checkAd

Sangoma Provides a Business Update for Fiscal 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 23:28  |  36   |   |   

Revenue and EBITDA are expected to exceed previous guidance

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE:STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, is providing a business update for Fiscal 2021.

“Many of our shareholders seek information about our fiscal year, before the full audit cycle is completed,” noted David Moore, Sangoma’s Chief Financial Officer. “This release is a way for us to provide a business update and accelerate some high-level disclosure before the announcement of our full financial results after the completion of our annual audit. At that point, we will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the full results in detail.”

“I am most pleased that Sangoma has delivered another very strong year, especially given the unusual challenges of the global Covid pandemic,” said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. “It is reassuring to see continued momentum in the business during these difficult times, and I’m especially gratified to finish the year with Sangoma expected to exceed our previously announced guidance. Although the audit is still ongoing, we can now share that we expect sales to be approximately $167 million (up from $166 million in our prior guidance on May 20), and EBITDA to exceed the $30 million we had indicated in our most recent forecast. Both measures include the fourth quarter results from our March 31 acquisition of Star2Star. I look forward to sharing full financial results with our shareholders once the audit is complete around late September, at which time we will provide guidance for Fiscal 2022, as we have in prior years.”

EBITDA is one of the non-IFRS measures that has been used by the Company to monitor its performance for many years. It does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. Sangoma has determined that it will be renaming this non-IFRS measure as Adjusted EBITDA for its fiscal 2021 results. Such change is to the nomenclature only and the measure will continue to be calculated as it has been in the past.   Please see the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com, for definitions of and additional information on the Company’s use of non-IFRS measures.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sangoma Provides a Business Update for Fiscal 2021 Revenue and EBITDA are expected to exceed previous guidanceMARKHAM, Ontario, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE:STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board