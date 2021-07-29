2021 Exploration Program Update

Drilling: NuLegacy has now completed seven holes (RA21-01, 02, 03, 04, 06, 08 and 13 1 ) with core from holes RA21-01, 02 and 03 logged, split, and submitted for assaying between late May and the end of June and receipt of those results anticipated in mid-August. The results will be reported as soon as the Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) review is completed and have been fully interpreted and incorporated into our geological model.

RENO, Nev., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to provide a further update on its current drill program at the ~6 sq. km Rift Anticline target, part of its flagship 108 sq. km Red Hill exploration property in Nevada's Cortez gold-trend.

Holes RA-04, 06, 08 and 13 have been completed to depths of 3,119 feet, 3,207 feet, 3,381 feet and 2,448 feet respectively, with the core currently being split, logged, and readied to submit for assaying as warranted. The following link provides examples of the alteration (both silicification and decalcification) found in this second set of holes:

Assaying: The backlog for gold assays and multi-element geochemical results which the mining industry is currently experiencing is delaying our ability to update our geological and geochemical interpretations model for the Rift Anticline target in order to improve vectoring and targeting for the next drill holes.



Consequently, having completed seven of the planned holes, NuLegacy has reduced the number of core rigs drilling at the Rift Anticline to allow time for the laboratory to catch up and provide the assay results, particularly the multi-element geochemical analyses that assist in vectoring, so that we can better determine the next stage of drilling. The remaining core rig has just commenced drilling hole RA-2021-10 as noted in the above linked map with a targeted drill depth of 3,940 feet.

Once the gold assay and multi-element geochemical results from the currently completed holes have been received, interpreted, and integrated into NuLegacy’s geologic/geochemical model we will determine the final set of holes to be drilled within the Rift Anticline in the 2021 drilling program.