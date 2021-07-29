Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

EDINBURG, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced second quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

Highlights

  • Completed the sale of Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile for $1.94 billion in cash on July 1, 2021.
  • Declared a Special Dividend of $18.75 per share on July 2, 2021 payable on August 2, 2021.
  • Broadband data net adds were approximately 3,900 including 1,645 for Glo Fiber and 372 for Beam, respectively.
  • Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA grew 11.7% and 29.6%, respectively.
  • Earnings per diluted share for continuing operations grew to $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter 2020.
  • Total Broadband homes and businesses passed grew sequentially 19,000 or 7.3% to approximately 279,000.

“Our transformation into a broadband-centric company is now complete with the closing of the sale of our Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile on July 1, 2021. As a result of the successful sale, we are very pleased to return over $936 million in value to our shareholders via a special dividend,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We made strong progress in the second quarter in growing our broadband networks and data subscribers and reducing our operating expenses to align with our broadband and tower businesses. The combination of these actions has led to outstanding revenue and Adjusted OIBDA growth rates in the second quarter and have positioned us well for sustainable growth in future periods.”

Shentel's second-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Consolidated Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew 11.7% to $60.7 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to the growth of 12.2% in Broadband and 8.3% in Tower segments.

  • Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2021 grew 29.6% to $16.3 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to growth in Broadband and Tower of 2.5% and 9.3%, respectively. Corporate expenses declined 30.0% from the same period a year ago due to lower compensation, legal and professional fees.

  • Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.7 million compared with a loss of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share was $0.04 in the second quarter of 2021 and earnings from discontinued operations grew 74.6% to $1.03 per diluted share from the second quarter of 2020.

Broadband

  • Total broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of June 30, 2021, were 111,475, representing 20.3% year over year growth. Penetration for incumbent cable, Glo Fiber and Beam were 49%, 15% and 4%, respectively, compared to 44%, 10% and 0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020. Total Glo Fiber and Beam passings grew year over year by approximately 33,200 and 21,800, respectively.

  • Broadband revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew $6.1 million or 12.2% to $56.2 million compared with $50.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $6.3 million or 16.7% increase in Residential & SMB revenue on a 20.3% increase in broadband data RGUs. RLEC revenue declined by $0.4 million, or 8.8%, to $3.7 million, primarily driven by the migration of DSL subscribers to our Broadband cable modem service, and lower governmental support. We expect RLEC revenue to continue to decline.

  • Broadband operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $47.7 million compared to $40.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, driven by costs incurred to support the growth of Glo Fiber and Beam fixed wireless, including a $1.4 million increase in depreciation, a $1.2 million increase in compensation and commissions expenses primarily from increased staffing, a $1.0 million increase in software and professional fees due to enhancements in our back-office systems, a $0.7 million increase in maintenance and line costs from growth in our network, a $0.6 million increase in advertising, a $0.5 million increase in telemarketing fees, a $0.5 million increase in franchise and regulatory fees, and a $0.5 million increase in programming fees.

  • Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2021 grew 2.5% to $20.3 million, compared with $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Broadband Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $8.5 million, compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Tower

  • Tower revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew 8.3% to $4.6 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to an 8.5% increase in tenants.

  • Tower Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2021 grew 9.3% to $3.0 million, compared with $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, due to revenue growth and steady expenses.

  • Tower operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Other Information

  • On July 1, 2021, pursuant to the previously announced Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 28, 2021, between Shentel and T-Mobile USA, Inc. (“T-Mobile”), Shentel completed the sale of its Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile for cash consideration of approximately $1.94 billion, inclusive of the approximately $60 million settlement of the waived management fees by Sprint Corporation, an indirect subsidiary of T-Mobile, and net of certain transaction expenses (the “Transaction”).

  • The Company currently expects the after-tax proceeds from the Transaction to be approximately $1.5 billion. The Company used approximately $684 million of the proceeds to fully repay all outstanding principal amounts under, and terminate, the then-existing credit agreement (the "Prior Credit Agreement") and to fully repay and terminate the interest rate swaps. The remainder of the proceeds will be used to fund a special dividend of $18.75 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock (the "Special Dividend").

  • On July 1, 2021, we entered into a new Credit Agreement (the “New Credit Agreement”) with various financial institutions party thereto. The New Credit Agreement provides for three credit facilities, in an aggregate amount equal to $400 million: (i) a $100 million five-year revolving credit facility, (ii) a $150 million five-year delay draw amortizing term loan and (iii) a $150 million seven-year delay draw amortizing term loan. We have not made any borrowing under the New Credit Agreement as of the date of this press release. We do not currently expect to draw upon any portion of the New Credit Agreement until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • On July 2, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Special Dividend”). The Special Dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 13, 2021. Since the Special Dividend is more than 25% of the current share price, in accordance with NASDAQ rules, the ex-dividend date will be August 3, 2021, the first business day after the payment date. The Company currently expects approximately $14.5 million of the Special Dividend to be reinvested in shares of the Company’s common stock via the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The reinvested dividends are expected to be used to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock in market transactions during the thirty days following the dividend payment date. The total payout to Shentel shareholders, before any reinvestment via the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, will be approximately $937 million.

  • The Company currently expects to incur approximately $5.1 million of severance expense during 2021, with approximately $2.1 million attributable to continuing operations and $3.0 million related to discontinued operations. Approximately $1.2 million of severance expense was recognized during the first half of 2021, with $0.7 million related to continuing operations and $0.5 million related to discontinued operations. The remaining severance expenses are expected to be incurred in the third quarter of 2021 following the sale of our Wireless operations. The workforce reduction is expected to decrease the Company's annualized run-rate operating expenses for continuing operations by approximately $4 million.

  • Cash and cash equivalents grew sequentially $19.6 million to $248.8 million as of June 30, 2021 driven by strong cash flow from discontinued operations. Giving effect to the closing of the Transaction, the Special Dividend, termination of the Prior Credit Agreement, and the execution of the New Credit Agreement, as if those events had occurred on June 30, 2021, the Company would have had approximately $480 million of liquidity on a pro forma basis.

  • Capital expenditures were $79.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $52.9 million in the comparable 2020 period. The $26.7 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam.

2021 Outlook
The Company is reaffirming the full-year 2021 guidance as summarized below:

($ in millions)   Year Ending December 31,   Year Ended
December 31,
2019
 		  % Change
2020 to 2021
Midpoint 		  % Change
2019 to 2020
    2021   2020      
    Guidance   Actual      
    Low   High          
Revenue   $ 241     $ 248     $ 221     $ 207     10.6 %   6.8 %
Operating Income (loss)   $ 7     $ 14     $ (1 )   $ (1 )   nm     %
Adjusted OIBDA   $ 69     $ 76     $ 57     $ 49     27.2 %   16.3 %
Capital Expenditures   $ 157     $ 168     $ 120     $ 67     35.4 %   79.1 %

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teleconference Information:

       Date: July 30, 2021
       Time: 8:00 A.M. (ET)
       Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639

       Password: 7086645

Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through August 29, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:
       Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
       Jim Volk
       Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
       540-984-5168
       Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com

         
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 		       
         
(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Service revenue and other $ 60,700     $ 54,336       $ 120,391     $ 107,470  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of services 24,335     22,181       47,618     42,498  
Selling, general and administrative 20,320     22,092       40,473     44,188  
Restructuring expense 43           661      
Depreciation and amortization 13,299     11,930       26,565     24,015  
Total operating expenses 57,997     56,203       115,317     110,701  
Operating income (loss) 2,703     (1,867 )     5,074     (3,231 )
Other income:              
Other income, net 1,338     1,271       2,938     2,020  
Income (loss) before income taxes 4,041     (596 )     8,012     (1,211 )
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,185     (60 )     3,107     (825 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,856     (536 )     4,905     (386 )
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 51,566     29,783       100,038     42,913  
Net income $ 53,422     $ 29,247       $ 104,943     $ 42,527  
               
Net income per share, basic and diluted:              
Basic - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.04     $ (0.01 )     $ 0.10     $ (0.01 )
Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 1.03     $ 0.59       $ 2.00     $ 0.86  
Basic net income per share $ 1.07     $ 0.58       $ 2.10     $ 0.85  
               
Diluted - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.04     $ (0.01 )     $ 0.10     $ (0.01 )
Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 1.03     $ 0.59       $ 2.00     $ 0.86  
Diluted net income per share $ 1.07     $ 0.58       $ 2.10     $ 0.85  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,945     49,902       49,945     49,878  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,075     49,902       50,067     49,878  


 
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
  June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,789     $ 195,397  
Other current assets 79,162     80,024  
Current assets held for sale 1,101,193     1,133,294  
Total current assets 1,429,144     1,408,715  
       
Investments 13,793     13,769  
Property, plant and equipment, net 495,599     440,427  
Intangible assets, net and Goodwill 106,345     106,759  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,254     50,387  
Deferred charges and other assets, net 16,097     11,650  
Total assets $ 2,115,232     $ 2,031,707  
       
Current liabilities held for sale $ 423,008     $ 452,202  
Total current liabilities 733,530     755,859  
Other liabilities 270,907     241,252  
Total shareholders’ equity 687,787     582,394  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,115,232     $ 2,031,707  


 
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands) 2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 104,943     $ 42,527  
Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax 100,038     42,913  
Income (loss) from continuing operations 4,905     (386 )
       
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation 26,144     23,694  
Amortization of intangible assets 421     321  
Bad debt expense 448     436  
Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 834     4,169  
Deferred income taxes 3,251     (499 )
Other adjustments (649 )   (73 )
Changes in assets and liabilities (7,180 )   1,641  
Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations 28,174     29,303  
Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations 125,011     99,636  
Net cash provided by operating activities 153,185     128,939  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (79,562 )   (52,888 )
Proceeds from sale of assets and other 189     (936 )
Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (79,373 )   (53,824 )
Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations (928 )   (13,716 )
Net cash used in investing activities (80,301 )   (67,540 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,627 )   (2,182 )
Other (804 )   (95 )
Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations (2,431 )   (2,277 )
Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations (17,061 )   (17,061 )
Net cash used in financing activities (19,492 )   (19,338 )
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 53,392     42,061  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 195,397     101,651  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 248,789     $ 143,712  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 8,492     $ 2,509     $ (8,298 )   $ 2,703  
Depreciation   11,577     449     1,075     13,101  
Amortization   198             198  
OIBDA   20,267     2,958     (7,223 )   16,002  
Stock compensation expense           192     192  
Deal advisory fees   1         27     28  
Restructuring expense   27         16     43  
Adjusted OIBDA   $ 20,295     $ 2,958     $ (6,988 )   $ 16,265  


Three Months Ended June 30, 2020                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 9,500     $ 2,229     $ (13,596 )   $ (1,867 )
Depreciation   10,140     477     1,146     11,763  
Amortization   167             167  
OIBDA   19,807     2,706     (12,450 )   10,063  
Stock compensation expense           1,430     1,430  
Deal advisory fees           1,060     1,060  
Adjusted OIBDA   $ 19,807     $ 2,706     $ (9,960 )   $ 12,553  


Six Months Ended June 30, 2021                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 18,919     $ 5,211     $ (19,056 )   $ 5,074  
Depreciation   23,115     930     2,099     26,144  
Amortization   421             421  
OIBDA   42,455     6,141     (16,957 )   31,639  
Stock compensation expense           834     834  
Deal advisory fees   116         136     252  
Restructuring expense   132         529     661  
Adjusted OIBDA   $ 42,703     $ 6,141     $ (15,458 )   $ 33,386  


Six Months Ended June 30, 2020                
(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 20,162     $ 4,024     $ (27,417 )   $ (3,231 )
Depreciation   20,020     947     2,727     23,694  
Amortization   321             321  
OIBDA   40,503     4,971     (24,690 )   20,784  
Stock compensation expense           4,169     4,169  
Deal advisory fees           1,970     1,970  
Adjusted OIBDA   $ 40,503     $ 4,971     $ (18,551 )   $ 26,923  
                                 

2021 Outlook – Adjusted OIBDA

($ in millions)   Year Ending December 31,   Year Ended
December 31,
2019
    2021   2020  
    Guidance   Actual  
    Low   High      
Operating Income (loss)   $ 7     $ 14     $ (1 )   $ (1 )
Depreciation   $ 53     $ 53     $ 48     $ 46  
Amortization   $ 1     $ 1     $ 1     $ 1  
Stock compensation expense   $ 6     $ 6     $ 6     $ 3  
Deal advisory fees   $     $     $ 3     $  
Restructuring expense and other   $ 2     $ 2     $     $  
Adjusted OIBDA   $ 69     $ 76     $ 57     $ 49  
                                 

Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 43,989     $     $     $ 43,989  
Commercial Fiber   6,531             6,531  
RLEC & Other   3,605             3,605  
Tower lease       2,019         2,019  
Service revenue and other   54,125     2,019         56,144  
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations   2,102     2,595     (141 )   4,556  
Total revenue   56,227     4,614     (141 )   60,700  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services   23,127     1,318     (110 )   24,335  
Selling, general and administrative   12,806     338     7,176     20,320  
Restructuring expense   27         16     43  
Depreciation and amortization   11,775     449     1,075     13,299  
Total operating expenses   47,735     2,105     8,157     57,997  
Operating income (loss)   $ 8,492     $ 2,509     $ (8,298 )   $ 2,703  
                                 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 37,684     $     $     $ 37,684  
Commercial Fiber   6,282             6,282  
RLEC & Other   3,982             3,982  
Tower lease       1,829         1,829  
Service revenue and other   47,948     1,829         49,777  
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations   2,185     2,430     (56 )   4,559  
Total revenue   50,133     4,259     (56 )   54,336  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services   20,861     1,315     5     22,181  
Selling, general and administrative   9,465     238     12,389     22,092  
Depreciation and amortization   10,307     477     1,146     11,930  
Total operating expenses   40,633     2,030     13,540     56,203  
Operating income (loss)   $ 9,500     $ 2,229     $ (13,596 )   $ (1,867 )
                                 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate &
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 86,919     $     $     $ 86,919  
Commercial Fiber   12,916             12,916  
RLEC & Other   7,236             7,236  
Tower lease       4,169         4,169  
Service revenue and other   107,071     4,169         111,240  
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations   4,310     5,110     (269 )   9,151  
Total revenue   111,381     9,279     (269 )   120,391  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services   45,263     2,566     (211 )   47,618  
Selling, general and administrative   23,531     572     16,370     40,473  
Restructuring expense   132         529     661  
Depreciation and amortization   23,536     930     2,099     26,565  
Total operating expenses   92,462     4,068     18,787     115,317  
Operating income (loss)   $ 18,919     $ 5,211     $ (19,056 )   $ 5,074  
                                 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:

(in thousands)   Broadband   Tower   Corporate & Eliminations   Consolidated
External revenue                
Residential & SMB   $ 74,693     $     $     $ 74,693  
Commercial Fiber   12,482             12,482  
RLEC & Other   8,026             8,026  
Tower lease       3,626         3,626  
Service revenue and other   95,201     3,626         98,827  
Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations   4,718     4,363     (438 )   8,643  
Total revenue   99,919     7,989     (438 )   107,470  
Operating expenses                
Cost of services   40,247     2,254     (3 )   42,498  
Selling, general and administrative   19,169     764     24,255     44,188  
Depreciation and amortization   20,341     947     2,727     24,015  
Total operating expenses   79,757     3,965     26,979     110,701  
Operating income (loss)   $ 20,162     $ 4,024     $ (27,417 )   $ (3,231 )
                                 

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 278,952     220,442  
Incumbent Cable (2) 210,787     207,269  
Glo Fiber 46,368     13,173  
Beam 21,797      
       
Broadband customer relationships (3) 116,987     101,816  
       
Residential & SMB RGUs:      
Broadband Data 111,475     92,695  
Incumbent Cable (2) 103,465     91,364  
Glo Fiber 7,169     1,331  
Beam 841      
Video (2) 51,355     53,153  
Voice (2) 34,664     32,252  
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 197,494     178,100  
       
Residential & SMB Penetration (4)      
Broadband Data 40.0 %   42.0 %
Incumbent Cable 49.1 %   44.1 %
Glo Fiber 15.5 %   10.1 %
Beam 3.9 %   %
Video 18.4 %   24.1 %
Voice 14.4 %   16.5 %
       
Fiber route miles 7,041     6,478  
Total fiber miles (5) 440,236     346,969  

__________________________________

(1)   Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2)   The Company acquired Canaan Cable on December 31, 2020 adding 1,100 homes passed, 512 data RGUs, 324 video RGUs and 164 voice RGUs.
(3)   Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.
(4)   Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.
(5)   Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
     


Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU              
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Residential and SMB Revenue:              
Broadband $ 25,714     $ 21,003     $ 50,298     $ 40,836  
Incumbent Cable 24,177     20,802     47,641     40,570  
Glo Fiber 1,394     201     2,462     266  
Beam 143         195      
Video 15,611     14,938     31,263     29,759  
Voice 2,893     2,808     5,792     5,634  
Discounts and adjustments (229 )   (1,065 )   (434 )   (1,536 )
Total Revenue $ 43,989     $ 37,684     $ 86,919     $ 74,693  
               
Average RGUs:              
Broadband Data 109,656     89,780     107,403     87,335  
Incumbent Cable 102,688     88,970     101,403     86,796  
Glo Fiber 6,308     810     5,551     539  
Beam 660     —      449      
Video 51,715     53,111     52,076     53,053  
Voice 33,993     32,039     33,462     31,816  
               
ARPU: (1)              
Broadband $ 78.17     $ 77.98     $ 78.05     $ 77.93  
Incumbent Cable $ 78.48     $ 77.94     $ 78.30     $ 77.90  
Glo Fiber $ 73.66     $ 82.72     $ 73.92     $ 82.25  
Beam $ 72.22     $     $ 72.38     $  
Video $ 100.62     $ 93.75     $ 100.06     $ 93.49  
Voice $ 28.37     $ 29.21     $ 28.85     $ 29.51  

__________________________________

(1)   Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average RGUs / 3 months


Tower Operating Statistics

  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Macro tower sites 223     220  
Tenants (1) 448     413  
Average tenants per tower 1.9     1.8  

__________________________________

(1)   Includes 239 and 206 intercompany tenants for our Wireless operations, (reported as a discontinued operation), and Broadband operations, as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 





