Cyclerion Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update
Continuing to progress clinical development of CY6463, a first-in-class, CNS-penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator for the treatment of neurological diseases associated with
cognitive impairment
Advancing CY3018, a differentiated, next-generation, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator, in IND-enabling studies
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021 and provided general corporate and pipeline updates.
“During the first half of the year we have made significant progress advancing our lead program CY6463 into clinical development for multiple neurological indications where we believe we could have a meaningful therapeutic impact. This positive momentum in the clinic includes the advancement of the clinical studies in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and the initiation of start-up activities for a clinical study in participants with Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS),” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion. “We have also conducted additional preclinical work to support the advancement of CY3018, a differentiated, next-generation, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator, into clinical development for specific serious neurological conditions.”
Recent Program and Business Updates
- ADv Clinical Trial Advancement: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CY6463 in ADv and notified the Company that the study may proceed. Cyclerion has initiated a 12-week Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with ADv.
- CIAS Clinical Trial Start-up: The Company received notification from the FDA that its Ph1b clinical trial in participants with CIAS may proceed and study start-up activities are ongoing.
- MELAS Clinical Trial Advancement: The exploratory 29-day open-label Phase 2a pilot study in patients with MELAS is currently enrolling and data are expected by year end 2021.
- Beacon Partnership: In July, Cyclerion and Beacon Biosignals announced an extended and expanded strategic partnership between the two companies. This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide the clinical development of Cyclerion’s investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.
- Equity Raises: In June, Cyclerion closed a direct private sale of approximately $18 million of Cyclerion shares of common stock to EcoR1 Capital, LLC, Slate Path Capital LP, MFN Partners, LP, Invus, Peter Hecht, Ph.D., Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC and Polaris Partners. In addition, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $12.5 million in Q2 2021 for shares sold under the ATM Offering.
- Praliciguat Out-license: In June, the Company entered into an exclusive, global license agreement with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of praliciguat. Under the terms of the agreement, Akebia has obtained an exclusive license to research, develop, and commercialize praliciguat globally and will be solely responsible for these activities going forward. Cyclerion is eligible to receive up to $225M in pre-commercial milestones, including up to $15M in the first 18 months. Total potential future development, regulatory, and commercialization milestone payments could result in up to $585M. Cyclerion is also eligible to receive tiered, sales-based royalties ranging from single-digit to high-teen percentages.
- Scientific Conferences and Publications:
- In July, Cyclerion presented a poster at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) highlighting the clinical trial design for a Phase 2a study of CY6463 in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology. In addition, Anna Marin, a researcher in the laboratory of Dr. Andrew Budson and Dr. Katherine Turk in the Department of Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine and Center for Translational and Cognitive Neuroscience, VA Boston Healthcare System, presented results from the Cyclerion-sponsored study highlighting alpha peak frequency and N200 latency as predictors of neuropsychological performance in a memory disorders clinic.
- In May, Cyclerion announced the publication of preclinical data for CY6463 in Frontiers in Pharmacology. The publication includes preclinical pharmacology data with CY6463 and, along with decades of research, highlights the crucial role of the sGC pathway in brain physiology and cognition. Across a range of preclinical models, administration of CY6463 resulted in physiologically relevant drug levels in cerebrospinal fluid and led to improvements in neuronal function, neuroprotection, and cognitive performance.
- In April, Cyclerion hosted a webinar and provided an update on its clinical programs for its first-in-class, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator, CY6463, in ADv, MELAS and CIAS. The event included neuropsychiatric key opinion leader, Andreas Reif, M.D., Chair, Department of Psychiatry, University Hospital Frankfurt, who discussed the sGC pathway and its role in cognitive function and CIAS. Cyclerion also introduced its latest development candidate, CY3018, a differentiated, next-generation, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator.
- Board of Directors Transitions: In April, the Company announced that Errol De Souza, Ph.D., was appointed to the Company’s board of directors. Dr. De
Souza is currently a member of the board of directors of Royalty Pharma and Catalyst Biosciences and executive chairman of Bionomics Limited. Previously, Dr. De Souza founded Neurocrine
Biosciences, Inc., served as CEO of numerous publicly traded and private companies, including Biodel, Inc., Synaptic Pharmaceutical Corp., Archemix Corp. and Neuropore Therapies, Inc. In addition,
he led CNS R&D at DuPont Merck and US R&D at Aventis. Dr. De Souza received a B.A. in physiology and a Ph.D. in endocrinology from the University of Toronto.
