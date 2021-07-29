Fairfax India Holdings Corporation Second Quarter Financial Results
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)
TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $224.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 ($1.43 net earnings per diluted share), compared to net earnings of $52.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 ($0.35 net earnings per diluted share), reflecting increased net realized and unrealized gains on investments, partially offset by increased performance fees, provision for income taxes, and net foreign exchange losses.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2021 included the following:
- Net change in unrealized gains on investments of $184.2 million, principally from an increase in market prices of the company's investments in the public companies CSB Bank ($111.4 million), Fairchem Organics ($85.3 million), IIFL Securities ($32.5 million), 5paisa ($16.1 million), and Other Public Indian Investments ($14.1 million), and an increase in the fair values of the company's investments in the private companies Sanmar ($107.2 million) and NSE ($28.1 million), partially offset by a decrease in market prices of the company's investments in the public companies IIFL Finance ($34.0 million) and IIFL Wealth ($11.2 million). As the gain on Privi Speciality (formerly Fairchem Speciality) has now been realized, the net change in unrealized gains on investments also included a reversal of unrealized gains on Privi Speciality of $191.0 million and a reversal of unrealized losses on the Privi Speciality written call option of $26.8 million recorded in prior periods.
- Net realized gains on investments of $134.6 million primarily related to the sale of the company's 48.8% equity interest in Privi Speciality on April 29, 2021 for 12.2 billion Indian rupees ($164.8 million) resulting in a realized gain since inception of $132.3 million.
- On April 29, 2021 the company purchased an additional 2,330,757 common shares in Fairchem Organics for 1.3 billion Indian rupees ($18.1 million), increasing its ownership from 48.8% to 66.7%.
- On May 11, 2021 the company used proceeds from the sale of Privi Speciality to repay the remaining $50.0 million of indebtedness that was outstanding under the company's secured $550.0 million term loan facility.
- In accordance with the Investment Advisory Agreement, which provides for the payment of a performance fee of 20% of the increase in book value per share in excess of a hurdle rate of 5% per annum, a performance fee of $98.2 million was accrued to the benefit of Fairfax Financial Holdings for the period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The performance fee, if any, will only be finally determined on December 31, 2023 at the end of the three year measurement period.
- At June 30, 2021 common shareholders' equity was $2,876.3 million, or book value per share of $19.26, compared to $2,446.9 million, or book value per share of $16.37, at December 31, 2020, an increase of 17.7% (an increase of 21.7% prior to accounting for the performance fee recorded during the first six months of 2021), primarily related to net earnings during the first six months of 2021, partially offset by unrealized foreign currency translation losses as a result of the weakening of the Indian rupee relative to the U.S. dollar.
Fairfax India remains in strong financial health, with undeployed cash and marketable securities of approximately $300 million.
0 Kommentare