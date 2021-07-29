checkAd

Cellectis to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8AM EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS – EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) (the “Company”), a gene-editing platform company with clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs using allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells and gene therapy programs for monogenic diseases, announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and first six-month period ending June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of the US market. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CET on Friday, August 6, 2021, prior to the open of the US market.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

US & Canada only: +1 (877) 407-3104

International: +1 (201) 493-6792

In addition, a replay of the call will be available until August 20th, by calling +1 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); +1 201-612-7415 (Toll Free International).

Conference ID: 13721394

About Cellectis 

Cellectis is a gene editing company, developing first of its kind therapeutic products. Cellectis utilizes an  allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hematopeitic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 21 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. 

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates for multiple cancers including r/r AML, r/r B-ALL and r/r MM. .HEAL is a new platform focusing on hematopeitic stem cells to treat blood disorders, immunodeficiencies and lysosomal  storage diseases. 

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.  

