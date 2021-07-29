checkAd

Jon R. Moeller Elected P&G President and Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 23:00  |  53   |   |   

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced today that Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed David Taylor as Procter & Gamble’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Moeller has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. On November 1, 2021, David Taylor will become Procter & Gamble’s Executive Chairman. In this role, Mr. Taylor will lead the Board of Directors, and provide advice and counsel to the CEO and P&G leadership on Company decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006178/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Long
Basispreis 122,40€
Hebel 8,37
Ask 1,43
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 156,41€
Hebel 8,03
Ask 1,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Effective November 1, 2021: Jon R. Moeller will become P&G President and Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective November 1, 2021: Jon R. Moeller will become P&G President and Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

James McNerney, Lead Director of P&G’s Board, said, “We thank David for his strategic leadership and guidance over the last six years as the Company has returned to consistent balanced growth and value creation. A strong plan for sustained success is in place and the Board unanimously agrees that now is the time to transition to Jon as CEO. We are fortunate and grateful to have David continue as Executive Chairman.”

Mr. McNerney expressed the Board’s confidence in Jon Moeller. “Jon has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team for well over two decades, helping develop the strategies that P&G people are executing with excellence to drive P&G’s growth and value creation. He is an outstanding leader, and the Company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong momentum he has helped create over the last few years.”

Mr. Moeller joined P&G in 1988. He has been a member of P&G’s global leadership team since 2009, serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Vice Chairman. Throughout his career, he has held various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions, and helped build several of P&G’s core businesses. Mr. Moeller played a pivotal role in designing and implementing P&G’s portfolio, superiority, productivity and organization design strategy, as part of one of the most significant transformations in the Company’s history.

Seite 1 von 4
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jon R. Moeller Elected P&G President and Chief Executive Officer The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced today that Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed David Taylor as Procter & Gamble’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Moeller …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21The Future of Women's Sports Is in Our Hands: Secret Deodorant Launches “Just #WatchMe” Campaign to Empower and Support Girls and Women Athletes Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Always and Walmart Continue to Team Up with Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez and Support the Women’s Sports Foundation to #KeepHerPlaying
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
21.07.21Gillette Venus and Rifle Paper Co. Unveil Design-Driven, Limited-Edition Shave Collection
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Procter & Gamble startet Projekt für recyclebare Papierflaschen zusammen mit dem Papierflaschenspezialisten Paboco (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21New Personal Care Brand Quiet & Roar Introduces Multi-Sensorial Body Care Collection Designed to Restore Your Mind and Body
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21New Always Survey Reveals Nearly 75% Believe Playing Sports During Puberty Has a Positive Impact on Future Career Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21P&G to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2020/21 Earnings Results on July 30
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Bounty Paper Towels Joins Nathan's Famous as Official Partner for July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten