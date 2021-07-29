checkAd

Namaste Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Three Consecutive Quarters of Improved Gross Margins
  • Cannabis Revenue Increased by 18% in Q2 2021 Compared to Q2 2020
  • EBITDA Improvements in All Operating Segments

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021 (“Q2 2021”) with references made to financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020 (“Q2 2020”). All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2021 Highlights:

  • Three consecutive quarters of improved gross margins before inventory adjustments as a result of increased sales of higher margin products.
  • Gross revenue for Q2 2021 was $6.3 million, of which a strong 52% is attributable to cannabis revenues, with cannabis revenues growing 18% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020.
  • Operating expenses for the six-month period decreased by 15% compared to the same period in 2020 and contributed to improved EBITDA in all operating segments. Overall EBITDA across operating segments improved 33% in Q2 2021 and 30% in Q2 YTD 2021.
  • Inventories decreased by 14% to $5.2 million in Q2 2021 ($6.0 million in the first quarter ended February 28, 2021) demonstrating continued improved inventory management practices.
  • The Company’s working capital position remains strong at $25 million as at May 31, 2021.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”), received a Health Canada renewal of its standard licence for processing and sale of cannabis under the applicable regulations.
  • CannMart entered into a number of supply agreements including with CannTx Life Sciences Inc. (CannMart exclusive distributor on a SKU-by-SKU basis), Rilaxe Canna Inc. (CannMart exclusive distributor) and Safari Flower Co. to expand its product offering to both its provincial cannabis board buyers and its own medical customers across Canada at CannMart.com.
  • The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Labs Inc., (“CannMart Labs”) submitted its application for a Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s Licence for future storage and distribution of the following controlled substances: psilocybin, psilocin, ketamine, LSD, DMT and MDMA.
  • As part of our sustainability initiative, the Company successfully subleased its Toronto office location until expiry of its lease on October 30, 2024, confirming its commitment to finding top talent all over the world. The decision made by the Company is an initial step towards a long-term commitment to developing an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) plan for meaningful action to protect our planet.
  • The Company’s wholly owned Swedish subsidiary Findify AB, achieved its best ever consecutive four months of sales in the first six calendar months of 2021 with revenue per new customer up 54% and subscription sales value up 106% compared to the same period last year.
  • CannMart, signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT”) to be the exclusive distributor of their innovative RDT branded products across Canada.
  • CannMart Labs in-house brand “Roilty” received its first purchase orders from the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatechewan for its consumer-focused cannabis concentrates.
  • SKU listings at CannMart.com increased 589% to over 800 as of the end of Q2 2021, compared to 116 in Q1 2021 as CannMart received a record amount of requests from vendors across North America to list their products onto the CannMart.com platform.

“We are very pleased with the accomplishments we have made on the operating front which include increased margins over the last three quarters as well as an improvement in EBITDA within all our operating segments,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “While this is important, revenues were not where we wanted them to be as Covid-19 continued to have an impact on retail establishments. However, with the reduction of Covid-19 restrictions enabling greater access to retail stores, Covid-19 will have less of an impact on future revenues combined with the continuously improving margins will have a synergistic effect on our financials moving forward. In addition, we believe our various initiatives, including the impending launch of CannMart Labs, our in-house “Roilty” shatter brand hitting the shelves in the coming months, the upcoming launch of our nutraceuticals business in Q4 2021 as well as continuing to increase the number of SKUs available at CannMart.com will contribute to sales growth and improved margins over the next few quarters. We continue to be focused on controlling our operating expenses, improving gross margins and selling the right product mix to position Namaste on a clear path and trajectory towards profitability.”

