 Interest expense 7,521 7,853 14,878 17,163 Interest income (390 ) (153 ) (663 ) (242 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) 355 671 726 (266 ) Other income (196 ) (125 ) (3,906 ) (296 ) Goodwill impairment charges - - - 300,300 Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 17,963 18,418 36,197 36,396 Amortization of intangible assets 8,780 9,193 17,915 18,634 Share-based compensation 2,107 1,524 4,035 3,088 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 1,191 1,267 2,373 2,533 Business development and integration expenses 785 2,973 2,005 5,880 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,210 $ 38,699 $ 67,414 $ 81,919

Adjusted (Loss) Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share as net loss adjusted for the after-tax impact of the gain on a minority interest investment, the after-tax impact of business development and integration costs, the after-tax impact of non-cash goodwill impairment charges, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses, divided by the number of diluted shares used in the loss per diluted share calculation.

The gain on a minority interest investment excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation represents an increase in the fair value of our investment based on a recent observable transaction in the equity of the entity. Impairment charges excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation are related to the Company’s assessment of goodwill associated with its Energy Waste and international businesses. Business development and integration costs excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation relate to expenses incurred to evaluate businesses for potential acquisition or costs related to closing and integrating successfully acquired businesses and transaction expenses. The foreign currency translation gains or losses excluded from the loss per diluted share calculation are related to intercompany loans between our Canadian subsidiaries and the U.S. parent which have been established as part of our tax and treasury management strategy. These intercompany loans are payable in Canadian dollars (“CAD”) requiring us to revalue the outstanding loan balance through our consolidated income statement based on the CAD/United States currency movements from period to period.

We believe excluding the gain on minority interest investment, business development and integration costs, non-cash impairment charges, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses provides meaningful information to investors regarding the operational and financial performance of the Company.

Cash Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines cash earnings per diluted share as adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share (see definition above) plus amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net loss and loss per diluted share to adjusted net (loss) earnings and adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share and cash earnings per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense) Net (loss)

income per share (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense) Net (loss)

income per share As Reported $ (3,906 ) $ (257 ) $ (4,163 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (2,922 ) $ (2,261 ) $ (5,183 ) $ (0.17 ) Adjustments: Plus: Business development and integration expenses 785 (216 ) 569 0.01 2,973 (818 ) 2,155 0.07 Foreign currency loss 355 (98 ) 257 0.01 671 (185 ) 486 0.02 As Adjusted $ (2,766 ) $ (571 ) $ (3,337 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 722 $ (3,264 ) $ (2,542 ) $ (0.08 ) Plus: Amortization of intangible assets $ 8,780 $ (2,424 ) 6,356 0.21 $ 9,193 $ (2,535 ) 6,658 0.21 Cash earnings per diluted share $ 6,014 $ (2,995 ) $ 3,019 $ 0.10 $ 9,915 $ (5,799 ) $ 4,116 $ 0.13 Shares used in loss per diluted share calculation 31,137 31,054 (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense) Net (loss)

income per share (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense) Net (loss)

income per share As Reported $ (6,146 ) $ 1,187 $ (4,959 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (301,271 ) $ (1,998 ) $ (303,269 ) $ (9.73 ) Adjustments: Less: Gain on minority interest investment (3,509 ) 965 (2,544 ) (0.08 ) - - - - Plus: Goodwill impairment charges - - - - 300,300 - 300,300 9.63 Plus: Business development and integration expenses 2,005 (551 ) 1,454 0.05 5,880 (1,617 ) 4,263 0.14 Foreign currency loss (gain) 726 (200 ) 526 0.01 (266 ) 73 (193 ) - As Adjusted $ (6,924 ) $ 1,401 $ (5,523 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 4,643 $ (3,542 ) $ 1,101 $ 0.04 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets $ 17,915 $ (4,935 ) 12,980 0.42 $ 18,634 $ (5,114 ) 13,520 0.43 Cash earnings per diluted share $ 10,991 $ (3,534 ) $ 7,457 $ 0.24 $ 23,277 $ (8,656 ) $ 14,621 $ 0.47 Shares used in (loss) earnings per diluted share calculation 31,121 31,179

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property plant and equipment, plus business development and integration expenses, plus payments of deferred/contingent purchase consideration, plus purchases of property and equipment for the Grand View, Idaho facility rebuild, plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,611 $ 30,180 $ 44,074 $ 59,526 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (16,817 ) (16,826 ) (26,431 ) (35,957 ) Plus: Business development and integration expenses, net of tax 569 2,155 1,454 4,263 Plus: Purchases of property and equipment for the Idaho facility rebuild 305 179 1,636 1,990 Plus: Payment of deferred/contingent purchase consideration 2,553 3,000 2,553 4,000 Plus: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 376 7 1,999 788 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 11,597 $ 18,695 $ 25,285 $ 34,610

