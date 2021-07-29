checkAd

Thryv Shortlisted for the SaaS Awards for Second Year

Dallas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, is proud to announce it has been shortlisted for the second year in a row for the SaaS Awards, an international award recognizing innovation in software solutions. 

Thryv is shortlisted for the category: Best SaaS Product for Customer Services / CRM, along with 15 other finalists. The award is given to the SaaS product that best allows businesses to support their customers. Entries must illustrate customer service and CRM that supports the end-to-end user journey with evidence of success in client testimonials. 

In a recent testimonial, Thryv user Karen Brockington, owner of The Brockington Firm LLC, a financial services firm in Owings Mills, Md., discusses how Thryv helps her grow her business, improve customer communication and deliver a professional appearance. 

“As the company began to grow, I needed more of a compact way to be able to interact with my clients,” Brockington said. “Thryv has helped me solve those issues by combining a great system for me to communicate not just with my clients, but also with the outside world. It has allowed me to be able send communications all at once to all of my clients. … Thryv has allowed me to be able to do business well and to let people know we are professional and that we care about what we do.” 

James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, said, “Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. The shortlisted candidates announced today, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names. Our judges have some incredibly difficult decisions to make before announcing the final winners in each category of the software awards at the end of August.” 

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on August 31, 2021. 

“This recognition from the SaaS Awards is a true testament to how our software solution is helping Thryv users create exceptional customer experiences for their clients,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “Our CRM is at the center of all user activity, including a verticalized structure with industry-specific functionality, a customer-facing portal and integration with communication, payments and all other customer-centric activity.” 

