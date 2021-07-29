TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

( Note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) announces net earnings of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 ($0.07 net loss per diluted share), principally reflecting decreased net change in unrealized losses.