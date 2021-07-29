Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation Second Quarter Financial Results
|All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) announces net earnings of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 ($0.07 net loss per diluted share), principally reflecting decreased net change in unrealized losses.
Highlights in the second quarter of 2021 included the following:
- Net change in unrealized losses on investments of $3.0 million principally comprised of decreases in the market price of the company's investments in the TopCo LP Class B Limited Partnership Interest ($7.7 million), HFP Redemption Derivative ($4.4 million), indirect equity interest in AGH ($1.5 million), Nova Pioneer Bonds ($1.5 million), partially offset by increases in the market price of the company's investments in Other Common Shares ($3.9 million), Helios Fund IV Limited Partnership Interest ($3.6 million), the TopCo LP Class A Limited Partnership Interest ($3.5 million), and the Atlas Mara Facility ($2.6 million).
- A performance fee of $2.9 million was accrued for the period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The performance fee, if any, will only be crystallized on December 31, 2023 at the end of the three year measurement period.
- The company reported net foreign exchange gains of $5.2 million.
- At June 30, 2021 common shareholders' equity was $609.6 million, or book value per share of $5.59 with 109,118,253 shares outstanding, compared to $599.7 million, or book value per share of $5.50 with 109,118,253 shares outstanding, at December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.6%.
Subsequent to June 30, 2021:
- On July 1, 2021 the company's investment in Nova Pioneer Bonds was converted to a 56.3% equity interest in Ascendant Learning Limited, the Mauritius-based parent company of Nova Pioneer.
- On July 14, 2021 Atlas Mara and certain of its affiliates entered into a support and override agreement with its lenders, which formalized the restructuring plan to repay its outstanding debt obligations through orderly dispositions of certain of its underlying businesses.
There were 109.1 million and 59.0 million weighted average shares outstanding during the second quarters of 2021 and 2020 respectively. At June 30, 2021 there were 53,665,388 subordinate voting shares and 55,452,865 multiple voting shares outstanding.
