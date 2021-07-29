Nexa Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Including Adjusted EBITDA of US$233 Million

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE:NEXA)(TSX:NEXA) has published its 2Q21 Results.CEO Message - Tito Martins"We safely delivered another quarter of strong results and …

"We safely delivered another quarter of strong results and solid operational performance. In 2Q21, we achieved the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in our history.

All protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our operations, projects and host communities remain in place and we believe they have been effective. Mining and smelting operations are running at high utilization rates.

We are close to delivering our first greenfield project, which will be our sixth mine. Aripuanã is a long-life underground polymetallic mine, and we are on track to begin production in early 2022.

As the global economy continues to improve, we anticipate demand for our products will continue to recover. We will continue to invest and grow, with appropriate adjustments for both the opportunities and the challenges imposed by COVID-19, among other factors.

Considering favorable market conditions and solid financial performance, we are evaluating our capital allocation strategy and the jurisdictions where we are operating.

We have increased our CAPEX guidance for 2021 due to updated expenditures for the Aripuanã project, mainly driven by COVID-19 related costs and impacts, and for other growth projects, and also an estimated increase in sustaining investments.

With respect to our ESG initiatives, we are happy to say that we recently launched an exclusive lodge dedicated to women only, located in Cerro Lindo, Peru. It will provide well-being and comfort for our employees who work in shifts 14x7 days.

Our balance sheet remains strong, and we believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable results. We remain committed to building a path to grow steadily in zinc and copper, creating value for all our stakeholders by maximizing the returns of our operations and growth projects to build the mining of the future."

Highlights

Operational and Financial

Consolidated net revenue reached US$686 million in the second quarter compared with US$337 million a year ago and US$603 million in 1Q21, mainly driven by higher metal prices and volumes. In 1H21, net revenue was US$1,289 million compared with US$779 million in 1H20.

Zinc production of 82kt in the quarter increased 31% and 5% compared to 2Q20 and 1Q21, respectively, primarily driven by higher production in Peruvian mines, which were impacted in 2Q20 by operating restrictions imposed by the Peruvian government due to COVID-19. Zinc production totaled 159kt in the first six months of 2021.

In 2Q21, metal sales were 157kt, up 31% year-over-year and 6% from 1Q21, mainly driven by global demand recovery, and totaled 305kt for 1H21.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$233 million in 2Q21 compared with US$40 million in 2Q20 and US$180 million in 1Q21 with Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, totaling US$413 million.

Mining cash cost 1 in 2Q21 was US$0.14/lb compared with US$0.36/lb in 2Q20, mainly driven by higher by-products credits (volume and prices). Compared to 1Q21, mining cash cost decreased by 40%.

in 2Q21 was US$0.14/lb compared with US$0.36/lb in 2Q20, mainly driven by higher by-products credits (volume and prices). Compared to 1Q21, mining cash cost decreased by 40%. Smelting cash cost 1 in 2Q21 was US$1.08/lb compared with US$0.70/lb in 2Q20, mainly explained by higher zinc prices. Compared to 1Q21, smelting cash cost increased by 9%.

in 2Q21 was US$1.08/lb compared with US$0.70/lb in 2Q20, mainly explained by higher zinc prices. Compared to 1Q21, smelting cash cost increased by 9%. Incremental costs related to COVID-19 in 2Q21 amounted to US$4.8 million and US$9.0 million in 1H21, which were partially offset by other costs savings in the operations.

Net income in 2Q21 totaled US$122 million or US$0.82 per share. In 1H21, net income was US$154 million.

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio for the last twelve months maintained its downward trend and stood at 1.19x, due to higher adjusted EBITDA reflecting the improvement in the results of our operations.

Liquidity remains strong. Total cash 2 amounted to US$1,076 million at June 30, 2021 and our current available liquidity is US$1,376 million, including the revolving credit facility.

Operational efficiency program | Nexa Way