checkAd

Lucara Recovers 393 Carat Top White Gem Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem quality diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached).  The diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. During the same production month a 156.2 carat top white gem quality diamond was also recovered from processing of M/PK(S) material. The 393 carat diamond is the 7th diamond greater than 300 carats to be recovered at Karowe year to date and the third gem quality +300 carat produced from the M/PK(S) unit in 2021, along with the 341 carat (January 14, 2021) and 378 carat (January 26, 2021) top white gems recovered in January of this year. View PDF version.

Eira Thomas, CEO commented: "Lucara is pleased to announce the recovery of the 393 carat Type IIa white from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe, the third +300 carat white gem from the M/PK(S) in 2021. This recent recovery continues to demonstrate the strong and consistent resource performance of the South Lobe. The 393 carat and 156 carat diamonds add to the collection of significant diamond recoveries in 2021, as Lucara looks to ramp up construction activities for the proposed underground expansion at Karowe."

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D. P.Geol., Vice-President, Technical Services of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lucara Recovers 393 Carat Top White Gem Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem quality diamond from its 100% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
Exceeding 240,000 Million Units, Air Conditioning System Sales Swiftly Rise at 6% CAGR, through 2031: Fact MR
Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach $390.58 Bn, Globally at 10.2% CAGR by 2030: Says AMR
VTEX Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering (IPO)
St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship ...
Japan Airlines goes live with IBS Software to Manage its International Cargo Operations
HYPE GVA 2.0 NFTs Startup, MyLads, seals an investment round of €7.6M
Latest Nintex K2 Five Enhancements Elevate Rapid Application Development
Olympic Broadcasting Services Hosted in the Cloud for the First Time
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...