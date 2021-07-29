Fluent, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call on August 9, 2021 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com . Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.