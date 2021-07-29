OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

checkAd

RED BANK, New Jersey, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income available to common stockholders of $29.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $18.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $61.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $35.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information regarding the metrics):

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Six Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Return on average assets   1.03 %   1.12 %   0.67 %   1.07 %   0.66 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity   7.88     8.59     5.16     8.23     4.93  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 12.07     13.22     8.10     12.64     7.81  
Efficiency ratio   60.21     54.73     62.08     57.34     64.72  
Net interest margin   2.89     2.93     3.24     2.91     3.37  
                               
(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Core earnings1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $29.5 million and $55.9 million, respectively, or $0.49 and $0.93 per diluted share, respectively. Non-core operations had a favorable impact, net of tax, of $78,000 and $5.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Six Months Ended,
Core Ratios (Annualized)1: June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Return on average assets 1.02 %   0.94 %   0.81 %   0.98 %   0.92 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 12.04     11.04     9.69     11.55     10.94  
Efficiency ratio 60.06     58.37     56.69     59.21     56.01  

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Operations: Commercial banking expansion remains a strategic focus with seven commercial bankers added to the team in this quarter, for a total of 16 this year. This has contributed to a record loan pipeline of $628.6 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income increased by $412,000 to $74.0 million from $73.6 million in the prior linked quarter, as non-interest bearing deposits grew by $372.2 million year-to-date, reflecting the continued trend in improving deposit quality.
  • Expense Management: Operating expenses were $51.7 million and core operating expenses were $51.2 million, which includes the additional commercial banking hires, partially offset by savings related to four branch consolidations completed in April 2021. Since 2015, the Bank has consolidated 57 branch locations. Management will discuss the commercial banking expansion plans, digital banking investments, as well as expense management strategies in more detail at the Company’s previously announced Investor Day scheduled to take place at the Administrative Offices in Red Bank, New Jersey, on August 5, 2021.
  • Interchange Fees: Under the temporary relief provisions of a joint rule published by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Bank received relief from Dodd-Frank limitations on debit card interchange fees collected by banks with assets of $10 billion or more. The Bank will remain exempt from limits on debit card interchange fees until June 30, 2022.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased with our commercial banking expansion which is reflected in the second quarter loan pipeline of $628.6 million, a record level.” Mr. Maher added, “A few weeks ago, the Bank successfully completed the conversion of our core operating system with hundreds of thousands of customer accounts transferred to a new platform. The generational core systems upgrade will enhance our operational functionality and efficiencies, improve the customer experience and services, and enable the integration of customer accounts from our New York operations, previously Country Bank. We appreciate the tireless efforts of our employees and the patience of our customers as we completed the pivotal transition to the new core system.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on August 20, 2021 to common stockholders of record on August 9, 2021. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on August 16, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on July 30, 2021.

____________________________
1 Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, and ratios derived from core earnings, for the periods presented, excludes merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Results of Operations
Net income was favorably impacted by $78,000, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $3.7 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income was favorably impacted by $5.3 million, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $14.1 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Core earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $29.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $22.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $55.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $49.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income was favorably impacted by $5.2 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the prior linked quarter. Core earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased from $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased to $74.0 million and $147.6 million, respectively, as compared to $78.7 million and $158.3 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, reflecting a reduction in net interest margin, partly offset by an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $502.5 million and $791.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods, primarily concentrated in excess balance sheet liquidity. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, decreased by $506.7 million and $313.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased to 2.89% and 2.91%, respectively, from 3.24% and 3.37%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The net interest margin compression was primarily due to the excess balance sheet liquidity and the lower interest rate environment. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.50% and 0.55%, respectively, from 0.92% and 0.98%, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.27% and 0.32% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 0.57% and 0.63%, respectively, for the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $412,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, while the net interest margin decreased to 2.89%, compared to 2.93%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees, the net interest margin decreased to 2.73% from 2.75%. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.25% from 3.38% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to lower purchase accounting accretion and the impact of the lower interest rate environment on loan originations and securities purchases. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 0.60% in the prior linked quarter, due to repricing of deposit costs and maturities of higher yielding time deposits.

Benefit/Provision for Credit Losses
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the benefit for credit loss expense was $6.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, as compared to a provision for credit loss expense of $9.6 million and $19.6 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a benefit for credit loss expense of $620,000 in the prior linked quarter. The benefit for credit loss expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was significantly influenced by improved economic forecasts, including stronger employment levels and GDP growth, combined with stabilizing trends in the Bank’s asset quality.

Net loan charge-offs were $224,000 for the quarter and net loan recoveries were $56,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net loan recoveries of $232,000 and net loan charge-offs of $922,000 for the corresponding prior year periods, respectively, and net loan recoveries of $280,000 for the prior linked quarter. The six months ended June 30, 2020 included $949,000 in charge-offs on the sale of higher risk residential loans. Non-performing loans totaled $31.7 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $34.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $21.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Non-interest Income
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other income increased to $11.8 million and $32.6 million, respectively, as compared to $11.4 million and $25.1 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included non-core operations of $576,000 and $8.9 million, respectively, related to net gain on equity investments. Excluding this item, the decrease in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $2.4 million, as a result of lower activity, partially offset by increases in bankcard services of $850,000 due to lower card activity in the prior period as a result of the pandemic, fees and service charges of $556,000, and gain on sale of loans of $523,000.

Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $5.4 million, as a result of lower activity, partially offset by increases in gain on sale of loans of $2.3 million and bankcard services of $1.4 million due to lower card activity in the prior period as a result of the pandemic.

Excluding non-core operations, other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $1.3 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $1.0 million, as a result of lower activity, and gain on sale of loans of $637,000.

Non-interest Expense
Operating expenses decreased to $51.7 million and $103.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to $55.9 million and $118.7 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included $472,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included $4.9 million and $16.0 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding non-core operations, the $123,000 increase in operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $2.0 million, primarily relating to higher benefit costs, partly offset by decreases in other operating expenses of $853,000, and equipment of $676,000.

Excluding non-core operations, the $1.3 million decrease in operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in other operating expense of $1.3 million and equipment expense of $1.0 million, partly offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.2 million.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increased $907,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter. The change was due to an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $1.5 million, partly offset by a decrease in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $765,000.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $10.1 million and $20.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to $5.9 million and $9.9 million for the same prior year periods, respectively, and $10.7 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.8% and 24.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 24.0% and 22.0% for the same prior year periods, respectively, and 24.6% for the prior linked quarter. The higher effective tax rate for the current year period, as compared to the prior year period, was primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York.

Financial Condition
Total assets increased by $35.6 million to $11.48 billion at June 30, 2021, from $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020. Cash and due from banks decreased $188.1 million, to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020. Total debt securities increased by $275.5 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020, while equity investments decreased $16.2 million due to $90.7 million in sales of common stock partly offset by $73.8 million in purchases of preferred stock and a non-controlling equity investment. Total loans, excluding PPP loans of $83.0 million and $95.4 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, increased by $77.1 million, to $7.74 billion at June 30, 2021, from $7.66 billion at December 31, 2020.

Deposits decreased by $12.3 million to $9.42 billion at June 30, 2021, from $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020, which reflected a decrease in time deposits of $416.4 million, partly offset by an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $372.2 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio at June 30, 2021 was 83.1%, as compared to 82.3% at December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. On June 25, 2021, the Company announced the authorization of the Board of Directors of the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares, which is approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares under its stock repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $20.94, and there were 4,019,145 shares available for repurchase at June 30, 2021 under the existing repurchase programs. Tangible common equity per common share increased to $15.58 at June 30, 2021, as compared to $14.98 at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality
The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $31.7 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $36.4 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans do not include $40.1 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 170.1% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 166.8% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans improved to $5.3 million at June 30, 2021, from $34.7 million at December 31, 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.69% of total loans at June 30, 2021, as compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $77.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10158125 from one hour after the end of the call until October 30, 2021. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

Investor Day 2021
The Company will host an Investor Day on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Administrative Offices at 110 West Front Street in Red Bank, New Jersey. Various members of management will provide informative presentations regarding strategic Bank initiatives throughout the afternoon along with the opportunity for questions and answers. Following the formal agenda, guests are welcome to tour the facility and demonstrations of various digital banking platforms will be available. Advance registration is required and can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations page of www.oceanfirst.com.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 1,084,029     $ 1,173,665     $ 1,272,134     $ 721,049  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   249,330     268,511     183,302     153,239  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,609 at June 30, 2021, $1,717 at March 31, 2021, $1,715 at December 31, 2020 and $2,446 at June 30, 2020 (estimated fair value of $1,169,123 at June 30, 2021, $1,099,745 at March 31, 2021, $968,466 at December 31, 2020 and $895,897 at June 30, 2020)   1,146,735     1,082,326     937,253     867,959  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   90,917     50,159     107,079     13,830  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   52,519     52,199     51,705     68,091  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $53,876 at June 30, 2021, $59,976 at March 31, 2021, $60,735 at December 31, 2020 and $38,509 at June 30, 2020   7,774,351     7,820,590     7,704,857     8,335,480  
Loans held-for-sale   1,493     43,175     45,524     21,799  
Interest and dividends receivable   28,014     32,819     35,269     37,811  
Other real estate owned   106     106     106     248  
Premises and equipment, net   117,509     110,093     107,094     100,576  
Bank owned life insurance   259,608     264,548     265,253     262,637  
Assets held for sale   4,032     5,340     5,782     7,828  
Goodwill   500,319     500,319     500,319     501,472  
Core deposit intangible   20,912     22,273     23,668     26,732  
Other assets   154,027     151,349     208,968     226,614  
Total assets   $ 11,483,901     $ 11,577,472     $ 11,448,313     $ 11,345,365  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits   $ 9,415,286     $ 9,502,812     $ 9,427,616     $ 8,967,754  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances               343,392  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers   141,475     134,465     128,454     152,821  
Other borrowings   228,564     228,176     235,471     246,840  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   21,281     20,980     17,296     19,582  
Other liabilities   168,506     192,320     155,346     138,542  
Total liabilities   9,975,112     10,078,753     9,964,183     9,868,931  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,508,789     1,498,719     1,484,130     1,476,434  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 11,483,901     $ 11,577,472     $ 11,448,313     $ 11,345,365  
                                 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Six Months Ended,
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
         
    |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------|   |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 77,048     $ 77,908     $ 88,347     $ 154,956     $ 178,291  
Debt securities   5,984     5,355     6,209     11,339     12,981  
Equity investments and other   309     1,611     1,321     1,920     2,812  
Total interest income   83,341     84,874     95,877     168,215     194,084  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits   6,325     8,496     12,305     14,821     26,241  
Borrowed funds   3,000     2,774     4,905     5,774     9,531  
Total interest expense   9,325     11,270     17,210     20,595     35,772  
Net interest income   74,016     73,604     78,667     147,620     158,312  
Credit loss (benefit) expense   (6,460 )   (620 )   9,649     (7,080 )   19,618  
Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense   80,476     74,224     69,018     154,700     138,694  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue   3,591     3,052     2,741     6,643     5,222  
Trust and asset management revenue   591     599     555     1,190     1,070  
Fees and service charges   3,809     3,737     3,253     7,546     8,126  
Net gain on sales of loans   1,279     1,916     756     3,195     929  
Net gain on equity investments   576     8,287     148     8,863     303  
Net loss from other real estate operations   (1 )   (8 )   (52 )   (9 )   (202 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,716     1,415     1,521     3,131     3,096  
Commercial loan swap income   73     1,111     2,489     1,184     6,539  
Other   169     726     19     895     44  
Total other income   11,803     20,835     11,430     32,638     25,127  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits   29,912     28,366     27,935     58,278     57,820  
Occupancy   5,314     5,061     5,268     10,375     10,544  
Equipment   1,306     1,578     1,982     2,884     3,925  
Marketing   625     434     753     1,059     1,522  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments   1,099     1,864     1,133     2,963     1,800  
Data processing   4,402     4,031     4,149     8,433     8,326  
Check card processing   1,303     1,372     1,290     2,675     2,566  
Professional fees   2,391     2,837     2,683     5,228     4,985  
Other operating expense   3,485     3,353     4,338     6,838     8,140  
FHLB advance prepayment fees           924         924  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   1,361     1,395     1,544     2,756     3,122  
Branch consolidation expense   26     1,011     863     1,037     3,457  
Merger related expenses   446     381     3,070     827     11,597  
Total operating expenses   51,670     51,683     55,932     103,353     118,728  
Income before provision for income taxes   40,609     43,376     24,516     83,985     45,093  
Provision for income taxes   10,054     10,679     5,878     20,733     9,922  
Net income   30,555     32,697     18,638     63,252     35,171  
Dividends on preferred shares   1,004     1,004         2,008      
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 29,551     $ 31,693     $ 18,638     $ 61,244     $ 35,171  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.49     $ 0.53     $ 0.31     $ 1.02     $ 0.59  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.49     $ 0.53     $ 0.31     $ 1.02     $ 0.58  
Average basic shares outstanding   59,701     59,840     59,877     59,776     59,881  
Average diluted shares outstanding   59,966     60,101     59,999     60,040     60,122  
                               

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Commercial:                      
Commercial and industrial     $ 474,919     $ 498,245     $ 470,656     $ 599,188     $ 910,762  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   1,045,514     1,066,351     1,145,065     1,176,529     1,199,742  
Commercial real estate - investor   3,836,230     3,804,351     3,491,464     3,453,276     3,449,160  
Total commercial     5,356,663     5,368,947     5,107,185     5,228,993     5,559,664  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate     2,168,545     2,189,348     2,309,459     2,407,178     2,426,277  
Home equity loans and lines     255,097     267,591     285,016     301,712     320,627  
Other consumer     40,485     46,651     54,446     63,095     71,721  
Total consumer     2,464,127     2,503,590     2,648,921     2,771,985     2,818,625  
Total loans     7,820,790     7,872,537     7,756,106     8,000,978     8,378,289  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net   7,437     8,029     9,486     (1,238 )   (4,300 )
Allowance for loan credit losses     (53,876 )   (59,976 )   (60,735 )   (56,350 )   (38,509 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 7,774,351     $ 7,820,590     $ 7,704,857     $ 7,943,390     $ 8,335,480  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 68,778     $ 74,037     $ 95,789     $ 88,210     $ 101,840  
  At June 30, 2021
Average Yield 		                   
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 3.78 %   $ 463,388     $ 154,946     $ 210,024     $ 154,700     $ 169,093  
Residential real estate 3.11     153,798     178,352     151,152     212,107     181,800  
Home equity loans and lines 4.23     11,369     11,031     6,630     10,301     8,282  
Total 3.62 %   $ 628,555     $ 344,329     $ 367,806     $ 377,108     $ 359,175  
                                             


  For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		 
  Average Yield                      
Loan originations:                        
Commercial 3.26 %   $ 259,163   (2) $ 547,591   (2) $ 173,715     $ 187,747     $ 216,979   (2)
Residential real estate 3.16     173,354     189,942     222,780     219,325     242,137    
Home equity loans and lines 3.99     14,870     10,278     13,435     10,966     12,128    
Total 3.25 %   $ 447,387     $ 747,811     $ 409,930     $ 418,038     $ 471,244    
Loans sold     $ 29,556     $ 67,500     $ 56,126   (3) $ 56,722     $ 104,600   (3)


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $13 million, $60 million and $504 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(3) Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.


DEPOSITS At
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 2,505,355     $ 2,417,935     $ 2,133,195     $ 2,240,799     $ 2,161,766  
Interest-bearing checking 3,628,741     3,623,132     3,646,866     3,317,296     3,022,887  
Money market deposit 734,320     782,459     783,521     691,872     680,199  
Savings 1,590,441     1,568,528     1,491,251     1,471,554     1,456,931  
Time deposits 956,429     1,110,758     1,372,783     1,561,767     1,645,971  
Total $ 9,415,286     $ 9,502,812     $ 9,427,616     $ 9,283,288     $ 8,967,754  
                                       

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Non-performing loans held-for-investment:                  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,566     $ 1,616     $ 1,551     $ 586     $ 1,586  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 11,527     11,676     13,054     11,365     4,582  
Commercial real estate - investor 10,549     12,366     10,660     2,978     5,274  
Residential real estate 6,114     6,398     8,642     11,518     6,568  
Home equity loans and lines 1,924     2,072     2,503     3,448     3,034  
Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 31,680     34,128     36,410     29,895     21,044  
Non-performing loans held-for-sale             67,489      
Other real estate owned 106     106     106     106     248  
Total non-performing assets $ 31,786     $ 34,234     $ 36,516     $ 97,490     $ 21,292  
PCD loans (1) $ 40,064     $ 44,421     $ 48,488     $ 56,422     $ 61,694  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 5,313     $ 16,477     $ 34,683     $ 13,753     $ 13,640  
Troubled debt restructurings:                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 9,803     $ 4,785     $ 5,158     $ 9,866     $ 6,189  
Performing 10,311     11,466     12,009     12,777     16,365  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,114     $ 16,251     $ 17,167     $ 22,643     $ 22,554  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 53,876     $ 59,976     $ 60,735     $ 56,350     $ 38,509  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.69 %   0.76 %   0.78 %   0.70 %   0.46 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment (2) 170.06     175.74     166.81     188.49     182.99  
Non-performing loans held-for-investment as a percent of total loans receivable 0.41     0.43     0.47     0.37     0.25  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.28     0.30     0.32     0.84     0.19  


(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment, troubled debt restructurings or delinquent loans totals.
(2) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $23.6 million, $25.7 million, $28.0 million, $31.6 million and $35.4 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 respectively.

 
 

NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Net (charge-offs) recoveries:                  
Loan charge-offs $ (420 )     $ (356 )   $ (3,220 )     $ (15,411 )     $ (169 )
Recoveries on loans 196       636     278       416       401  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (224 )     $ 280     $ (2,942 )   (1) $ (14,995 )   (2) $ 232  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized) 0.01   %   NM*     0.15   %   0.71   %   NM*  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                  
Commercial $ (304 )     $ 126     $ (775 )     $ (14,801 )     $ 30  
Residential real estate       (203 )   (1,731 )     314       212  
Home equity loans and lines 58       352     (451 )     (490 )     (3 )
Other consumer 22       5     15       (18 )     (7 )
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (224 )     $ 280     $ (2,942 )   (1) $ (14,995 )   (2) $ 232  


(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is $2.3 million relating to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold.
(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $14.2 million relating to loans transferred to held-for-sale.
   
  * Not meaningful
   

 OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 992,485     $ 241     0.10 %   $ 1,138,911     $ 277     0.10 %   $ 354,016     $ 115     0.13 %
Securities (1) 1,501,484     6,052     1.62     1,311,683     6,689     2.07     1,130,779     7,415     2.64  
Loans receivable, net (2)                                  
Commercial 5,318,436     54,258     4.09     5,127,940     53,670     4.24     5,409,238     59,460     4.42  
Residential real estate 2,219,425     19,097     3.44     2,327,838     20,069     3.45     2,507,076     23,870     3.81  
Home equity loans and lines 260,374     3,163     4.87     275,943     3,523     5.18     328,144     3,853     4.72  
Other consumer 44,167     530     4.81     50,964     646     5.14     76,382     1,164     6.13  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (53,483 )           (52,887 )           (25,218 )        
Loans receivable, net 7,788,919     77,048     3.97     7,729,798     77,908     4.09     8,295,622     88,347     4.28  
Total interest-earning assets 10,282,888     83,341     3.25     10,180,392     84,874     3.38     9,780,417     95,877     3.94  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,256,844             1,259,109             1,334,169          
Total assets $ 11,539,732             $ 11,439,501             $ 11,114,586          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,701,496     3,385     0.37 %   $ 3,711,976     4,311     0.47 %   $ 2,966,631     4,800     0.65 %
Money market 760,323     212     0.11     757,634     367     0.20     652,485     705     0.43  
Savings 1,581,284     166     0.04     1,522,603     179     0.05     1,445,953     414     0.12  
Time deposits 1,002,086     2,562     1.03     1,221,123     3,639     1.21     1,623,890     6,386     1.58  
Total 7,045,189     6,325     0.36     7,213,336     8,496     0.48     6,688,959     12,305     0.74  
FHLB Advances                         476,598     1,946     1.64  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 135,181     56     0.17     129,444     95     0.30     131,382     138     0.42  
Other borrowings 228,350     2,944     5.17     228,368     2,679     4.76     220,948     2,821     5.14  
Total borrowings 363,531     3,000     3.31     357,812     2,774     3.14     828,928     4,905     2.38  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,408,720     9,325     0.50     7,571,148     11,270     0.60     7,517,887     17,210     0.92  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,462,203             2,212,273             2,018,044          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 164,774             160,500             124,997          
Total liabilities 10,035,697             9,943,921             9,660,928          
Stockholders’ equity 1,504,035             1,495,580             1,453,658          
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,539,732             $ 11,439,501             $ 11,114,586          
Net interest income     $ 74,016             $ 73,604             $ 78,667      
Net interest rate spread (3)         2.75 %           2.78 %           3.02 %
Net interest margin (4)         2.89  %           2.93  %           3.24  %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.27  %           0.37  %           0.57  %
                                         


                     
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                    
Interest-earning assets:                    
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 1,065,294     $ 518     0.10 %   $ 208,871     $ 457     0.44 %
Securities (1) 1,407,108     12,741     1.83     1,158,657     15,336     2.66  
Loans receivable, net (2)                    
Commercial 5,223,714     107,927     4.17     5,185,114     119,335     4.63  
Residential real estate 2,273,332     39,166     3.45     2,490,243     48,499     3.90  
Home equity loans and lines 268,115     6,686     5.03     333,574     7,923     4.78  
Other consumer 47,547     1,177     4.99     81,930     2,534     6.22  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (53,187 )           (17,720 )        
Loans receivable, net 7,759,521     154,956     4.03     8,073,141     178,291     4.44  
Total interest-earning assets 10,231,923     168,215     3.32     9,440,669     194,084     4.13  
Non-interest-earning assets 1,257,970             1,283,029          
Total assets $ 11,489,893             $ 10,723,698          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,707,398     7,695     0.42 %   $ 2,887,212     9,931     0.69 %
Money market 758,986     579     0.15     633,273     1,745     0.55  
Savings 1,552,106     345     0.04     1,424,646     1,969     0.28  
Time deposits 1,111,000     6,202     1.13     1,541,619     12,596     1.64  
Total 7,129,490     14,821     0.42     6,486,750     26,241     0.81  
FHLB Advances             553,963     4,770     1.73  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 132,328     151     0.23     106,743     234     0.44  
Other borrowings 228,359     5,623     4.97     169,900     4,527     5.36  
Total borrowings 360,687     5,774     3.23     830,606     9,531     2.31  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,490,177     20,595     0.55     7,317,356     35,772     0.98  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,337,238             1,852,813          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 162,647             119,237          
Total liabilities 9,990,062             9,289,406          
Stockholders’ equity 1,499,831             1,434,292          
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,489,893             $ 10,723,698          
Net interest income         $ 147,620             $ 158,312      
Net interest rate spread (3)       2.77 %           3.15 %
Net interest margin (4)       2.91 %           3.37 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)       0.32 %           0.63 %
                         


(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(2) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 11,483,901     $ 11,577,472     $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at                               
estimated fair value   249,330     268,511     183,302     169,634     153,239  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for                              
 securities credit losses   1,146,735     1,082,326     937,253     871,688     867,959  
Equity investments, at estimated fair value   90,917     50,159     107,079     63,846     13,830  
Restricted equity investments, at cost   52,519     52,199     51,705     67,505     68,091  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses   7,774,351     7,820,590     7,704,857     7,943,390     8,335,480  
Deposits   9,415,286     9,502,812     9,427,616     9,283,288     8,967,754  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances               343,452     343,392  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase                              
and other borrowings   370,039     362,641     363,925     389,764     399,661  
Stockholders’ equity   1,508,789     1,498,719     1,484,130     1,461,714     1,476,434  


    For the Three Months Ended,
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 83,341     $ 84,874     $ 92,562     $ 92,962     $ 95,877  
Interest expense   9,325     11,270     14,711     16,174     17,210  
Net interest income   74,016     73,604     77,851     76,788     78,667  
Credit loss (benefit) expense   (6,460 )   (620 )   4,072     35,714     9,649  
Net interest income after credit loss                              
(benefit) expense   80,476     74,224     73,779     41,074     69,018  
Other income (excluding net gain (loss) on equity                              
investments and gain on sale of PPP loans)   11,227     12,548     11,032     11,755     11,430  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments   576     8,287     24,487     (3,576 )    
Gain on sale of PPP loans           5,101          
Operating expenses (excluding FHLB                               
advance prepayment fees, branch
consolidation and merger related
expenses) 		  51,198     50,291     53,053     52,801     51,075  
FHLB advance prepayment fees           13,333         924  
Branch consolidation expense   26     1,011     3,336     830     863  
Merger related expenses   446     381     1,194     3,156     3,070  
Income (loss) before provision                              
(benefit) for income taxes   40,609     43,376     43,483     (7,534 )   24,516  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   10,054     10,679     10,419     (2,608 )   5,878  
Net income (loss)   $ 30,555     $ 32,697     $ 33,064     $ (4,926 )   $ 18,638  
Net income (loss) available to common                                        
stockholders   $ 29,551     $ 31,693     $ 32,060     $ (6,019 )   $ 18,638  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.49     $ 0.53     $ 0.54     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.31  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting                                        
adjustments included in net interest income   $ 2,835     $ 3,650     $ 6,186     $ 4,364     $ 5,536  
                                         


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (2)   1.03 %   1.12 %   1.09 %   (0.21 ) %   0.67 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   1.08     1.18     1.14     (0.22 )     0.71  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)   7.88     8.59     8.65     (1.61 )     5.16  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)   12.07     13.22     13.43     (2.51 )     8.10  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   13.14     12.95     12.96     12.55       13.01  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3)   9.01     8.83     8.79     8.41       8.77  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   8.50     8.33     8.28     7.91       8.25  
Net interest rate spread   2.75     2.78     2.79     2.77       3.02  
Net interest margin   2.89     2.93     2.97     2.97       3.24  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   1.80     1.83     2.40     1.94       2.02  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   60.21     54.73     59.86     66.83       62.08  
Loans to deposits   83.06     82.84     82.27     86.19       93.43  


    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
Performance Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets (2)   1.07 %   0.66 %
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)   1.13     0.69  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2)   8.23     4.93  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3)   12.64     7.81  
Net interest rate spread   2.77     3.15  
Net interest margin   2.91     3.37  
Operating expenses to average assets (2)   1.81     2.23  
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)   57.34     64.72  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management   $ 278,785     $ 274,172     $ 245,175     $ 232,292     $ 224,042  
Nest Egg   129,674     101,701     93,237     80,472     57,383  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders’ equity per common share at                               
end of period   25.22     24.84     24.57     24.21     24.47  
Tangible common equity per common share at                              
end of period (3)   15.58     15.26     14.98     14.58     14.79  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   59,834,018     60,329,504     60,392,043     60,378,120     60,343,077  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period   57,370     57,370     57,370     57,370     57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:   58     62     62     62     62  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,501,484     $ 1,311,683     $ 1,209,543     $ 1,112,174     $ 1,130,779  
Loans receivable, net   7,788,919     7,729,798     7,992,365     8,350,797     8,295,622  
Total interest-earning assets   10,282,888     10,180,392     10,425,380     10,268,834     9,780,417  
Total assets   11,539,732     11,439,501     11,747,439     11,621,969     11,114,586  
Time deposits   1,002,086     1,221,123     1,437,770     1,606,632     1,623,890  
Total deposits (including non-interest                              
   -bearing deposits)   9,507,392     9,425,609     9,505,835     9,241,265     8,707,003  
Total borrowed funds   363,531     357,812     590,295     735,035     828,928  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,408,720     7,571,148     7,886,598     7,767,059     7,517,887  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,462,203     2,212,273     2,209,532     2,209,241     2,018,044  
Stockholders’ equity   1,504,035     1,495,580     1,475,088     1,482,682     1,453,658  
                     
Quarterly Yields                    
Total securities   1.62 %   2.07 %   2.38 %   2.43 %   2.64 %
Loans receivable, net   3.97     4.09     4.23     4.09     4.28  
Total interest-earning assets   3.25     3.38     3.53     3.60     3.94  
Time deposits   1.03     1.21     1.39     1.45     1.58  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)   0.27     0.37     0.45     0.49     0.57  
Total borrowed funds   3.31     3.14     2.72     2.60     2.38  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.50     0.60     0.74     0.83     0.92  
Net interest spread   2.75     2.78     2.79     2.77     3.02  
Net interest margin   2.89     2.93     2.97     2.97     3.24  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2)  Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.
   

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Core Earnings:                    
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 29,551       $ 31,693       $ 32,060       $ (6,019 )     $ 18,638    
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Merger related expenses   446       381       1,194       3,156       3,070    
Branch consolidation expenses   26       1,011       3,336       830       863    
Net (gain) loss on equity investments   (576 )     (8,287 )     (24,487 )     3,576          
FHLB advance prepayment fees               13,333             924    
Gain on sale of PPP loans               (5,101 )              
Income tax expense (benefit) on items   26       1,666       2,832       (1,809 )     (1,190 )  
Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)   $ 29,473       $ 26,464       $ 23,167       $ (266 )     $ 22,305    
Core diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.49       $ 0.44       $ 0.39       $       $ 0.37    
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets   1.02   %   0.94   %   0.78   %   (0.01 ) %   0.81   %
Return on average tangible assets   1.07       0.98       0.82       (0.01 )     0.85    
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   12.04       11.04       9.71       (0.11 )     9.69    
Efficiency ratio   60.06       58.37       59.69       59.63       56.69    


    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 61,244       $ 35,171    
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:        
Merger related expenses   827       11,597    
Branch consolidation expenses   1,037       3,457    
Net gain on equity investments   (8,863 )        
Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model         2,447    
FHLB advance prepayment fees         924    
Income tax expense on items   1,692       (4,311 )  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 55,937       $ 49,285    
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.93       $ 0.82    
         
Core Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets   0.98   %   0.92   %
Return on average tangible assets   1.03       0.97    
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   11.55       10.94    
Efficiency ratio   59.21       56.01    


    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Tangible Stockholders’ Equity to Tangible Assets:                    
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,508,789     $ 1,498,719     $ 1,484,130     $ 1,461,714     $ 1,476,434  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,319     500,319     500,849     501,472  
Core deposit intangible   20,912     22,273     23,668     25,194     26,732  
Tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 987,558     $ 976,127     $ 960,143     $ 935,671     $ 948,230  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,483,901     $ 11,577,472     $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,319     500,319     500,849     501,472  
Core deposit intangible   20,912     22,273     23,668     25,194     26,732  
Tangible assets   $ 10,962,670     $ 11,054,880     $ 10,924,326     $ 11,125,254     $ 10,817,161  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   9.01 %   8.83 %   8.79 %   8.41 %   8.77 %
                               


    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                    
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 1,508,789     $ 1,498,719     $ 1,484,130     $ 1,461,714     $ 1,476,434  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,319     500,319     500,849     501,472  
Core deposit intangible   20,912     22,273     23,668     25,194     26,732  
Preferred stock   55,527     55,527     55,527     55,544     55,711  
Tangible common equity   $ 932,031     $ 920,600     $ 904,616     $ 880,127     $ 892,519  
                     
Total assets   $ 11,483,901     $ 11,577,472     $ 11,448,313     $ 11,651,297     $ 11,345,365  
Less:                    
Goodwill   500,319     500,319     500,319     500,849     501,472  
Core deposit intangible   20,912     22,273     23,668     25,194     26,732  
Tangible assets   $ 10,962,670     $ 11,054,880     $ 10,924,326     $ 11,125,254     $ 10,817,161  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.50 %   8.33 %   8.28 %   7.91 %   8.25 %
                               

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com





