California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 48%, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $2.6 million, or 169%, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $7.0 million representing an increase of $5.0 million, or 245%, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2020.

Diluted per share earnings of $0.50 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.34 for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.19 in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, diluted per share earnings of $0.84 compared to $0.25 for the same period in 2020.

“We delivered another record quarter of earnings in the second quarter driven by positive trends across most areas of the Company that resulted in a higher level of revenue, improved operating leverage, and increased profitability,” said Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “Our volume of loan production increased during the second quarter across all of our targeted areas in the portfolio while we maintained discipline in pricing and underwriting criteria. This resulted in 15% annualized loan growth, excluding PPP loans, and stable average loan yields that helped support our net interest margin. The investments we have made to strengthen our Treasury Management platform have also enabled us to continue winning new deposit relationships with larger commercial clients that have more complex cash management requirements, which drove a $49.0 million increase in our non-interest bearing deposits during the second quarter. Our loan pipeline remains strong, which should result in continued loan growth in the second half of the year and additional progress on redeploying our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets. As we continue to drive revenue growth, we expect to realize additional operating leverage and further improvement in our core level of profitability, excluding the impact of PPP-related income.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021

  • Net income of $4.2 million and $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million and $0.34 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $14.5 million increased $285,000, or 2%, compared to $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $1.4 million due to our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.1 million decreased $541,000, or 5%, compared to $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of the seasonal nature of increased payroll taxes typically recognized in the first quarter of the year.

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020

  • Net income of $7.0 million and $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million and $0.25 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $28.8 million increased $5.8 million, or 25%, compared to $23.0 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $4.1 million primarily due to a charge-off recognized in the second quarter of 2020 related to a legacy problem loan as well as our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $22.6 million remained consistent with the same period in the prior year.

Financial Position – June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021

  • Total assets decreased by $78.5 million, or 4%, to $1.87 billion due to utilizing the increased liquidity generated from a reduction in Paycheck Protection (“PPP”) loans to repay outstanding borrowing arrangements.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $117.7 million, or 8% to $1.35 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, partially offset by new PPP loans funded under the re-launch of the PPP program, total gross loans increased during the second quarter by $41.3 million, or 4%, to $1.16 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $50.1 million, or 3% to $1.68 billion.
  • Borrowing arrangements decreased by $134.8 million primarily due to repayment of the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”).
  • Capital ratios remained healthy with a tier-one leverage ratio of 7.53%, tier I capital ratio of 9.35% and total risk-based capital ratio of 11.93%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $13.6 million, an increase of $250,000, or 2%, over $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.8 million, or 26%, over $10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to the accelerated amortization of fees received on PPP loans forgiven by the SBA combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits and the repayment of previously outstanding borrowing arrangements. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the increase in net interest income resulted from growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by the decline in short-term interest rates.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $26.9 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 28% over $21.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of amortization of loan fees collected on PPP loans, and an increase in the volume of average earning assets offset by lower yields on earning assets resulting from a decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.98% compared to 2.94% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.59% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter and the second quarter one year ago was primarily due to the impact of recognizing accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA, offset in part by a decrease in short-term interest rates.

The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 2.96% compared to 3.06% for the same period in 2020.   The decrease in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a decrease in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity, partially offset by fees recognized on PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 was $956,000, $921,000 and $777,000, respectively. The increase in noninterest income from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income of $1.9 million compared to $2.1 million for the same period of 2020. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was due to higher than normal loan related fees recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $14.5 million, $14.3 million, and $11.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $28.8 million and $23.0 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 was $9.8 million, $10.1 million, and $6.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of the seasonal nature of increased payroll taxes typically recognized in the first quarter of the year. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to higher capitalized loan origination costs recognized in the second quarter of 2020 related to funding of PPP loans. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased approximately $185,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expense of $19.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $16.8 million for the same period of 2020. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $22.6 million for both of the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 which reflects the Company’s continued focus on managing expenses and utilizing the recent investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.  

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 67.63%, 70.70%, and 55.70% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 69.15% and 73.14%, respectively.

“Over the past year we have achieved core loan growth of $220.3 million, or 23%, and deposit growth of $294.0 million, or 21%, which has driven year over year growth in revenue of $5.8 million, or 25%, while keeping expenses flat, excluding capitalized loan origination costs,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “Our success in managing operating expenses has been a key driver of the operating leverage that continues to progress in our results.”

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.87 billion as of June 30, 2021, represented a decrease of $78.5 million, or 4%, compared to $1.95 billion at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $41.4 million, or 2%, compared to $1.91 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total assets was due to utilizing excess liquidity to repay outstanding borrowing arrangements.

Total gross loans decreased by $117.7 million, or 8%, to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased by $53.2 million, or 4%, compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, SBA loans decreased by $160.0 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness and commercial loans decreased by $13.4 million due to payoffs and paydowns that occurred in the normal course of business. Partially offsetting this decrease, the real estate other portfolio increased by $42.9 million due to organic growth and the other loan portfolio increased by $16.3 million primarily due to the purchase of additional residential solar loans.

Year-over-year loan growth was primarily due to increases in commercial loans and real estate other loans of $59.8 million and $107.5 million, respectively. In addition, the Company purchased three portfolios of residential solar loans totaling approximately $62.6 million. These increases were offset, in part, by a decrease in SBA loans of $168.7 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $486.7 million in loans. Approximately $292.2 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of June 30, 2021.

Total deposits increased by $50.1 million, or 3%, to $1.68 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.63 billion at March 31, 2021 and $294.0 million, or 21%, over $1.39 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits from the end of the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth of non-interest bearing demand deposits of $49.0 million.

Compared to the same period last year, deposit growth was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits as the result of funding PPP loans combined with organic growth. Non-interest bearing deposits, consisting primarily of commercial business operating accounts, represented 47.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 45.6% at March 31, 2021 and 46.4% at June 30. 2020.

The Company had no borrowing arrangements, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, as of June 30, 2021 compared to $134.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $364.7 million as of June 30, 2020. The Company utilized excess liquidity, including funds generated from the reduction of PPP loans, to repay its borrowing arrangements which were comprised primarily of the PPPLF.

Asset Quality:

The provision for loan losses decreased to $(1.1) million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $300,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 were $237,000 or 0.02% of gross loans, compared to net recoveries of $166,000, or 0.01% of gross loans, in the first quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $2.0 million, or 0.15% of gross loans, in the second quarter 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.07% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.01% at March 31, 2021 and 0.07% at June 30, 2020, with non-performing loans of $1.2 million, $234,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, on those dates. The increase in NPAs at June 30, 2021 compared to the prior quarter primarily related to one commercial real estate loan that is well secured and not expected to result in a loss for the Company.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $1.3 million to $13.2 million, or 0.98% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $14.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and increased by $716,000 compared to $12.5 million, or 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of total loans in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 reflects the Company’s continued assessment of the qualitative reserves in response to general macroeconomic impacts related to COVID-19. The increase in the allowance ratio compared to June 30, 2020 is due to the charge-off activity recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company undertook measures to support customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain strong asset quality, including:

  • Implementing a broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on a real-time basis;
  • Monitoring portfolio risk and related mitigation strategies by segments;
  • Offering flexible repayment options to current clients and a streamlined loan modification process, when appropriate.  Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, we launched a proactive deferral program that resulted in the modification of 383 loans with an aggregate balance of approximately $323.9 million. At June 30, 2021, four loans totaling $9.5 million remained on a deferred status or have had a structure modification under the CARES Act guidelines.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $143.7 million compared to $139.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $133.7 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio and leverage ratio of 11.93%, 9.35%, and 7.53%, respectively, were all substantially above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751                        
President and Chief Executive Officer                        
seshelton@bankcbc.com                                                                                                 

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
Senior Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which we expect to file with the SEC during the third quarter of 2021, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by.

 

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   $   %     Q2 2020   $   %
                               
Interest income   $ 15,179     $ 15,032     $ 147     1 %     $ 12,781     $ 2,398     19 %
Interest expense     1,593       1,696       (103 )   -6 %       1,996       (403 )   -20 %
    Net interest income     13,586       13,336       250     2 %       10,785       2,801     26 %
                               
Provision for loan losses     (1,100 )     300       (1,400 )   -467 %       2,930       (4,030 )   -138 %
    Net interest income after provision                            
    provision for loan losses     14,686       13,036       1,650     13 %       7,855       6,831     87 %
                               
Non-interest income     956       921       35     4 %       777       179     23 %
Non-interest expense     9,835       10,080       (245 )   -2 %       6,440       3,395     53 %
    Income before income taxes     5,807       3,877       1,930     50 %       2,192       3,615     165 %
                               
Income tax expense     1,645       1,068       577     54 %       642       1,003     156 %
    Net income   $ 4,162     $ 2,809     $ 1,353     48 %     $ 1,550     $ 2,612     169 %
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.50     $ 0.34     $ 0.16     47 %     $ 0.19     $ 0.31     163 %
                               
Net interest margin     2.98 %     2.94 %   +4 Basis Points       2.59 %   +39 Basis Points
                               
Efficiency ratio     67.63 %     70.70 %   -307 Basis Points       55.70 %   +1,193 Basis Points


        Change
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2021   Q2 2020   $   %
                 
Interest income   $ 30,211     $ 25,083     $ 5,128     20 %
Interest expense     3,289       4,117       (828 )   -20 %
    Net interest income     26,922       20,966       5,956     28 %
                 
Provision for credit losses     (800 )     3,330       (4,130 )   -124 %
    Net interest income after provision              
    for credit losses     27,722       17,636       10,086     57 %
                 
Non-interest income     1,877       2,068       (191 )   -9 %
Non-interest expense     19,915       16,847       3,068     18 %
    Income before income taxes     9,684       2,857       6,827     239 %
                 
Income tax expense     2,713       834       1,879     225 %
    Net income   $ 6,971     $ 2,023     $ 4,948     245 %
                 
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.84     $ 0.25     $ 0.59     236 %
                 
Net interest margin     2.96 %     3.06 %   -10 Basis Points
                 
Efficiency ratio     69.15 %     73.14 %   -399 Basis Points
                 


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   $   %     Q2 2020   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,869,063     $ 1,947,588     $ (78,525 )   -4 %     $ 1,910,426     $ (41,363 )   -2 %
Gross loans     1,352,639       1,470,313       (117,674 )   -8 %       1,299,481       53,158     4 %
Deposits     1,679,772       1,629,715       50,057     3 %       1,385,702       294,070     21 %
Tangible equity     136,207       131,634       4,573     3 %       126,090       10,117     8 %
                               
Tangible book value per share   $ 16.55     $ 16.07     $ 0.48     3 %     $ 15.50     $ 1.05     7 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     7.29 %     6.76 %   +53 Basis Points       6.60 %   +69 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     80.53 %     90.22 %   -969 Basis Points       93.78 %   -1,325 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     47.12 %     45.56 %   +156 Basis Points       46.43 %   +69 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
QUARTERLY AVERAGE           Change         Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   $   %     Q2 2020   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 1,909,558     $ 1,922,739     $ (13,181 )   -1 %     $ 1,763,638     $ 145,920     8 %
Total earning assets     1,829,980       1,839,437       (9,457 )   -1 %       1,675,382       154,598     9 %
Gross loans     1,415,729       1,415,506       223     0 %       1,233,488       182,241     15 %
Deposits     1,607,847       1,569,170       38,677     2 %       1,317,024       290,823     22 %
Tangible equity     134,379       129,865       4,514     3 %       125,767       8,612     7 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     7.04 %     6.75 %   +29 Basis Points       7.13 %   -9 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     88.05 %     90.21 %   -216 Basis Points       93.66 %   -561 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     45.28 %     43.97 %   +131 Basis Points       45.81 %   -53 Basis Points
                               


YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE           Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q2 2021   Q2 2020   $   %
                 
Total assets   $ 1,916,725     $ 1,463,858     $ 452,867     31 %
Total earning assets     1,835,028       1,379,808       455,220     33 %
Gross loans     1,415,618       1,092,895       322,723     30 %
Deposits     1,588,408       1,158,629       429,779     37 %
Tangible equity     132,706       124,760       7,946     6 %
                 
Tangible equity / total assets     6.92 %     8.52 %   -160 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     89.12 %     94.33 %   -521 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /            
    total deposits     44.64 %     42.23 %   +241 Basis Points
                 


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:   06/30/21   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20
                     
                     
Balance, beginning of period   $ 14,577     $ 14,111     $ 13,385     $ 12,524     $ 11,565  
Provision for loan losses, quarterly     (1,100 )     300       700       850       2,930  
Charge-offs, quarterly     (278 )     -       -       -       (1,976 )
Recoveries, quarterly     41       166       26       11       5  
Balance, end of period   $ 13,240     $ 14,577     $ 14,111     $ 13,385     $ 12,524  
                     
                     
                     
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   06/30/21   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20
                     
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $ 1,234     $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243  
Loans with principal or interest contractually                    
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing                    
  interest     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 1,234     $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets   $ 1,234     $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243  
                     
Loans restructured and in compliance with                    
  modified terms     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets and restructured loans   $ 1,234     $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243  
                     
                     
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                    
      Commercial   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 346     $ 1,008  
      Real estate other     1,000       -       -       -       -  
      Real estate construction and land     -       -       -       -       -  
      SBA     234       234       234       234       235  
      Other     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 1,234     $ 234     $ 234     $ 580     $ 1,243  
                     
                     
                     
                     
ASSET QUALITY:   06/30/21   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20
                     
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans     0.98 %     0.99 %     1.03 %     0.99 %     0.96 %
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans     1072.93 %     6229.49 %     6030.34 %     2307.76 %     1007.56 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.07 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.03 %     0.07 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans     0.09 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.10 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans     0.02 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.15 %
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                     
      Three months ended
 		   Six months ended
    06/30/21   03/31/21   06/30/20   06/30/21   06/30/20
                     
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans   $ 14,703     $ 14,584     $ 12,466     $ 29,287     $ 24,248  
Federal funds sold     84       88       108       172       437  
Investment securities     392       360       207       752       398  
     Total interest income     15,179       15,032       12,781       30,211       25,083  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits     1,138       1,191       1,521       2,329       3,515  
Other     455       505       475       960       602  
    Total interest expense     1,593       1,696       1,996       3,289       4,117  
                     
Net interest income     13,586       13,336       10,785       26,922       20,966  
Provision for loan losses     (1,100 )     300       2,930       (800 )     3,330  
Net interest income after provision                    
     for loan losses     14,686       13,036       7,855       27,722       17,636  
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and other fees     638       641       537       1,279       1,508  
Other non-interest income     318       280       240       598       560  
     Total non-interest income     956       921       777       1,877       2,068  
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and benefits     6,374       6,367       2,121       12,741       8,598  
Premises and equipment     1,209       1,197       1,132       2,406       2,271  
Other     2,252       2,516       3,187       4,768       5,978  
     Total non-interest expense     9,835       10,080       6,440       19,915       16,847  
                     
Income before income taxes     5,807       3,877       2,192       9,684       2,857  
Income taxes     1,645       1,068       642       2,713       834  
                     
NET INCOME   $ 4,162     $ 2,809     $ 1,550     $ 6,971     $ 2,023  
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.51     $ 0.34     $ 0.19     $ 0.85     $ 0.25  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.50     $ 0.34     $ 0.19     $ 0.84     $ 0.25  
Average common shares outstanding     8,209,678       8,179,667       8,127,911       8,195,380       8,115,575  
Average common and equivalent                    
  shares outstanding     8,295,278       8,242,467       8,165,938       8,275,510       8,160,152  
                     
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                    
Return on average assets     0.87 %     0.59 %     0.35 %     0.73 %     0.28 %
Return on average equity     11.76 %     8.29 %     4.68 %     10.02 %     3.07 %
Return on average tangible equity     12.42 %     8.77 %     4.95 %     10.59 %     3.26 %
Efficiency ratio     67.63 %     70.70 %     55.70 %     69.15 %     73.14 %
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
    06/30/21   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 26,159     $ 18,475     $ 22,485     $ 23,339     $ 22,246  
Federal funds sold     366,347       342,305       396,032       480,555       485,823  
Investment securities     61,142       58,105       55,093       50,906       39,723  
Loans:                    
  Commercial     425,643       439,044       414,548       379,400       365,881  
  Real estate other     616,451       573,520       550,690       539,541       508,916  
  Real estate construction and land     41,558       45,550       37,193       36,596       49,524  
  SBA     204,734       364,273       317,564       373,921       373,429  
  Other     64,253       47,926       49,075       25,706       1,731  
     Loans, gross     1,352,639       1,470,313       1,369,070       1,355,164       1,299,481  
  Unearned fee income     (629 )     (1,569 )     523       (1,054 )     (1,569 )
  Allowance for loan losses     (13,240 )     (14,577 )     (14,111 )     (13,385 )     (12,524 )
     Loans, net     1,338,770       1,454,167       1,355,482       1,340,725       1,285,388  
Premises and equipment, net     5,089       5,452       5,778       5,933       4,709  
Bank owned life insurance     24,085       23,920       23,718       23,577       23,434  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible     7,534       7,544       7,554       7,564       7,575  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   39,937       37,620       39,637       40,152       41,528  
     Total assets   $ 1,869,063     $ 1,947,588     $ 1,905,779     $ 1,972,751     $ 1,910,426  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
  Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 791,580     $ 742,574     $ 673,100     $ 633,726     $ 643,354  
  Demand interest-bearing     36,268       33,022       34,869       32,680       28,769  
  Money market and savings     674,390       670,517       623,603       582,953       549,084  
  Time     177,534       183,602       200,634       187,873       164,495  
     Total deposits     1,679,772       1,629,715       1,532,206       1,437,232       1,385,702  
                     
Junior subordinated debt securities     24,745       24,729       24,994       24,990       4,986  
Other borrowings     -       134,819       189,043       352,703       364,703  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   20,805       19,147       23,126       23,231       21,370  
     Total liabilities     1,725,322       1,808,410       1,769,369       1,838,156       1,776,761  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock     108,417       108,430       107,948       107,776       107,241  
Retained earnings     34,792       30,630       27,821       26,036       25,541  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)     532       118       641       783       883  
     Total shareholders' equity     143,741       139,178       136,410       134,595       133,665  
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,869,063     $ 1,947,588     $ 1,905,779     $ 1,972,751     $ 1,910,426  
      -       -       -       -       -  
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier I leverage ratio     7.53 %     7.46 %     7.49 %     7.84 %     8.13 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio     9.35 %     9.47 %     10.11 %     10.57 %     11.27 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     11.93 %     12.34 %     13.22 %     13.80 %     12.87 %
Total equity/ total assets     7.69 %     7.15 %     7.16 %     6.82 %     7.00 %
Book value per share   $ 17.47     $ 16.99     $ 16.69     $ 16.52     $ 16.43  
                     
Common shares outstanding     8,229,116       8,189,598       8,171,734       8,149,678       8,133,457  


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
                         
      Three months ended June 30,
 		  Three months ended March 31,
      2021      2021
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,415,729   4.17 %   $ 14,703     $ 1,415,506   4.18 %   $ 14,584
  Federal funds sold     355,457   0.09 %     84       369,223   0.10 %     88
  Investment securities     58,794   2.67 %     392       54,708   2.67 %     360
Total interest earning assets     1,829,980   3.33 %     15,179       1,839,437   3.31 %     15,032
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     19,147             23,033        
  All other assets (2)     60,431             60,269        
      TOTAL   $ 1,909,558           $ 1,922,739        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 33,861   0.12 %   $ 10     $ 34,512   0.13 %   $ 11
     Money market and savings     673,460   0.55 %     925       644,740   0.61 %     972
     Time     172,452   0.47 %     203       199,953   0.42 %     208
  Other     139,458   1.31 %     455       192,803   1.06 %     505
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,019,231   0.63 %     1,593       1,072,008   0.64 %     1,696
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     728,074             689,965        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     20,334             23,351        
Shareholders' equity     141,919             137,415        
    TOTAL   $ 1,909,558           $ 1,922,739        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       2.98 %   $ 13,586         2.94 %   $ 13,336
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.6 million and $14.2 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          
                         


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
         Three months ended June 30,
     2021
 		   2020
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,415,729   4.17 %   $ 14,703   $ 1,233,488   4.06 %   $ 12,466
  Federal funds sold     355,457   0.09 %     84     408,879   0.11 %     108
  Investment securities     58,794   2.67 %     392     33,015   2.52 %     207
Total interest earning assets     1,829,980   3.33 %     15,179     1,675,382   3.07 %     12,781
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     19,147             21,118        
  All other assets (2)     60,431             67,138        
      TOTAL   $ 1,909,558           $ 1,763,638        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 33,861   0.12 %   $ 10   $ 25,857   0.11 %   $ 7
     Money market and savings     673,460   0.55 %     925     525,586   0.82 %     1,075
     Time     172,452   0.47 %     203     162,293   1.09 %     439
  Other     139,458   1.31 %     455     292,239   0.65 %     475
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,019,231   0.63 %     1,593     1,005,975   0.80 %     1,996
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     728,074             603,288        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     20,334             21,027        
Shareholders' equity     141,919             133,348        
    TOTAL   $ 1,909,558           $ 1,763,638        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       2.98 %   $ 13,586       2.59 %   $ 10,785
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.2 million and $414,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of 14.6 million and $12.2 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
         Six months ended June 30,
      2021      2020
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,415,618   4.17 %   $ 29,287     $ 1,092,895   4.46 %   $ 24,248
  Federal funds sold     362,301   0.10 %     172       256,258   0.34 %     437
  Investment securities     57,109   2.66 %     752       30,655   2.61 %     398
Total interest earning assets     1,835,028   3.32 %     30,211       1,379,808   3.66 %     25,083
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     20,978             14,952        
  All other assets (2)     60,719             69,098        
      TOTAL   $ 1,916,725           $ 1,463,858        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
    Demand   $ 34,185   0.12 %   $ 21     $ 24,802   0.11 %   $ 14
    Money market and savings     659,180   0.58 %     1,897       501,039   1.00 %     2,486
    Time     186,021   0.45 %     411       143,499   1.42 %     1,015
  Other     165,957   1.17 %     960       153,741   0.79 %     602
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,045,343   0.63 %     3,289       823,081   1.01 %     4,117
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     709,022             489,289        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     22,109             19,142        
Shareholders' equity     140,251             132,346        
    TOTAL   $ 1,916,725           $ 1,463,858        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       2.96 %   $ 26,922         3.06 %   $ 20,966
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.3 million and $121,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.4 million and $11.7 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          
                         


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
REVENUE:   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020
                     
Net interest income   $ 13,586     $ 13,336     $ 12,763   $ 11,188   $ 10,785
Non-interest income     956       921       916     1,028     777
Total revenue   $ 14,542     $ 14,257     $ 13,679   $ 12,216   $ 11,562
                     
                     
                     
                     
PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES AND COSTS:             Amortization Deferred
    Deferred Balance at Origination   of Deferred   Balance
    2021 Program 2020 Program Total   Balance   Remaining
                     
PPP fees   $ 4,479     $ 9,086     $ 13,565   $ 8,703   $ 4,862
PPP capitalized loan origination costs     540       2,451       2,991     2,193   $ 798
Net PPP fees   $ 3,939     $ 6,635     $ 10,574   $ 6,510   $ 4,064
                     
                     
                     
IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED IN   Amortization of Deferred Balance
    NET INTEREST INCOME:   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020
                     
PPP fees   $ 2,185     $ 2,222     $ 2,083   $ 1,114   $ 1,099
PPP capitalized loan origination costs     514       633       527     266     253
Net PPP fees   $ 1,671     $ 1,589     $ 1,556   $ 848   $ 846
                     
                     
                     
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020
                     
Total non-interest expense   $ 9,835     $ 10,080     $ 10,416   $ 10,545   $ 6,440
Total capitalized loan origination costs     1,217       1,513       1,198     986     4,797
Total operating expenses, before capitalization                    
    of loan origination costs   $ 11,052     $ 11,593     $ 11,614   $ 11,531   $ 11,237
                     
                     
                     
                     
GROSS LOANS:   06/30/21   03/31/21   12/31/20   09/30/20   06/30/20
                     
Gross loans   $ 1,352,639 $ 1,470,313 $ 1,369,070 $ 1,355,164 $ 1,299,481
PPP loans     194,472       353,426       306,373     362,088     361,632
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans   $ 1,158,167     $ 1,116,887     $ 1,062,697   $ 993,076   $ 937,849
                     

 

 

 





