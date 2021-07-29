Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Completed the sale of Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile for $1.94 billion in cash on July 1, 2021.

Declared a Special Dividend of $18.75 per share on July 2, 2021 payable on August 2, 2021.

Broadband data net adds were approximately 3,900 including 1,645 for Glo Fiber and 372 for Beam, respectively.

Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA grew 11.7% and 29.6%, respectively.

Earnings per diluted share for continuing operations grew to $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter 2020.

Total Broadband homes and businesses passed grew sequentially 19,000 or 7.3% to approximately 279,000.

“Our transformation into a broadband-centric company is now complete with the closing of the sale of our Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile on July 1, 2021. As a result of the successful sale, we are very pleased to return over $936 million in value to our shareholders via a special dividend,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We made strong progress in the second quarter in growing our broadband networks and data subscribers and reducing our operating expenses to align with our broadband and tower businesses. The combination of these actions has led to outstanding revenue and Adjusted OIBDA growth rates in the second quarter and have positioned us well for sustainable growth in future periods.”

Shentel's second-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ .

Consolidated Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew 11.7% to $60.7 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to the growth of 12.2% in Broadband and 8.3% in Tower segments.





Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2021 grew 29.6% to $16.3 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to growth in Broadband and Tower of 2.5% and 9.3%, respectively. Corporate expenses declined 30.0% from the same period a year ago due to lower compensation, legal and professional fees.





Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.7 million compared with a loss of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.





Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share was $0.04 in the second quarter of 2021 and earnings from discontinued operations grew 74.6% to $1.03 per diluted share from the second quarter of 2020.



Broadband

Total broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of June 30, 2021, were 111,475, representing 20.3% year over year growth. Penetration for incumbent cable, Glo Fiber and Beam were 49%, 15% and 4%, respectively, compared to 44%, 10% and 0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020. Total Glo Fiber and Beam passings grew year over year by approximately 33,200 and 21,800, respectively.





Broadband revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew $6.1 million or 12.2% to $56.2 million compared with $50.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $6.3 million or 16.7% increase in Residential & SMB revenue on a 20.3% increase in broadband data RGUs. RLEC revenue declined by $0.4 million, or 8.8%, to $3.7 million, primarily driven by the migration of DSL subscribers to our Broadband cable modem service, and lower governmental support. We expect RLEC revenue to continue to decline.





Broadband operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $47.7 million compared to $40.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, driven by costs incurred to support the growth of Glo Fiber and Beam fixed wireless, including a $1.4 million increase in depreciation, a $1.2 million increase in compensation and commissions expenses primarily from increased staffing, a $1.0 million increase in software and professional fees due to enhancements in our back-office systems, a $0.7 million increase in maintenance and line costs from growth in our network, a $0.6 million increase in advertising, a $0.5 million increase in telemarketing fees, a $0.5 million increase in franchise and regulatory fees, and a $0.5 million increase in programming fees.





Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2021 grew 2.5% to $20.3 million, compared with $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.





Broadband Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $8.5 million, compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.



Tower

Tower revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew 8.3% to $4.6 million, compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to an 8.5% increase in tenants.





Tower Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter of 2021 grew 9.3% to $3.0 million, compared with $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, due to revenue growth and steady expenses.





Tower operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.



Other Information

On July 1, 2021, pursuant to the previously announced Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 28, 2021, between Shentel and T-Mobile USA, Inc. (“T-Mobile”), Shentel completed the sale of its Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile for cash consideration of approximately $1.94 billion, inclusive of the approximately $60 million settlement of the waived management fees by Sprint Corporation, an indirect subsidiary of T-Mobile, and net of certain transaction expenses (the “Transaction”).





The Company currently expects the after-tax proceeds from the Transaction to be approximately $1.5 billion. The Company used approximately $684 million of the proceeds to fully repay all outstanding principal amounts under, and terminate, the then-existing credit agreement (the "Prior Credit Agreement") and to fully repay and terminate the interest rate swaps. The remainder of the proceeds will be used to fund a special dividend of $18.75 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock (the "Special Dividend").





On July 1, 2021, we entered into a new Credit Agreement (the “New Credit Agreement”) with various financial institutions party thereto. The New Credit Agreement provides for three credit facilities, in an aggregate amount equal to $400 million: (i) a $100 million five-year revolving credit facility, (ii) a $150 million five-year delay draw amortizing term loan and (iii) a $150 million seven-year delay draw amortizing term loan. We have not made any borrowing under the New Credit Agreement as of the date of this press release. We do not currently expect to draw upon any portion of the New Credit Agreement until the fourth quarter of 2021.





On July 2, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Special Dividend”). The Special Dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 13, 2021. Since the Special Dividend is more than 25% of the current share price, in accordance with NASDAQ rules, the ex-dividend date will be August 3, 2021, the first business day after the payment date. The Company currently expects approximately $14.5 million of the Special Dividend to be reinvested in shares of the Company’s common stock via the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The reinvested dividends are expected to be used to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock in market transactions during the thirty days following the dividend payment date. The total payout to Shentel shareholders, before any reinvestment via the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, will be approximately $937 million.





The Company currently expects to incur approximately $5.1 million of severance expense during 2021, with approximately $2.1 million attributable to continuing operations and $3.0 million related to discontinued operations. Approximately $1.2 million of severance expense was recognized during the first half of 2021, with $0.7 million related to continuing operations and $0.5 million related to discontinued operations. The remaining severance expenses are expected to be incurred in the third quarter of 2021 following the sale of our Wireless operations. The workforce reduction is expected to decrease the Company's annualized run-rate operating expenses for continuing operations by approximately $4 million.





Cash and cash equivalents grew sequentially $19.6 million to $248.8 million as of June 30, 2021 driven by strong cash flow from discontinued operations. Giving effect to the closing of the Transaction, the Special Dividend, termination of the Prior Credit Agreement, and the execution of the New Credit Agreement, as if those events had occurred on June 30, 2021, the Company would have had approximately $480 million of liquidity on a pro forma basis.





Capital expenditures were $79.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $52.9 million in the comparable 2020 period. The $26.7 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam.



2021 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming the full-year 2021 guidance as summarized below:

($ in millions) Year Ending December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2019

% Change

2020 to 2021

Midpoint % Change

2019 to 2020 2021 2020 Guidance Actual Low High Revenue $ 241 $ 248 $ 221 $ 207 10.6 % 6.8 % Operating Income (loss) $ 7 $ 14 $ (1 ) $ (1 ) nm — % Adjusted OIBDA $ 69 $ 76 $ 57 $ 49 27.2 % 16.3 % Capital Expenditures $ 157 $ 168 $ 120 $ 67 35.4 % 79.1 %

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service revenue and other $ 60,700 $ 54,336 $ 120,391 $ 107,470 Operating expenses: Cost of services 24,335 22,181 47,618 42,498 Selling, general and administrative 20,320 22,092 40,473 44,188 Restructuring expense 43 — 661 — Depreciation and amortization 13,299 11,930 26,565 24,015 Total operating expenses 57,997 56,203 115,317 110,701 Operating income (loss) 2,703 (1,867 ) 5,074 (3,231 ) Other income: Other income, net 1,338 1,271 2,938 2,020 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,041 (596 ) 8,012 (1,211 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,185 (60 ) 3,107 (825 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,856 (536 ) 4,905 (386 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 51,566 29,783 100,038 42,913 Net income $ 53,422 $ 29,247 $ 104,943 $ 42,527 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.01 ) Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 1.03 $ 0.59 $ 2.00 $ 0.86 Basic net income per share $ 1.07 $ 0.58 $ 2.10 $ 0.85 Diluted - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.01 ) Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 1.03 $ 0.59 $ 2.00 $ 0.86 Diluted net income per share $ 1.07 $ 0.58 $ 2.10 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,945 49,902 49,945 49,878 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,075 49,902 50,067 49,878





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,789 $ 195,397 Other current assets 79,162 80,024 Current assets held for sale 1,101,193 1,133,294 Total current assets 1,429,144 1,408,715 Investments 13,793 13,769 Property, plant and equipment, net 495,599 440,427 Intangible assets, net and Goodwill 106,345 106,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,254 50,387 Deferred charges and other assets, net 16,097 11,650 Total assets $ 2,115,232 $ 2,031,707 Current liabilities held for sale $ 423,008 $ 452,202 Total current liabilities 733,530 755,859 Other liabilities 270,907 241,252 Total shareholders’ equity 687,787 582,394 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,115,232 $ 2,031,707





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 104,943 $ 42,527 Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax 100,038 42,913 Income (loss) from continuing operations 4,905 (386 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 26,144 23,694 Amortization of intangible assets 421 321 Bad debt expense 448 436 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 834 4,169 Deferred income taxes 3,251 (499 ) Other adjustments (649 ) (73 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (7,180 ) 1,641 Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations 28,174 29,303 Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations 125,011 99,636 Net cash provided by operating activities 153,185 128,939 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (79,562 ) (52,888 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 189 (936 ) Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (79,373 ) (53,824 ) Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations (928 ) (13,716 ) Net cash used in investing activities (80,301 ) (67,540 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,627 ) (2,182 ) Other (804 ) (95 ) Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations (2,431 ) (2,277 ) Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations (17,061 ) (17,061 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,492 ) (19,338 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 53,392 42,061 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 195,397 101,651 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 248,789 $ 143,712

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8,492 $ 2,509 $ (8,298 ) $ 2,703 Depreciation 11,577 449 1,075 13,101 Amortization 198 — — 198 OIBDA 20,267 2,958 (7,223 ) 16,002 Stock compensation expense — — 192 192 Deal advisory fees 1 — 27 28 Restructuring expense 27 — 16 43 Adjusted OIBDA $ 20,295 $ 2,958 $ (6,988 ) $ 16,265





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,500 $ 2,229 $ (13,596 ) $ (1,867 ) Depreciation 10,140 477 1,146 11,763 Amortization 167 — — 167 OIBDA 19,807 2,706 (12,450 ) 10,063 Stock compensation expense — — 1,430 1,430 Deal advisory fees — — 1,060 1,060 Adjusted OIBDA $ 19,807 $ 2,706 $ (9,960 ) $ 12,553





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 18,919 $ 5,211 $ (19,056 ) $ 5,074 Depreciation 23,115 930 2,099 26,144 Amortization 421 — — 421 OIBDA 42,455 6,141 (16,957 ) 31,639 Stock compensation expense — — 834 834 Deal advisory fees 116 — 136 252 Restructuring expense 132 — 529 661 Adjusted OIBDA $ 42,703 $ 6,141 $ (15,458 ) $ 33,386





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 20,162 $ 4,024 $ (27,417 ) $ (3,231 ) Depreciation 20,020 947 2,727 23,694 Amortization 321 — — 321 OIBDA 40,503 4,971 (24,690 ) 20,784 Stock compensation expense — — 4,169 4,169 Deal advisory fees — — 1,970 1,970 Adjusted OIBDA $ 40,503 $ 4,971 $ (18,551 ) $ 26,923

2021 Outlook – Adjusted OIBDA

($ in millions) Year Ending December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2021 2020 Guidance Actual Low High Operating Income (loss) $ 7 $ 14 $ (1 ) $ (1 ) Depreciation $ 53 $ 53 $ 48 $ 46 Amortization $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 Stock compensation expense $ 6 $ 6 $ 6 $ 3 Deal advisory fees $ — $ — $ 3 $ — Restructuring expense and other $ 2 $ 2 $ — $ — Adjusted OIBDA $ 69 $ 76 $ 57 $ 49

Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 43,989 $ — $ — $ 43,989 Commercial Fiber 6,531 — — 6,531 RLEC & Other 3,605 — — 3,605 Tower lease — 2,019 — 2,019 Service revenue and other 54,125 2,019 — 56,144 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,102 2,595 (141 ) 4,556 Total revenue 56,227 4,614 (141 ) 60,700 Operating expenses Cost of services 23,127 1,318 (110 ) 24,335 Selling, general and administrative 12,806 338 7,176 20,320 Restructuring expense 27 — 16 43 Depreciation and amortization 11,775 449 1,075 13,299 Total operating expenses 47,735 2,105 8,157 57,997 Operating income (loss) $ 8,492 $ 2,509 $ (8,298 ) $ 2,703

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 37,684 $ — $ — $ 37,684 Commercial Fiber 6,282 — — 6,282 RLEC & Other 3,982 — — 3,982 Tower lease — 1,829 — 1,829 Service revenue and other 47,948 1,829 — 49,777 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,185 2,430 (56 ) 4,559 Total revenue 50,133 4,259 (56 ) 54,336 Operating expenses Cost of services 20,861 1,315 5 22,181 Selling, general and administrative 9,465 238 12,389 22,092 Depreciation and amortization 10,307 477 1,146 11,930 Total operating expenses 40,633 2,030 13,540 56,203 Operating income (loss) $ 9,500 $ 2,229 $ (13,596 ) $ (1,867 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 86,919 $ — $ — $ 86,919 Commercial Fiber 12,916 — — 12,916 RLEC & Other 7,236 — — 7,236 Tower lease — 4,169 — 4,169 Service revenue and other 107,071 4,169 — 111,240 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 4,310 5,110 (269 ) 9,151 Total revenue 111,381 9,279 (269 ) 120,391 Operating expenses Cost of services 45,263 2,566 (211 ) 47,618 Selling, general and administrative 23,531 572 16,370 40,473 Restructuring expense 132 — 529 661 Depreciation and amortization 23,536 930 2,099 26,565 Total operating expenses 92,462 4,068 18,787 115,317 Operating income (loss) $ 18,919 $ 5,211 $ (19,056 ) $ 5,074

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 74,693 $ — $ — $ 74,693 Commercial Fiber 12,482 — — 12,482 RLEC & Other 8,026 — — 8,026 Tower lease — 3,626 — 3,626 Service revenue and other 95,201 3,626 — 98,827 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 4,718 4,363 (438 ) 8,643 Total revenue 99,919 7,989 (438 ) 107,470 Operating expenses Cost of services 40,247 2,254 (3 ) 42,498 Selling, general and administrative 19,169 764 24,255 44,188 Depreciation and amortization 20,341 947 2,727 24,015 Total operating expenses 79,757 3,965 26,979 110,701 Operating income (loss) $ 20,162 $ 4,024 $ (27,417 ) $ (3,231 )

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 278,952 220,442 Incumbent Cable (2) 210,787 207,269 Glo Fiber 46,368 13,173 Beam 21,797 — Broadband customer relationships (3) 116,987 101,816 Residential & SMB RGUs: Broadband Data 111,475 92,695 Incumbent Cable (2) 103,465 91,364 Glo Fiber 7,169 1,331 Beam 841 — Video (2) 51,355 53,153 Voice (2) 34,664 32,252 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 197,494 178,100 Residential & SMB Penetration (4) Broadband Data 40.0 % 42.0 % Incumbent Cable 49.1 % 44.1 % Glo Fiber 15.5 % 10.1 % Beam 3.9 % — % Video 18.4 % 24.1 % Voice 14.4 % 16.5 % Fiber route miles 7,041 6,478 Total fiber miles (5) 440,236 346,969

__________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed will vary among video, broadband data and voice services. (2) The Company acquired Canaan Cable on December 31, 2020 adding 1,100 homes passed, 512 data RGUs, 324 video RGUs and 164 voice RGUs. (3) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services. (4) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate. (5) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.





Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 25,714 $ 21,003 $ 50,298 $ 40,836 Incumbent Cable 24,177 20,802 47,641 40,570 Glo Fiber 1,394 201 2,462 266 Beam 143 — 195 — Video 15,611 14,938 31,263 29,759 Voice 2,893 2,808 5,792 5,634 Discounts and adjustments (229 ) (1,065 ) (434 ) (1,536 ) Total Revenue $ 43,989 $ 37,684 $ 86,919 $ 74,693 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 109,656 89,780 107,403 87,335 Incumbent Cable 102,688 88,970 101,403 86,796 Glo Fiber 6,308 810 5,551 539 Beam 660 — 449 — Video 51,715 53,111 52,076 53,053 Voice 33,993 32,039 33,462 31,816 ARPU: (1) Broadband $ 78.17 $ 77.98 $ 78.05 $ 77.93 Incumbent Cable $ 78.48 $ 77.94 $ 78.30 $ 77.90 Glo Fiber $ 73.66 $ 82.72 $ 73.92 $ 82.25 Beam $ 72.22 $ — $ 72.38 $ — Video $ 100.62 $ 93.75 $ 100.06 $ 93.49 Voice $ 28.37 $ 29.21 $ 28.85 $ 29.51

__________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average RGUs / 3 months





Tower Operating Statistics

June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Macro tower sites 223 220 Tenants (1) 448 413 Average tenants per tower 1.9 1.8

__________________________________