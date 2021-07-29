Jon R. Moeller Elected P&G President and Chief Executive Officer

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced today that Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed David Taylor as Procter & Gamble’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Moeller has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. On November 1, 2021, David Taylor will become Procter & Gamble’s Executive Chairman. In this role, Mr. Taylor will lead the Board of Directors, and provide advice and counsel to the CEO and P&G leadership on Company decisions.

Effective November 1, 2021: Jon R. Moeller will become P&G President and Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

James McNerney, Lead Director of P&G’s Board, said, “We thank David for his strategic leadership and guidance over the last six years as the Company has returned to consistent balanced growth and value creation. A strong plan for sustained success is in place and the Board unanimously agrees that now is the time to transition to Jon as CEO. We are fortunate and grateful to have David continue as Executive Chairman.”

Mr. McNerney expressed the Board’s confidence in Jon Moeller. “Jon has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team for well over two decades, helping develop the strategies that P&G people are executing with excellence to drive P&G’s growth and value creation. He is an outstanding leader, and the Company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong momentum he has helped create over the last few years.”

Mr. Moeller joined P&G in 1988. He has been a member of P&G’s global leadership team since 2009, serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Vice Chairman. Throughout his career, he has held various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions, and helped build several of P&G’s core businesses. Mr. Moeller played a pivotal role in designing and implementing P&G’s portfolio, superiority, productivity and organization design strategy, as part of one of the most significant transformations in the Company’s history.