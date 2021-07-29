checkAd

TechnipFMC plc Announces the Sale of a ca. 9% Stake in Technip Energies N.V.

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI):

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and the offer of Technip Energies shares does not constitute a public offering other than to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including in France.

TechnipFMC announces the sale of 16 million Technip Energies shares (the “Shares”), representing ca. 9% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital, through a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Placement”). The sale price of the Shares in the Placement is set at €11.20 per Share, yielding total gross proceeds of €179.2 million.

Upon completion of the Placement, TechnipFMC retains a direct stake of ca. 22% of Technip Energies’ issued and outstanding share capital.

TechnipFMC has agreed to a 60-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Technip Energies, subject to waiver from the Joint Global Coordinators involved in the Placement and certain other customary exceptions, including transfer of shares to a subsidiary, granting and enforcement of security interests in connection with financing and derivative transactions and tender into any public tender offer for all or part of the shares.

The Placement was conducted without a public offering in any country and was open to eligible institutional investors.

Settlement for the Placement is expected to take place on or around August 3, 2021.

Important notices

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and the offer of shares of Technip Energies (the “Shares”) by TechnipFMC does not constitute a public offering other than to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including in France.

In member states of the European Economic Area, this communication and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

23:12 UhrTechnipFMC plc Announces the Sale of a ca. 9% Stake in Technip Energies N.V.
17:51 UhrTechnipFMC plc to Sell Part of its Stake in Technip Energies N.V.
22.07.21TechnipFMC Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
21.07.21TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
