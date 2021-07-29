Lucara Recovers 393 Carat Top White Gem Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 393.5 carat top white Type IIa gem quality diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. During the same production month a 156.2 carat top white gem quality diamond was also recovered from processing of M/PK(S) material. The 393 carat diamond is the 7 th diamond greater than 300 carats to be recovered at Karowe year to date and the third gem quality +300 carat produced from the M/PK(S) unit in 2021, along with the 341 carat (January 14, 2021) and 378 carat (January 26, 2021) top white gems recovered in January of this year. View PDF version.

Eira Thomas, CEO commented: "Lucara is pleased to announce the recovery of the 393 carat Type IIa white from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe, the third +300 carat white gem from the M/PK(S) in 2021. This recent recovery continues to demonstrate the strong and consistent resource performance of the South Lobe. The 393 carat and 156 carat diamonds add to the collection of significant diamond recoveries in 2021, as Lucara looks to ramp up construction activities for the proposed underground expansion at Karowe."

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D. P.Geol., Vice-President, Technical Services of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.