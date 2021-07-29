checkAd

The Hillman Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results

CINCINNATI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) (the “Company” or “Hillman”) reported today selected financial results for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 8.4% to $375.7 million as compared to prior year quarter net sales of $346.7 million
  • Operating income decreased 5.9% to $19.5 million compared to $20.7 million in the prior year second quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 4.6% to $64.5 million compared to $61.6 million in the prior year quarter

Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights

  • Net sales for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021 increased 11.6% to $717.0 million as compared to $642.5 million in 2020
  • Operating income for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021 decreased 16.2% to $25.3 million as compared to $30.2 million in 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021 increased 8.9% to $112.3 million compared to $103.1 million in 2020

Doug Cahill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It has been an exciting time for Hillman with the closing of the transaction with Landcadia III and on July 15th ringing the bell and becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the symbol 'HLMN'. With the transaction complete and the recapitalization of our balance sheet, we are even better positioned to do what we do best, solved complexity, labor and logistics problems for best-in-class retailers from big box to your local hardware stores. I can't remember a time in the hardware and home improvement business when these were more important to our retailers than they are right now."

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021 on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 am Eastern time. Participants may join the call by dialing 1-(866)-673-2033, passcode: 8163153, a few minutes before the call start time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the Investor Info page of the Company’s website, which is located at www.ir.hillmangroup.com. Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

About Hillman
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) highly competitive markets that could adversely impact financial results (3) ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (4) seasonality; (5) large customer concentration; (6) ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company (8) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that will be included under the header “Risk Factors” set forth in Item 1A of the company’s annual report filed on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. All estimates of financial metrics in this presentation for fiscal 2021 and beyond are current as of July 29, 2021.


Contact
VP Investor Relations
Jennifer Hills
jennifer.hills@hillmangroup.com
(513) 975-5248

THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statement of Operating Income, GAAP Basis
(dollars in thousands)
Unaudited

    Thirteen Weeks
Ended
June 26, 2021 		  Thirteen Weeks
Ended
June 27, 2020 		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
June 26, 2021 		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
June 27, 2020
Net sales   $ 375,715     $ 346,710     $ 716,996     $ 642,546  
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)   215,967     196,402     417,265     362,813  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   111,662     94,970     214,841     184,723  
Depreciation   15,270     17,230     31,611     34,747  
Amortization   15,414     14,865     30,323     29,713  
Management fees to related party   88     196     214     321  
Other (income) expense   (2,195 )   2,319     (2,547 )   55  
Income from operations   19,509     20,728     25,289     30,174  
Interest expense, net   19,159     23,878     38,178     47,058  
Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures   3,152     3,184     6,304     6,336  
(Gain) loss on mark-to-market adjustment of interest rate swap   (751 )   (308 )   (1,424 )   1,942  
Investment income on trust common securities   (94 )   (94 )   (189 )   (189 )
Loss before income taxes   (1,957 )   (5,932 )   (17,580 )   (24,973 )
Income tax provision (benefit)   1,428     (895 )   (5,225 )   (5,132 )
Net loss   $ (3,385 )   $ (5,037 )   $ (12,355 )   $ (19,841 )


THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
Unaudited

    June 26,
2021 		  December 26,
2020
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 16,255     $ 21,520  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,586 ($2,395 - 2020)   146,865     121,228  
Inventories, net   482,645     391,679  
Other current assets   22,125     19,280  
Total current assets   667,890     553,707  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $260,692 ($236,031 - 2020)   174,466     182,674  
Goodwill   826,969     816,200  
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $322,230 ($291,434 - 2020)   826,949     825,966  
Operating lease right of use assets   85,312     76,820  
Deferred tax assets   2,728     2,075  
Other assets   12,739     11,176  
Total assets   $ 2,597,053     $ 2,468,618  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 229,618     $ 201,461  
Current portion of debt and capital leases   11,442     11,481  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   11,838     12,168  
Accrued expenses:        
Salaries and wages   16,738     29,800  
Pricing allowances   7,636     6,422  
Income and other taxes   2,647     5,986  
Interest   13,550     12,988  
Other accrued expenses   33,935     31,605  
Total current liabilities   327,404     311,911  
Long term debt   1,651,476     1,535,508  
Deferred tax liabilities   151,970     156,118  
Operating lease liabilities   78,204     68,934  
Other non-current liabilities   24,154     31,560  
Total liabilities   $ 2,233,208     $ 2,104,031  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)        
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020        
Common stock, $0.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020        
Additional paid-in capital   571,122     565,824  
Accumulated deficit   (184,204 )   (171,849 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (23,073 )   (29,388 )
Total stockholders' equity   363,845     364,587  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,597,053     $ 2,468,618  


THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(dollars in thousands)
Unaudited

    Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
June 26, 2021 		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
June 27, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (12,355 )   $ (19,841 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   61,934     64,460  
Deferred income taxes   (4,709 )   (4,771 )
Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization   1,800     1,879  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,537     2,669  
Asset impairment       210  
(Gain) on disposal of property and equipment       (337 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (1,212 )   (1,300 )
Other non-cash interest and change in value of interest rate swap   (1,424 )   1,942  
Changes in operating items:        
Accounts receivable   (23,547 )   (61,318 )
Inventories   (73,049 )   592  
Other assets   (15,786 )   1,307  
Accounts payable   22,443     4,475  
Other accrued liabilities   (17,471 )   21,690  
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities   (59,839 )   11,657  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of business, net of cash received   (39,102 )   (800 )
Capital expenditures   (22,684 )   (22,196 )
Net cash used for investing activities   (61,786 )   (22,996 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayments of senior term loans   (5,304 )   (5,304 )
Borrowings on senior term loans   35,000      
Financing fees   (1,027 )    
Borrowings on revolving credit loans   128,000     66,000  
Repayments of revolving credit loans   (42,000 )   (50,000 )
Principal payments under finance and capitalized lease obligations   (460 )   (411 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   1,761      
Net cash provided by financing activities   115,970     10,285  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   390     (315 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (5,265 )   (1,369 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   21,520     19,973  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 16,255     $ 18,604  


THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

    Thirteen Weeks
Ended
June 26, 2021 		  Thirteen Weeks
Ended
June 27, 2020 		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
June 26, 2021 		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
June 27, 2020
Net loss   $ (3,385 )   $ (5,037 )   $ (12,355 )   $ (19,841 )
Income tax benefit   1,428     (895 )   (5,225 )   (5,132 )
Interest expense, net   19,159     23,878     38,178     47,058  
Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures   3,152     3,184     6,304     6,336  
Investment income on trust common securities   (94 )   (94 )   (189 )   (189 )
Depreciation   15,270     17,230     31,611     34,747  
Amortization   15,414     14,865     30,323     29,713  
Mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps   (751 )   (308 )   (1,424 )   1,942  
EBITDA   $ 50,193     $ 52,823     $ 87,223     $ 94,634  
                 
Stock compensation expense   1,796     1,524     3,537     2,669  
Management fees   88     196     214     321  
Restructuring (1)       980     109     2,710  
Litigation expense (2)   6,322     1,893     10,282     2,674  
Acquisition and integration expense (3)   3,299     661     8,139     990  
Buy-back expense (4)   1,350         1,350      
Anti-dumping duties (5)   2,636         2,636      
Facility closures (6)       433         433  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (1,212 )   3,100     (1,212 )   (1,300 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 64,472     $ 61,610     $ 112,278     $ 103,131  


(1) Restructuring includes restructuring costs associated with restructuring in our Canada segment announced in 2018, including facility consolidation, severance, sale of property and equipment, and charges relating to exiting certain lines of business. Also included is restructuring in our United Stated business announced in 2019, including severance related to management realignment and the integration of sales and operating functions (see Note 9 - Restructuring of the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information). Finally, includes consulting and other costs associated with streamlining our manufacturing and distribution operations.
(2) Litigation expense includes legal fees associated with our ongoing litigation with KeyMe, Inc. (see Note 6 - Commitments and Contingencies of the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information).
(3) Acquisition and integration expense includes professional fees, non-recurring bonuses, and other costs related to the pending merger along with historical acquisitions.
(4) Infrequent buy backs associated with new business wins.
(5) Anti-dumping duties assessed related to the nail business for prior year purchases.
(6) Facility exits include costs associated with the closure of facilities in San Antonio, Texas.
   




