California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

The Company reported net income of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 48%, compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $2.6 million, or 169%, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $7.0 million representing an increase of $5.0 million, or 245%, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2020.

Diluted per share earnings of $0.50 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.34 for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.19 in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, diluted per share earnings of $0.84 compared to $0.25 for the same period in 2020.

“We delivered another record quarter of earnings in the second quarter driven by positive trends across most areas of the Company that resulted in a higher level of revenue, improved operating leverage, and increased profitability,” said Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “Our volume of loan production increased during the second quarter across all of our targeted areas in the portfolio while we maintained discipline in pricing and underwriting criteria. This resulted in 15% annualized loan growth, excluding PPP loans, and stable average loan yields that helped support our net interest margin. The investments we have made to strengthen our Treasury Management platform have also enabled us to continue winning new deposit relationships with larger commercial clients that have more complex cash management requirements, which drove a $49.0 million increase in our non-interest bearing deposits during the second quarter. Our loan pipeline remains strong, which should result in continued loan growth in the second half of the year and additional progress on redeploying our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets. As we continue to drive revenue growth, we expect to realize additional operating leverage and further improvement in our core level of profitability, excluding the impact of PPP-related income.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021

Net income of $4.2 million and $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million and $0.34 per share, respectively.

Revenue of $14.5 million increased $285,000, or 2%, compared to $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for loan losses decreased $1.4 million due to our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.1 million decreased $541,000, or 5%, compared to $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of the seasonal nature of increased payroll taxes typically recognized in the first quarter of the year.

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020

Net income of $7.0 million and $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million and $0.25 per share, respectively.

Revenue of $28.8 million increased $5.8 million, or 25%, compared to $23.0 million in the prior year.

Provision for loan losses decreased $4.1 million primarily due to a charge-off recognized in the second quarter of 2020 related to a legacy problem loan as well as our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $22.6 million remained consistent with the same period in the prior year.

Financial Position – June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021

Total assets decreased by $78.5 million, or 4%, to $1.87 billion due to utilizing the increased liquidity generated from a reduction in Paycheck Protection (“PPP”) loans to repay outstanding borrowing arrangements.

Total gross loans decreased by $117.7 million, or 8% to $1.35 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, partially offset by new PPP loans funded under the re-launch of the PPP program, total gross loans increased during the second quarter by $41.3 million, or 4%, to $1.16 billion.

Total deposits increased by $50.1 million, or 3% to $1.68 billion.

Borrowing arrangements decreased by $134.8 million primarily due to repayment of the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”).

Capital ratios remained healthy with a tier-one leverage ratio of 7.53%, tier I capital ratio of 9.35% and total risk-based capital ratio of 11.93%.



Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $13.6 million, an increase of $250,000, or 2%, over $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.8 million, or 26%, over $10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to the accelerated amortization of fees received on PPP loans forgiven by the SBA combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits and the repayment of previously outstanding borrowing arrangements. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the increase in net interest income resulted from growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by the decline in short-term interest rates.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $26.9 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 28% over $21.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of amortization of loan fees collected on PPP loans, and an increase in the volume of average earning assets offset by lower yields on earning assets resulting from a decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.98% compared to 2.94% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.59% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter and the second quarter one year ago was primarily due to the impact of recognizing accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA, offset in part by a decrease in short-term interest rates.

The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 2.96% compared to 3.06% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a decrease in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity, partially offset by fees recognized on PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 was $956,000, $921,000 and $777,000, respectively. The increase in noninterest income from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income of $1.9 million compared to $2.1 million for the same period of 2020. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was due to higher than normal loan related fees recognized in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $14.5 million, $14.3 million, and $11.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $28.8 million and $23.0 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 was $9.8 million, $10.1 million, and $6.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of the seasonal nature of increased payroll taxes typically recognized in the first quarter of the year. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to higher capitalized loan origination costs recognized in the second quarter of 2020 related to funding of PPP loans. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased approximately $185,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expense of $19.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $16.8 million for the same period of 2020. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $22.6 million for both of the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 which reflects the Company’s continued focus on managing expenses and utilizing the recent investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 67.63%, 70.70%, and 55.70% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 69.15% and 73.14%, respectively.

“Over the past year we have achieved core loan growth of $220.3 million, or 23%, and deposit growth of $294.0 million, or 21%, which has driven year over year growth in revenue of $5.8 million, or 25%, while keeping expenses flat, excluding capitalized loan origination costs,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “Our success in managing operating expenses has been a key driver of the operating leverage that continues to progress in our results.”

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.87 billion as of June 30, 2021, represented a decrease of $78.5 million, or 4%, compared to $1.95 billion at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $41.4 million, or 2%, compared to $1.91 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total assets was due to utilizing excess liquidity to repay outstanding borrowing arrangements.

Total gross loans decreased by $117.7 million, or 8%, to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased by $53.2 million, or 4%, compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, SBA loans decreased by $160.0 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness and commercial loans decreased by $13.4 million due to payoffs and paydowns that occurred in the normal course of business. Partially offsetting this decrease, the real estate other portfolio increased by $42.9 million due to organic growth and the other loan portfolio increased by $16.3 million primarily due to the purchase of additional residential solar loans.

Year-over-year loan growth was primarily due to increases in commercial loans and real estate other loans of $59.8 million and $107.5 million, respectively. In addition, the Company purchased three portfolios of residential solar loans totaling approximately $62.6 million. These increases were offset, in part, by a decrease in SBA loans of $168.7 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $486.7 million in loans. Approximately $292.2 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of June 30, 2021.

Total deposits increased by $50.1 million, or 3%, to $1.68 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.63 billion at March 31, 2021 and $294.0 million, or 21%, over $1.39 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits from the end of the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth of non-interest bearing demand deposits of $49.0 million.

Compared to the same period last year, deposit growth was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits as the result of funding PPP loans combined with organic growth. Non-interest bearing deposits, consisting primarily of commercial business operating accounts, represented 47.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 45.6% at March 31, 2021 and 46.4% at June 30. 2020.

The Company had no borrowing arrangements, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, as of June 30, 2021 compared to $134.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $364.7 million as of June 30, 2020. The Company utilized excess liquidity, including funds generated from the reduction of PPP loans, to repay its borrowing arrangements which were comprised primarily of the PPPLF.

Asset Quality:

The provision for loan losses decreased to $(1.1) million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $300,000 for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 were $237,000 or 0.02% of gross loans, compared to net recoveries of $166,000, or 0.01% of gross loans, in the first quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $2.0 million, or 0.15% of gross loans, in the second quarter 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.07% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.01% at March 31, 2021 and 0.07% at June 30, 2020, with non-performing loans of $1.2 million, $234,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, on those dates. The increase in NPAs at June 30, 2021 compared to the prior quarter primarily related to one commercial real estate loan that is well secured and not expected to result in a loss for the Company.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $1.3 million to $13.2 million, or 0.98% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $14.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and increased by $716,000 compared to $12.5 million, or 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2020. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of total loans in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 reflects the Company’s continued assessment of the qualitative reserves in response to general macroeconomic impacts related to COVID-19. The increase in the allowance ratio compared to June 30, 2020 is due to the charge-off activity recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company undertook measures to support customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain strong asset quality, including:

Implementing a broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on a real-time basis;

Monitoring portfolio risk and related mitigation strategies by segments;

Offering flexible repayment options to current clients and a streamlined loan modification process, when appropriate. Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, we launched a proactive deferral program that resulted in the modification of 383 loans with an aggregate balance of approximately $323.9 million. At June 30, 2021, four loans totaling $9.5 million remained on a deferred status or have had a structure modification under the CARES Act guidelines.



Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $143.7 million compared to $139.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $133.7 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio and leverage ratio of 11.93%, 9.35%, and 7.53%, respectively, were all substantially above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2021 Q1 2021 $ % Q2 2020 $ % Interest income $ 15,179 $ 15,032 $ 147 1 % $ 12,781 $ 2,398 19 % Interest expense 1,593 1,696 (103 ) -6 % 1,996 (403 ) -20 % Net interest income 13,586 13,336 250 2 % 10,785 2,801 26 % Provision for loan losses (1,100 ) 300 (1,400 ) -467 % 2,930 (4,030 ) -138 % Net interest income after provision provision for loan losses 14,686 13,036 1,650 13 % 7,855 6,831 87 % Non-interest income 956 921 35 4 % 777 179 23 % Non-interest expense 9,835 10,080 (245 ) -2 % 6,440 3,395 53 % Income before income taxes 5,807 3,877 1,930 50 % 2,192 3,615 165 % Income tax expense 1,645 1,068 577 54 % 642 1,003 156 % Net income $ 4,162 $ 2,809 $ 1,353 48 % $ 1,550 $ 2,612 169 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 0.16 47 % $ 0.19 $ 0.31 163 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 2.94 % +4 Basis Points 2.59 % +39 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 67.63 % 70.70 % -307 Basis Points 55.70 % +1,193 Basis Points





Change YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2021 Q2 2020 $ % Interest income $ 30,211 $ 25,083 $ 5,128 20 % Interest expense 3,289 4,117 (828 ) -20 % Net interest income 26,922 20,966 5,956 28 % Provision for credit losses (800 ) 3,330 (4,130 ) -124 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,722 17,636 10,086 57 % Non-interest income 1,877 2,068 (191 ) -9 % Non-interest expense 19,915 16,847 3,068 18 % Income before income taxes 9,684 2,857 6,827 239 % Income tax expense 2,713 834 1,879 225 % Net income $ 6,971 $ 2,023 $ 4,948 245 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.25 $ 0.59 236 % Net interest margin 2.96 % 3.06 % -10 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 69.15 % 73.14 % -399 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2021 Q1 2021 $ % Q2 2020 $ % Total assets $ 1,869,063 $ 1,947,588 $ (78,525 ) -4 % $ 1,910,426 $ (41,363 ) -2 % Gross loans 1,352,639 1,470,313 (117,674 ) -8 % 1,299,481 53,158 4 % Deposits 1,679,772 1,629,715 50,057 3 % 1,385,702 294,070 21 % Tangible equity 136,207 131,634 4,573 3 % 126,090 10,117 8 % Tangible book value per share $ 16.55 $ 16.07 $ 0.48 3 % $ 15.50 $ 1.05 7 % Tangible equity / total assets 7.29 % 6.76 % +53 Basis Points 6.60 % +69 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 80.53 % 90.22 % -969 Basis Points 93.78 % -1,325 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 47.12 % 45.56 % +156 Basis Points 46.43 % +69 Basis Points QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2021 Q1 2021 $ % Q2 2020 $ % Total assets $ 1,909,558 $ 1,922,739 $ (13,181 ) -1 % $ 1,763,638 $ 145,920 8 % Total earning assets 1,829,980 1,839,437 (9,457 ) -1 % 1,675,382 154,598 9 % Gross loans 1,415,729 1,415,506 223 0 % 1,233,488 182,241 15 % Deposits 1,607,847 1,569,170 38,677 2 % 1,317,024 290,823 22 % Tangible equity 134,379 129,865 4,514 3 % 125,767 8,612 7 % Tangible equity / total assets 7.04 % 6.75 % +29 Basis Points 7.13 % -9 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 88.05 % 90.21 % -216 Basis Points 93.66 % -561 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 45.28 % 43.97 % +131 Basis Points 45.81 % -53 Basis Points





YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2021 Q2 2020 $ % Total assets $ 1,916,725 $ 1,463,858 $ 452,867 31 % Total earning assets 1,835,028 1,379,808 455,220 33 % Gross loans 1,415,618 1,092,895 322,723 30 % Deposits 1,588,408 1,158,629 429,779 37 % Tangible equity 132,706 124,760 7,946 6 % Tangible equity / total assets 6.92 % 8.52 % -160 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 89.12 % 94.33 % -521 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 44.64 % 42.23 % +241 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 Balance, beginning of period $ 14,577 $ 14,111 $ 13,385 $ 12,524 $ 11,565 Provision for loan losses, quarterly (1,100 ) 300 700 850 2,930 Charge-offs, quarterly (278 ) - - - (1,976 ) Recoveries, quarterly 41 166 26 11 5 Balance, end of period $ 13,240 $ 14,577 $ 14,111 $ 13,385 $ 12,524 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 $ 580 $ 1,243 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 $ 580 $ 1,243 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 $ 580 $ 1,243 Loans restructured and in compliance with modified terms - - - - - Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 $ 580 $ 1,243 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ 346 $ 1,008 Real estate other 1,000 - - - - Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 234 234 234 234 235 Other - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 $ 580 $ 1,243 ASSET QUALITY: 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 Allowance for loan losses / gross loans 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.03 % 0.99 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 1072.93 % 6229.49 % 6030.34 % 2307.76 % 1007.56 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.10 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans 0.02 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.15 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended

Six months ended

06/30/21 03/31/21 06/30/20 06/30/21 06/30/20 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 14,703 $ 14,584 $ 12,466 $ 29,287 $ 24,248 Federal funds sold 84 88 108 172 437 Investment securities 392 360 207 752 398 Total interest income 15,179 15,032 12,781 30,211 25,083 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,138 1,191 1,521 2,329 3,515 Other 455 505 475 960 602 Total interest expense 1,593 1,696 1,996 3,289 4,117 Net interest income 13,586 13,336 10,785 26,922 20,966 Provision for loan losses (1,100 ) 300 2,930 (800 ) 3,330 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,686 13,036 7,855 27,722 17,636 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 638 641 537 1,279 1,508 Other non-interest income 318 280 240 598 560 Total non-interest income 956 921 777 1,877 2,068 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,374 6,367 2,121 12,741 8,598 Premises and equipment 1,209 1,197 1,132 2,406 2,271 Other 2,252 2,516 3,187 4,768 5,978 Total non-interest expense 9,835 10,080 6,440 19,915 16,847 Income before income taxes 5,807 3,877 2,192 9,684 2,857 Income taxes 1,645 1,068 642 2,713 834 NET INCOME $ 4,162 $ 2,809 $ 1,550 $ 6,971 $ 2,023 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 0.85 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 0.84 $ 0.25 Average common shares outstanding 8,209,678 8,179,667 8,127,911 8,195,380 8,115,575 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,295,278 8,242,467 8,165,938 8,275,510 8,160,152 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 0.87 % 0.59 % 0.35 % 0.73 % 0.28 % Return on average equity 11.76 % 8.29 % 4.68 % 10.02 % 3.07 % Return on average tangible equity 12.42 % 8.77 % 4.95 % 10.59 % 3.26 % Efficiency ratio 67.63 % 70.70 % 55.70 % 69.15 % 73.14 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 26,159 $ 18,475 $ 22,485 $ 23,339 $ 22,246 Federal funds sold 366,347 342,305 396,032 480,555 485,823 Investment securities 61,142 58,105 55,093 50,906 39,723 Loans: Commercial 425,643 439,044 414,548 379,400 365,881 Real estate other 616,451 573,520 550,690 539,541 508,916 Real estate construction and land 41,558 45,550 37,193 36,596 49,524 SBA 204,734 364,273 317,564 373,921 373,429 Other 64,253 47,926 49,075 25,706 1,731 Loans, gross 1,352,639 1,470,313 1,369,070 1,355,164 1,299,481 Unearned fee income (629 ) (1,569 ) 523 (1,054 ) (1,569 ) Allowance for loan losses (13,240 ) (14,577 ) (14,111 ) (13,385 ) (12,524 ) Loans, net 1,338,770 1,454,167 1,355,482 1,340,725 1,285,388 Premises and equipment, net 5,089 5,452 5,778 5,933 4,709 Bank owned life insurance 24,085 23,920 23,718 23,577 23,434 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,534 7,544 7,554 7,564 7,575 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 39,937 37,620 39,637 40,152 41,528 Total assets $ 1,869,063 $ 1,947,588 $ 1,905,779 $ 1,972,751 $ 1,910,426 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 791,580 $ 742,574 $ 673,100 $ 633,726 $ 643,354 Demand interest-bearing 36,268 33,022 34,869 32,680 28,769 Money market and savings 674,390 670,517 623,603 582,953 549,084 Time 177,534 183,602 200,634 187,873 164,495 Total deposits 1,679,772 1,629,715 1,532,206 1,437,232 1,385,702 Junior subordinated debt securities 24,745 24,729 24,994 24,990 4,986 Other borrowings - 134,819 189,043 352,703 364,703 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,805 19,147 23,126 23,231 21,370 Total liabilities 1,725,322 1,808,410 1,769,369 1,838,156 1,776,761 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 108,417 108,430 107,948 107,776 107,241 Retained earnings 34,792 30,630 27,821 26,036 25,541 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) 532 118 641 783 883 Total shareholders' equity 143,741 139,178 136,410 134,595 133,665 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,869,063 $ 1,947,588 $ 1,905,779 $ 1,972,751 $ 1,910,426 - - - - - CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 7.53 % 7.46 % 7.49 % 7.84 % 8.13 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.35 % 9.47 % 10.11 % 10.57 % 11.27 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.93 % 12.34 % 13.22 % 13.80 % 12.87 % Total equity/ total assets 7.69 % 7.15 % 7.16 % 6.82 % 7.00 % Book value per share $ 17.47 $ 16.99 $ 16.69 $ 16.52 $ 16.43 Common shares outstanding 8,229,116 8,189,598 8,171,734 8,149,678 8,133,457





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended March 31,

2021 2021

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,415,729 4.17 % $ 14,703 $ 1,415,506 4.18 % $ 14,584 Federal funds sold 355,457 0.09 % 84 369,223 0.10 % 88 Investment securities 58,794 2.67 % 392 54,708 2.67 % 360 Total interest earning assets 1,829,980 3.33 % 15,179 1,839,437 3.31 % 15,032 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,147 23,033 All other assets (2) 60,431 60,269 TOTAL $ 1,909,558 $ 1,922,739 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 33,861 0.12 % $ 10 $ 34,512 0.13 % $ 11 Money market and savings 673,460 0.55 % 925 644,740 0.61 % 972 Time 172,452 0.47 % 203 199,953 0.42 % 208 Other 139,458 1.31 % 455 192,803 1.06 % 505 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,019,231 0.63 % 1,593 1,072,008 0.64 % 1,696 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 728,074 689,965 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,334 23,351 Shareholders' equity 141,919 137,415 TOTAL $ 1,909,558 $ 1,922,739 Net interest income and margin (3) 2.98 % $ 13,586 2.94 % $ 13,336 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.6 million and $14.2 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021

2020

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,415,729 4.17 % $ 14,703 $ 1,233,488 4.06 % $ 12,466 Federal funds sold 355,457 0.09 % 84 408,879 0.11 % 108 Investment securities 58,794 2.67 % 392 33,015 2.52 % 207 Total interest earning assets 1,829,980 3.33 % 15,179 1,675,382 3.07 % 12,781 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,147 21,118 All other assets (2) 60,431 67,138 TOTAL $ 1,909,558 $ 1,763,638 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 33,861 0.12 % $ 10 $ 25,857 0.11 % $ 7 Money market and savings 673,460 0.55 % 925 525,586 0.82 % 1,075 Time 172,452 0.47 % 203 162,293 1.09 % 439 Other 139,458 1.31 % 455 292,239 0.65 % 475 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,019,231 0.63 % 1,593 1,005,975 0.80 % 1,996 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 728,074 603,288 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,334 21,027 Shareholders' equity 141,919 133,348 TOTAL $ 1,909,558 $ 1,763,638 Net interest income and margin (3) 2.98 % $ 13,586 2.59 % $ 10,785 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.2 million and $414,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of 14.6 million and $12.2 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020

Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,415,618 4.17 % $ 29,287 $ 1,092,895 4.46 % $ 24,248 Federal funds sold 362,301 0.10 % 172 256,258 0.34 % 437 Investment securities 57,109 2.66 % 752 30,655 2.61 % 398 Total interest earning assets 1,835,028 3.32 % 30,211 1,379,808 3.66 % 25,083 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,978 14,952 All other assets (2) 60,719 69,098 TOTAL $ 1,916,725 $ 1,463,858 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 34,185 0.12 % $ 21 $ 24,802 0.11 % $ 14 Money market and savings 659,180 0.58 % 1,897 501,039 1.00 % 2,486 Time 186,021 0.45 % 411 143,499 1.42 % 1,015 Other 165,957 1.17 % 960 153,741 0.79 % 602 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,045,343 0.63 % 3,289 823,081 1.01 % 4,117 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 709,022 489,289 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,109 19,142 Shareholders' equity 140,251 132,346 TOTAL $ 1,916,725 $ 1,463,858 Net interest income and margin (3) 2.96 % $ 26,922 3.06 % $ 20,966 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.3 million and $121,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.4 million and $11.7 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) REVENUE: Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Net interest income $ 13,586 $ 13,336 $ 12,763 $ 11,188 $ 10,785 Non-interest income 956 921 916 1,028 777 Total revenue $ 14,542 $ 14,257 $ 13,679 $ 12,216 $ 11,562 PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES AND COSTS: Amortization Deferred Deferred Balance at Origination of Deferred Balance 2021 Program 2020 Program Total Balance Remaining PPP fees $ 4,479 $ 9,086 $ 13,565 $ 8,703 $ 4,862 PPP capitalized loan origination costs 540 2,451 2,991 2,193 $ 798 Net PPP fees $ 3,939 $ 6,635 $ 10,574 $ 6,510 $ 4,064 IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED IN Amortization of Deferred Balance NET INTEREST INCOME: Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 PPP fees $ 2,185 $ 2,222 $ 2,083 $ 1,114 $ 1,099 PPP capitalized loan origination costs 514 633 527 266 253 Net PPP fees $ 1,671 $ 1,589 $ 1,556 $ 848 $ 846 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Total non-interest expense $ 9,835 $ 10,080 $ 10,416 $ 10,545 $ 6,440 Total capitalized loan origination costs 1,217 1,513 1,198 986 4,797 Total operating expenses, before capitalization of loan origination costs $ 11,052 $ 11,593 $ 11,614 $ 11,531 $ 11,237 GROSS LOANS: 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 Gross loans $ 1,352,639 $ 1,470,313 $ 1,369,070 $ 1,355,164 $ 1,299,481 PPP loans 194,472 353,426 306,373 362,088 361,632 Gross loans, excluding PPP loans $ 1,158,167 $ 1,116,887 $ 1,062,697 $ 993,076 $ 937,849











