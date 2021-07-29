Cyclerion Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021 and provided general corporate and pipeline updates.

“During the first half of the year we have made significant progress advancing our lead program CY6463 into clinical development for multiple neurological indications where we believe we could have a meaningful therapeutic impact. This positive momentum in the clinic includes the advancement of the clinical studies in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and the initiation of start-up activities for a clinical study in participants with Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS),” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion. “We have also conducted additional preclinical work to support the advancement of CY3018, a differentiated, next-generation, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator, into clinical development for specific serious neurological conditions.”

Recent Program and Business Updates